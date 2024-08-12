Robert Downey Jr. to return as Tony Stark in Disney theme park attractions

While much has been made of Robert Downey Jr.‘s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain Dr. Doom, it was recently announced at D23 that he is returning to the role he made famous: Tony Stark aka Iron Man. 

Stark will be back in a pair of attractions at Disney’s California Adventure Park. 

The Stark Flight Lab is described as a “thrill ride” that will have patrons whizzing and spinning in robotic pods, meant to simulate flight.

But Avengers Infinity Defense will pit Stark and the other Avengers against King Thanos, a version of the baddie who beat the Avengers at the end of Avengers: Endgame, instead of the other way around.

The ride will have park patrons jumping into various worlds made famous in the Marvel movies, from Asgard and Wakanda to New York City. 

Disney’s California Adventure Park is also home to the Avengers Campus attraction, as well as the Marvel rebrand of Tower of Terror called Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

In Brief: Rebel Wilson's directorial debut gets Toronto Film Fest slot, and more

The world premieres of Ben Stiller‘s Nutcrackers and Rebel Wilson‘s The Deb will bookend the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 5 and Sept. 15, respectively, festival organizers have revealed. Nutcrackers “follows strait-laced and work-obsessed Mike — played by Stiller — as he is suddenly thrust into being a caregiver for his rambunctious, orphaned nephews,” according to TIFF. The Deb, Wilson’s directorial debut, is “an original musical comedy about two teenage cousins who dig deep to find self-acceptance and a date to the Debutante Ball in a small country town in Australia.”

Apple TV+ is handing out some more Loot. The streaming service announced it has renewed the comedy series starring Maya Rudolph for a third season. Loot centers on Rudolph’s billionaire Molly Novack after her husband of 20 years betrays her. With the help of her devoted assistant Nicholas, played by Joel Kim Booster, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez‘s Sofia, who runs Novack’s charity foundation, Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Stephanie Styles also star …

Variety reports Colin Firth has joined the cast of Young Sherlock, the upcoming Prime Video series. Young Sherlock, per the streaming service, follows 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes — played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin — who is “disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed, when he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University which threatens his freedom. Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever.” Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone and Zine Tseng also star …

'Bridgerton' author Julia Quinn responds to fans who are upset at "twist" in season 3
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Julia Quinn, the creator and author of the beloved Bridgerton series, is weighing in on fans who are upset over a detail in the show, which strays from the book.

On Tuesday, Quinn shared a lengthy message on Instagram addressing the change, which involves the character, Francesca Bridgerton, portrayed by Hannah Dodd in season three, suggesting that she will fall in love with a woman, Michaela Stirling, in the seasons to come on the show.

Francesca’s story is told in Quinn’s sixth Bridgerton novel, When He Was Wicked.

“Dear Readers,” Quinn began and prefaced in the caption that the post contains spoilers. “Many Bridgerton fans have expressed their surprise, and for some, disappointment in the twist at the end of Bridgerton Season 3 — that Michael Stirling, with whom Francesca eventually falls in love in When He Was Wicked, would instead be Michaela.”

“Anyone who has seen an interview with me from the past four years knows that I am deeply committed to the Bridgerton world becoming more diverse and inclusive as the stories move from book to screen,” she continued. “But switching the gender of a major character is a huge change, and so when Jess Brownell first approached me with the idea of turning Michael into Michaela for the show, I needed more information before conferring my agreement.”

The author went on to say that she and Brownell, who is the Bridgerton showrunner, discussed at length over the proposed change and in the end, trusts Shonadaland’s “vision for Bridgerton.”

“I’m confident now that when Francesca has her Bridgerton season, it will be the most emotional and heart-wrenching story of the show, just like When He Was Wicked has always been the true tear-jerker of the Bridgerton book series,” she said.

“I ask that you grant me and the Shondaland team some faith as we move forward,” she added.

In Brief: More ESPYs presenters named, and more

Quinta Brunson, Nikki Glaser, Rob Lowe and Colman Domingo are among the celebrity presenters for ESPN’s 2024 ESPYS, the cable sports channel has revealed. They’ll be joined by some of the biggest names in sports, including Drew Brees and Lindsay Vonn. The 2024 ESPYS, hosted by Serena Williams, will air live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC …

Netflix has dropped the trailer for season 2 of Rob Lowe‘s workplace comedy Unstable. Lowe plays Ellis Dragon, a “universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur” and CEO of a biotechnology company called Dragon. In season 2, Ellis, who survives a plan to oust him from the company, facing another round of people trying to seize power, including his son, Jackson, played by Lowe’s real-life son, John Owen Lowe. Unstable returns Aug. 1 on Netflix … 

Back to Black star Marisa Abela got engaged to her boyfriend of four years, actor and writer Jamie Bogyo. “She said she’ll think about it,” Bogyo, 31, captioned a series of pictures and videos on his Instagram, including a still photo of the 27-year-old actress holding a rose while showing off the engagement ring, a video of her in Jamie’s arms and a clip of the couple at a surprise party …

