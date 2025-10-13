Robert Irwin on ’emotional week’ ahead of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ dedication night

Robert Irwin stars in season 34 of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Robert Irwin is opening up about the “emotional week” he’s had in rehearsals ahead of Tuesday’s Dancing with the Stars dedication night.

The wildlife conservationist, who is competing on season 34 of the dance competition show, took to Instagram on Monday to share who he’s dedicating his dance to on the next episode.

“I’ve been thinking about my mum and her strength,” he wrote. “I’ve been reminiscing on the times we’ve spent as a family and how she has kept my dad part of my life.”

He continued, “This dance is for my mum, it’s for anyone who’s lost someone … and it’s for all the strong mothers of the world who deserve our recognition and appreciation.”

In his post, Robert shared a few black-and-white photos with his pro dance partner, Witney Carson, in the dance studio.

He also posted photos of him and his family when he was younger and a photo of him, mom Terri Irwin and Carson in the dance studio.

Robert is the son of the late Steve Irwin, who was known for his work as an environmentalist and for his documentary series The Crocodile Hunter. Steve died in 2006 from an injury caused by a stingray while filming off the coast of Australia.

Since Steve’s death, Robert, his mom and his sister, Bindi Irwin, have continued to honor his father’s legacy. 

DWTS returns Tuesday with the 10 remaining couples paying tribute to the influential people in their lives with moving and meaningful performances, according to a description of the episode.

Former DWTS pro dancer Kym Johnson will also return to the show as a special guest judge.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jenny Slate says playing Nikki on ‘Dying for Sex’ helped her express anger
Jenny Slate as Nikki in ‘Dying for Sex.’ (Sarah Shatz/FX)

There was so much about working on Dying for Sex that excited Jenny Slate.

“I think this is the kind of work that actors have appetite for,” Slate told ABC Audio of the FX limited series.

Dying for Sex is based on the true story of friends Molly Kochan and Nikki Boyer as described on their podcast of the same name. Slate plays Nikki on the show, and her performance has earned her a 2025 Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.

“Sometimes it’s wonderful to play a role that’s really, really, really specific and has narrow parameters. That’s also exciting. But, this role for me, the love felt so active between them,” Slate said. “It felt like the love that Molly and Nikki really had in real life, their true beloved friendship, that was somehow installed in their podcast.”

Slate said being a part of Dying for Sex taught her things she carries in her day-to-day life.

“Sometimes there is a part of ourselves that we’re not exactly sure how to transmit to the outside. How do we get it out of us?” Slate said. “I think that’s what performers often are really dying for.”

One of the parts of herself she says she hasn’t yet become comfortable with is expressing anger.

“I feel like I’m always trying to do that in the most respectful way,” Slate said. “And to play Nikki, who’s just fully blasting and is oftentimes disrespectful, but in a way that she feels is fair. It felt really good to exercise that amount of energy because I do have it inside me and haven’t found exactly a place for it yet, except for in stand-up. So, to do it just within the safety of being a character felt so good.”

Disney is the parent company of FX and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Cillian Murphy is a teacher at a reform school in trailer for Netflix’s ‘Steve’
Cillian Murphy as the titular Steve in Netflix’s ‘Steve.’ (Robert Viglasky/Neflix)

Cillian Murphy is the head teacher at a reform school in the official trailer for Steve.

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming film on Wednesday. Steve is a reimagining of Max Porter‘s bestselling novel, ShyTim Mielants directed the film from a script that was also written by Porter.

Steve is set in the mid-’90s. Its trailer finds Murphy in character as the titular head teacher, who fights to protect the school’s integrity, prevent it from impending closure and grapples with his mental health.

“These are extraordinarily complex young people,” Steve says of his students in the trailer.

Steve’s story is told in parallel to one of his students, Shy. The teenage boy, played by Jay Lycurgo, is caught between his past and future as he struggles with his violent impulses.

“Follow one pivotal day for a headteacher and his students, at a last-chance reform school in mid-90s England,” the film’s official description reads.

Tracey UllmanEmily Watson and Simbi Ajikawo also star in the upcoming film.

Steve arrives in select theaters on Sept. 19 and hits Netflix on Oct. 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Iris Apatow, Edwin Ryding join ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ cast
Phillip Faraone/VF25/Getty Images for Vanity Fair, Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

If you thought we were done with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast announcements, think again.

Iris Apatow and Edvin Ryding are among the several new names joining the upcoming Lionsgate film’s ensemble cast.

Apatow will play Prosperina while Ryding will play Vitus in the film. Their characters are the two Capitol University students who are assigned to the District 12 tributes prep team.

Apatow is an actress and the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. Ryding is known for his starring role in the Netflix teen drama series Young Royals.

Also announced to be joining the film’s cast are Jax Guerrero and Sandra Förster as Tibby and Hersilia, respectively.

They all join a star-studded cast led by relative newcomer Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy. Also part of the ensemble are Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Ralph Fiennes, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Jesse Plemons, Billy Porter and Lili Taylor.

Francis Lawrence is directing the film adaptation of Suzanne Collins‘ novel from a screenplay by Billy Ray.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.