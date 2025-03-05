Robert Downey Jr. is ‘immersed’ in creating Doctor Doom, Russo Bros. say

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Robert Downey Jr. is deep in preparation mode for his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo tell Entertainment Tonight that the former Iron Man actor, who’ll be playing the villain Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, is in the “very intense process” of developing the character.

“He is so immersed in it. He is so dialed in,” Joe Russo said. “He’s writing backstory, costume ideas … We were just on the phone with him this morning before we got here talking about it. He just loves really rich three-dimensional characters. He sees a real opportunity here with the character.”

Downey’s surprise casting was announced at Comic-Con last year. He previously played Iron Man in 10 films, before being killed off in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Doomsday also marks the Russo brothers’ return to the franchise after helming Endgame. They’ll also direct Doomsday’s follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars. Doomsday is currently set for a May 2026 release.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Will Reeve retraces dad Christopher’s journey from Mexico to Alaska in new doc ‘Finding My Father’
ABC News Studios

Will Reeve: Finding My Father is now streaming on Hulu. It documents Christopher Reeve‘s son Will‘s journey as he recreates an expedition that his father undertook, shortly before he became paralyzed in a horse riding accident in 1995.

“My dad had been filming this documentary about gray whales in Alaska and Mexico just months before his accident, so the production team finished the film without him,” says Will, who’s now an ABC News correspondent. “We had it on VHS and I basically wore the tape out, watching it over and over again.”

“From that young age, I knew that I wanted to make a pilgrimage to see what my dad saw and do what he did,” he adds. 

For the documentary, Will managed to track down the sons of the men who were Christopher Reeve’s guides 30 years ago and had them do the same for him — fitting for a project whose “major throughline,” Will says, is “fathers and sons, parents and children, connections between generations, connections between man and nature.”

“Finding the sons was key to making this project sing,” he notes. “Because without them, it would have felt almost self-indulgent for me to just go on this cool expedition.”

But while retracing his dad’s footsteps, the greatest discovery Will made was the memories of the locals in Mexico and Alaska who remembered meeting Christopher Reeve, aka “Superman,” 30 years ago.

“Every one of them had a specific memory of encountering him, but they also had a specific memory of how he treated them,” Will notes. “And that was the most gratifying experience of it all: getting real world confirmation that my father was the type of man that I aspire to be.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Road to the Oscars 2025: All about the first-time nominees
The 2025 Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday, and this year there are many first-time nominees up for trophies. Here’s a look at some of the stars who are nominated for their first-ever Oscar at the 97th annual awards show.

Thirteen of the performers nominated in the acting categories at this year’s ceremony are up for their first-ever Oscars.

Sebastian Stan is nominated for his first Oscar for playing Donald Trump in The Apprentice. He’s the only first-time nominee in the actor in a leading role category. Meanwhile, the actor in a supporting role category has four first-time nominees: Yura Borisov in Anora, Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain, Guy Pearce in The Brutalist and Jeremy Strong in The Apprentice.

Similarly, the actress in a leading role category also has four first-time nominees. Karla Sofía Gascón is up for her performance in Emilia Pérez, Mikey Madison is up for her role as Anora, Demi Moore is nominated for The Substance and Fernanda Torres has received recognition for her work in I’m Still Here.

The actress in a supporting role category is also filled with four first-time nominees. Monica Barbaro is nominated for her performance in A Complete Unknown, Ariana Grande is up for Wicked, Isabella Rossellini was nominated for Conclave and Zoe Saldaña received a nomination for Emilia Pérez.

Additionally, all of the directors competing for best director — Sean Baker, Brady Corbet, James Mangold, Jacques Audiard and Coralie Fargeat — are first-time nominees in the category. Fargeat, who directed The Substance, is the 10th woman to be nominated for achievement in directing. If she were to win best director, she would become the fourth woman ever awarded the honor.

The 2025 Oscars will air live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. It will also stream live on Hulu for the first time ever. A special edition of 20/20, Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts, premieres Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Joy Behar talks her return to the stage in her new play ‘My First Ex-Husband’
ABC/Jeff Lipsky

Joy Behar returns to the stage in her new play, My First Ex-Husband.

Written by Behar over the span of 12 years, the new show features a rotating cast of actresses playing women who tell stories about the people they used to be married to. While fictional, the play is based on interviews Behar conducted with women in her life. It opens off-Broadway on Thursday, and The View co-host says it’s great to finally be producing something she spent so much time writing.

“I had to find people who were willing to talk about their first marriage,” Behar said. “Everything is anonymous, obviously, and the names are changed. The places are changed, the dates, all sorts of things. No one will recognize who they are. So, that took a while.”

Performing alongside Behar is one of her best friends of over 40 years, actress Susie Essman.

“People say to me, ‘How come you never had a fight with each other?’ We never fought. We never had a problem. And I’ve had girlfriends that have ghosted me or I’ve ghosted them over the years, you know. But not her,” Behar said.

She says she loves performing her own comedy for the instant feedback of laughter.

“With the drama, you don’t know if they’re crying. You don’t even know if they’re moved or touched. You can’t tell,” Behar said. “I like to have that immediate response. It might be my own insecurities, I don’t know. But that’s what it is. So, I like comedy.”

While My First Ex-Husband is funny, Behar says it has its serious moments.

“I was surprised at how funny it was, frankly,” Behar said. “Because it is poignant. I mean, a divorce is not a happy occasion. And yet, when you talk about what happened in retrospect and with distance, it’s funny.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.