Robert Pattinson, Denzel Washington and Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in ‘Here Comes the Flood’ for Netflix

Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images

Robert Pattinson is sinking his teeth into his next project with two other A-listers.

The actor will star alongside Denzel Washington and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the upcoming film Here Comes the Flood.

Netflix made the announcement about the film on Wednesday. The trio will lead the movie, which is to be directed by Fernando Meirelles from a script by Mr. & Mrs. Smith writer Simon Kinberg.

Described as a thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat, the film “is an unconventional heist movie about a bank guard, a teller, and a master thief in a deadly game of cons and double crosses,” according to Netflix.

While there’s no word as to which actor will play the guard, the teller and the thief, Netflix says to stay tuned for more details and casting announcements for the film.

Along with directing, Meirelles will produce the film alongside Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Films, while Samson Mucke will executive produce.
 

Amy Poehler to reunite with ‘Parks and Recreation’ creator on new comedy ‘DIG’
Theo Wargo/NBC

Amy Poehler is reuniting with Parks and Recreation creator Mike Schur for a new comedy series.

The duo are collaborating on the upcoming series DIG for Peacock. Schur and Poehler will executive produce and co-write the pilot episode for the new series, with the latter set to star in the show as well.

DIG follows “four women working at an archeological dig in Greece” who “are at wildly different crossroads in their lives,” according to its official synopsis. “When the team uncovers a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history, they find themselves at the center of a high-stakes international conspiracy.”

The show is based on the bestselling novel Excavations by Kate Myers, who will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

This marks the first collaboration between Poehler and Schur since Parks and Recreation ended in 2015. Both creatives have overall deals with Universal Television and have long ties with NBCUniversal, going back to their time at Saturday Night Live working as a cast member and a writer, respectively.

It will be Poehler’s first ongoing role in a live-action series since she played Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation. Schur’s wife J.J. Philbin will also write and executive produce on DIG, marking her first time working with Schur on a half-hour series.

In brief: Josh Hutcherson joins Rachel Sennott’s HBO comedy and more
Josh Hutcherson has joined Rachel Sennott‘s HBO comedy series. The actor will replace Miles Robbins in the role, Deadline reports. The untitled comedy series follows a codependent friend group that reunites and is forced to navigate how time spent apart, ambition and new relationships have changed them. Odessa A’zion, Jordan Firstman and True Whitaker also star, while Leighton Meester and Quenlin Blackwell will guest star …

The trailer for season 5 of The Chosen has arrived. Prime Video released the trailer for the new season, called The Chosen: Last Supper, which follows the story of the lead-up to Jesus’ crucifixion. The fifth season will debut in three parts over the course of three weeks, with the first batch of episodes premiering on June 15 …

Will Poulter and Kit Connor are set to star in a new horror film called Rapture. Deadline reports the film will be set in medieval England in the year 1348. It will follow the story of 10 monks who live a strict life in a monastery in Yorkshire and receive news that a horrible plague of a mystery illness is spreading throughout the outside world …

Ariana Madix stars in ‘Love Island USA’ season 7 teaser trailer
Ben Symons/Peacock

A hot new bombshell has entered the villa! It’s the Love Island USA teaser trailer.

Season 7 of the hit reality dating competition show will premiere on Peacock on June 3. New episodes of the show will drop every single day of the week expect on Wednesdays.

Ariana Madix will return to host the show for season 7, while Iain Stirling is set to once again serve as the narrator.

This season “will introduce a brand new roster of singles, new additions to the vibrant Fiji villa, and the return of the infamous Casa Amor. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders face brand new couples’ challenges, jaw-dropping twists and turns, and even a few surprise guests,” according to its official description.

Viewers will once again be able to influence what happens on the show by voting for their favorite couples on the Love Island USA app. This means fans will participate in determining which Islanders will recouple, who gets to stay in the villa and who will be sent home heartbroken.

In the teaser, Madix sits in front of Stirling, who is dressed as a fortune teller.

“I need to know, the upcoming season of Love Island USA, what do you see?” Madix says.

The pair look into a heart-shaped crystal ball, where they find Madix dressed to the nines and quick glances at new Islanders.

“Safe to say this season’s looking pretty good,” Madix says.

Love Island USA season 6 was the #1 reality series of 2024. Peacock has greenlit a spinoff series with the working title Love Island: Beyond the Villa. Fan favorites Leah Kateb, JaNa Craig and Serena Page, among other stars from season 6, will appear as part of the spinoff’s cast.

