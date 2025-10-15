Robert Irwin shares emotional moment with mom Terri Irwin on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Robert Irwin shares emotional moment with mom Terri Irwin on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Witney Carson and Robert Irwin were among the 10 remaining couples paying tribute to the influential people in their lives on the Oct. 14 episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Wildlife conservationist, photographer and zookeeper Robert Irwin delivered an emotional contemporary routine on Dancing with the Stars Tuesday night, dedicating his performance to his mom, Terri Irwin.

The 21-year-old even brought his mom out in the routine’s final moments, and the mother-son duo shared a hug at the end.

“I’m incredibly honoured that Robert thought of me,” Terri Irwin wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend, ahead of her son’s performance. “Steve and I always talked about how much it meant to us to be parents. So much love. This will be a special night.”

Terri Irwin raised her two children — Robert Irwin and Bindi Irwin — after her husband, Steve Irwin, died in 2006 from an injury caused by a stingray.

Robert Irwin and his professional dance partner, Witney Carson, danced to Phil Collins‘ 2002 ballad “You’ll Be in My Heart” for Tuesday night’s performance, and the two earned their best score of the season so far.

Robert Irwin also reflected in an Instagram post on what he previously called an “emotional week in rehearsals.”

“My mum and dad created a legacy that l’m proud to continue. I hope I can use this dance to share what she means to me, to our family, and to say thank you for always supporting me through life’s ups and downs,” he wrote.

After the show, he added in an Instagram Story post, “I will remember tonight forever. Thank you.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+
Acapulco: The fourth and final season of the show premieres.

Hulu
Washington Black: Sterling K. Brown stars in the 19th century story of George Washington “Wash” Black.

Netflix
Happy Gilmore 2: Adam Sandler is back in the sequel to his original comedy film.

The Hunting Wives: A woman moves from New England to Texas and falls into a clique of housewives.

The Sandman: Part two of the second and final season of the series drops.

Movie theaters
The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Pedro Pascal stars in Marvel Studios’ latest film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!   

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Mormon Wives’ star Taylor Frankie Paul announced as new Bachelorette
‘Mormon Wives’ star Taylor Frankie Paul announced as new Bachelorette
Taylor Frankie Paul is the star of season 22 of ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette.’ (Michael Kirchoff/Disney)

Taylor Frankie Paul is on the search for love.

The reality star, 31, who appears on the hit Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, was announced Wednesday as the next Bachelorette for season 22 of the hit reality TV show.

Paul opened up about her decision to join the Bachelorette franchise as its next leading lady in an interview Wednesday on Alex Cooper‘s Call Her Daddy podcast. Paul, who told Cooper that she thinks making a funny TikTok about her wanting to be on the show led to her getting the invitation, says she had some reservations about doing it.

“I’m like, ‘Is this possible for me to do as a single mom? Can I make it work realistically, no matter how much I want this? And I was like, ‘I can. If I want to, I can … so I was just like, ‘I will make it work,'” Paul said.

She added, “I also recognize the double standards of being a woman and a mom versus being a father. It’s like the dads get to just go and everyone’s like, ‘He’s thriving,’ and if a mom ends up doing something for herself, it’s like, ‘You’re such a bad mom, how could you do this?'”

Paul, a mother of three, rose to fame on TikTok as part of the MomTok group, which includes her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-stars Jennifer Affleck, Mayci Neeley, Whitney Leavitt, Layla Taylor, Demi Engemann, Jessi Ngatikaura and Mikayla Matthews.

The series follows the group as they navigate the complexities of their personal lives following a swinging sex scandal that made international headlines. Season three arrives Nov. 13.

Season 22 of The Bachelorette will premiere in 2026.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Woman in Cabin 10’ trailer, ‘Deli Boys’ renewed for season 2 and more
In brief: ‘The Woman in Cabin 10’ trailer, ‘Deli Boys’ renewed for season 2 and more

Deli Boys has been renewed for a second season. Hulu announced that the Onyx Collective series will return for a sophomore season with a new addition to the main cast in Fred Armisen. He joins Asif AliSaagar Shaikh and Poorna Jagannathan in the show about a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers who are forced to reckon with their baba’s secret life of crime and take up his mantle …

Keira Knightley stars in the trailer for The Woman in Cabin 10. Based on the bestselling novel by Ruth Ware, the upcoming Netflix film tells the story of a journalist who witnesses a passenger thrown overboard late at night while on board a luxury yacht for an assignment. Even though no one believes her, she puts her life in danger to look for answers. The film will be available to stream on Oct. 10 …

The official trailer for The Savant has arrived. Jessica Chastain stars as Jodi in the thriller miniseries. Jodi is a suburban mom by day and an undercover investigator by night, infiltrating online hate groups to stop domestic terrorists. The series debuts on Sept. 26, and co-stars Nnamdi Asomugha and Cole Doman …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.