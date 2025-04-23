Robert Irwin joins ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34

Robert Irwin joins ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34
Don Arnold/WireImage

Robert Irwin is heading to the ballroom.

At Hulu’s first-ever Get Real! event on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California, it was announced that the wildlife conservationist, photographer and son of the late Steve Irwin would be joining season 34 of Dancing with the Stars. He is the first celebrity cast member announced for the new season.

“I cannot tell you what an honor, what a privilege it is to be joining this season,”  Irwin, 21, said at the event. He recalled how, at age 11, he watched his sister Bindi Irwin have “the most incredible time” on the DWTS dance floor.

“And I just thought, ‘one day that’s gonna be me,'” he added. “I have these little dreams  and now that dream is a reality and I am over the moon. Let’s do this.”

Robert Irwin’s father Steve, who died in 2006, was known for his work as an environmentalist and for his documentary series, The Crocodile Hunter.  Robert is currently a zookeeper at the Australia Zoo, where he works with his mom, Terri Irwin, and his sister, Bindi Irwin, 26.

His sister won the Mirrorball Trophy in 2015 when she competed on the 21st season of the show. She was partnered with Derek Hough at the time.

Following his sister’s win, many had asked Robert if he was going to compete on the show too. 

He told ET in 2019, “I’m not as graceful as Bindi, let’s just say that. I’m not very graceful. [But] I’d give it a go.” 

Dancing with the Stars will air on ABC and Disney+, and stream the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and ‘Good Morning America.’

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: James Gunn shares behind-the-scenes look at ‘Supergirl’ film and more
In brief: James Gunn shares behind-the-scenes look at ‘Supergirl’ film and more

James Gunn has shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. The co-head of DC Studios shared a photo of actress Milly Alcock, who is playing the superhero in the upcoming film, reading a Supergirl comic book. “Today we celebrate #Supergirl and all her various incarnations. Can’t wait for you to see the latest version, portrayed by the indomitable @millyalcock, in June 2026,” Gunn wrote on Instagram. The photo comes one day before the Warner Bros. Discovery panel will take place at CinemaCon 2025, where more about the film is expected to be revealed …

Zack Snyder has been tapped to direct Brawler, a film about the world of Ultimate Fighting Championship. Variety reports that Snyder will also co-write and produce the film, about a man who rises up in the world of UFC. Snyder is teaming up with Dana White‘s UFC and Turki Alashikh, who is chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia and owner of boxing magazine The Ring, for the film …

Michael Mann has finished the script for Heat 2. Vulture reports the director has finished writing the screenplay for the sequel to his 1995 crime film. According to the outlet, Mann said he has “just finished the screenplay and handed in the first draft” to Warner Bros. While he said he can’t talk more about it, he made sure to say “it’s an exciting project.” …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Paley Center to honor ‘GMA,’ Lynda Carter’s ‘Wonder Woman’ on 50th anniversary
Paley Center to honor ‘GMA,’ Lynda Carter’s ‘Wonder Woman’ on 50th anniversary
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The Paley Center for Media is set to recognize Wonder Woman‘s Lynda Carter and ABC’s Good Morning America with its esteemed Paley Honors Award.

The award “recognizes individuals whose groundbreaking achievements in media have consistently set the bar for excellence,” according to the Paley Center’s website.

Carter’s portrayal of the legendary DC Comics superhero in Wonder Woman is being honored 50 years after the series’ debut.

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of Lynda Carter’s groundbreaking portrayal, which brought Wonder Woman to life with strength, courage, and compassion in a way that resonated deeply with audiences,” the Paley Center website reads.

The website states that the show’s central themes represented a “powerful symbol of justice and integrity while empowering women and girls around the world.”

GMA is also being honored for its 50th anniversary, with the announcement describing the show as “a beloved morning institution.”

“As the show celebrates its 50th anniversary, it continues to evolve while maintaining its reputation as one of the most trusted voices in media,” the announcement says.

The cultural institution also plans to honor Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty owner Joe Tsai, and filmmaker and author Crystal McCrary.

The group of honorees will be recognized at the 2025 Paley Honors Spring Gala in May.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Michelle Trachtenberg died of diabetes complications: Medical examiner
Michelle Trachtenberg died of diabetes complications: Medical examiner
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Michelle Trachtenberg died a natural death from complications of diabetes, the New York City medical examiner’s office said Wednesday.

There was no autopsy performed, but toxicology test results gave additional clarity, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The Gossip Girl actress was found dead in her apartment in Columbus Circle in February at the age of 39.

Previously, Trachtenberg’s family objected to an autopsy for religious reasons. Because there was no suspicion of foul play or criminality associated with the actress’s death, the medical examiner did not overrule the family’s objection and limited the investigation to an external examination.

Trachtenberg made her acting debut as a child star with roles in Nickelodeon projects, including the television series The Adventure of Pete & Pete and the film Harriet the Spy.

The actress gained prominence first for her role as Dawn in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which she played from 2000 to 2003.

She found further success as Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl from 2008 to 2012. For her role, she was nominated as the choice TV villain at the Teen Choice Awards in 2012.

Friends and co-stars of Trachtenberg, including Blake Lively, Rosie O’Donnell, Chace Crawford and more mourned the actress after her death.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.