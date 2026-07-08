Robert Irwin opens up about going from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ winner to ‘Next Pro’ host

Robert Irwin opens up about going from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ winner to ‘Next Pro’ host
Wildlife conservationist and ‘Dancing With the Stars’ winner Robert Irwin is the host of ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.’ (ABC News)

Robert Irwin is back in the Dancing with the Stars universe as host of the upcoming spinoff, Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.

This time, instead of getting down on the ballroom floor, the season 34 winner will be guiding a new group of dancers as they vie for a spot as the next pro on the reality competition show.

At first glance, Irwin’s transition from zookeeper at Australia Zoo to dancer, reality show winner and now host may seem unorthodox, but Irwin told Good Morning America in an interview Wednesday that everything has fallen into place seamlessly.

“Going from contestant to host, first of all, I’m not getting judged, so that’s great. The other thing is, also, I feel like I can be, in some way, a bit of a mentor, because I’m obviously not the best dancer, but I had the best partner, I had Witney Carson,” Irwin said. “So, I know what it is to have a great pro partner teaching me … I can say to these hopefuls, ‘Hey, this is what it takes.'”

The Next Pro follows 12 emerging ballroom dancers as they progress through a multistep audition process.

“These aren’t celebrity contestants that have given [ballroom dancing] a go, these are the best in the industry, so it is hard,” Irwin said. “It is really, really hard.”

The winner of The Next Pro will earn a spot as a pro dancer on season 35 of Dancing with the Stars.

“We actually filmed The Next Pro right down the road from Australia Zoo,” Irwin explained. “Showing all of my dance family Australia Zoo, welcoming them in, I got them their own khaki uniforms — they’re in there cuddling koalas and wrangling crocodiles.”

As for the next DWTS season, Irwin said he’s looking forward to rooting for Jimmy Kimmel Live! personality Guillermo Rodriguez. He said he also caught up with new cast member Jackson Olson, the Savannah Bananas’ second baseman.

“I said, ‘Mate, the thing is, anyone who does this show, I say, you’ve got to lean in, you’ve got to let go, enjoy the process, trust your partner, and try to tell your story,'” Irwin said. “That’s what sets Dancing with the Stars apart. It’s so much more than dancing. We can tell a message.”

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro premieres Monday on ABC and streams Tuesday on Hulu. 

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‘Minions & Monsters’ final trailer finds the Minions taking over Hollywood
‘Minions & Monsters’ final trailer finds the Minions taking over Hollywood
Ed, James and Henry in ‘Minions & Monsters.’ (Illumination, Universal Pictures)

The final trailer for Minions & Monsters has arrived.

Universal Pictures and Illumination have released a new trailer for the upcoming animated family film set in the Despicable Me universe.

This new film follows “the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created,” according to an official description.

The trailer starts with the minions arriving in Hollywood. A classic movie trailer voice narrates through voice-over.

“In Hollywood, the new stars of the silver screen changed the face of the motion picture industry forever. The Minions are back with a touch of mystery,” the voice says.

The film’s voice cast includes Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch, Trey Parker, Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr.

Pierre Coffin, a director on the first three Despicable Me movies, as well as the first Minions film, helmed Minions & Monsters. Additionally, he provides the voice to all of the Minions, as he has done since their film debut back in 2010.

Minions and The Secret Life of Pets writer Brian Lynch penned the script and also serves as an executive producer on the project.

Minions & Monsters arrives in theaters on July 1.

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Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s ﻿’Welcome to Wrexham’ ﻿renewed for three more seasons
Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s ﻿’Welcome to Wrexham’ ﻿renewed for three more seasons
‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season 5 key art. (Courtesy of FX Networks)

Welcome to Wrexham has netted three more seasons.

FX has renewed the documentary series, which follows the Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC following its purchase by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac in 2020, through its sixth, seventh and eighth seasons.

“A three-season order for a TV series is nearly unheard of and is only possible through the ground-breaking work of our Emmy-winning documentary team and the relentless rise of Wrexham AFC and all those working so hard to make sports history,” Reynolds and Mac say in a statement. “We are forever grateful to our equally fearless and tireless partners at FX for being with us every step of the way.”

They add, “We are so happy we get to keep telling the Wrexham story for years to come.”

The series extension is set to keep Welcome to Wrexham on the air into 2029.

In the meantime, the fifth season of ﻿Welcome to Wrexham﻿ will premiere on May 14 via FXX and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, FX and Hulu.

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Oscar Isaac, Martin Scorsese team up for new Netflix series set in Las Vegas
Oscar Isaac, Martin Scorsese team up for new Netflix series set in Las Vegas
Oscar Isaac attends the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 18, 2026, in Santa Monica, California. (Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

Oscar Isaac is teaming up with Martin Scorsese for a new Netflix series.

Isaac is set to executive produce and star in a brand-new, eight-episode series for the streamer that is set in the high stakes world of Las Vegas and its casinos.

This currently untitled show comes from showrunners, executive producers and writers Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who are known for their work on the show Billions.

The pair have written about the gambling world before. They made their screenwriting debut with the cult thriller film Rounders, which is about poker, and they wrote the heist film Ocean’s Thirteen, which is also set in Las Vegas.

Scorsese will executive produce the series. The legendary director is no stranger to this world either, famously having helmed the movie Casino and having served as an executive producer on the HBO series Boardwalk Empire, which is set in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The currently untitled series will be an hourlong drama series in present-day Las Vegas. Isaac will play Robert “Bobby Red” Redman, “president of the hottest hotel casino in town, who has to make some long odds moves to try and secure his position and take more ground,” according to Netflix.

This role is part of a new creative partnership between Isaac and Netflix. The streaming service will have first-look rights on film and series projects with his production company, Mad Gene.

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