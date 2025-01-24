Robert Pattinson on those who think ‘Twilight’ ruined the vampire genre: ‘Are you still stuck on that?’

iMBC/Imazins via Getty Images

Robert Pattinson is over the Twi-haters.

In a new interview with GQ Spain, the actor, who starred as Edward Cullen in the Twilight film franchise, said he’s tired of people telling him the popular franchise ruined an entire genre.

“I love that people keep telling me, ‘Man, Twilight ruined the vampire genre,'” Pattinson said. “Are you still stuck on that s***? How can you be sad about something that happened almost 20 years ago? It’s crazy.”

The first Twilight film debuted in theaters in 2008, making it 16 years old at the time of writing. Pattinson says he can’t believe the series has stayed so relevant after all this time.

“I find it hard to believe the cultural relevance that these films maintain because they are so old,” he said. “The first one was released in 2008, f***!”

Fans all over the world seem to care about the immortal Cullen family just as much now as they did back then. Pattinson called the public’s ongoing obsession with the Twilight films a “fascinating phenomenon.”

“I can’t believe it,” he said. “I think this renaissance has emerged in Korea and it’s happened a bit like with K-pop, which took off in Korea but then seduced a young Western population.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

What to expect from the 2025 Oscar nominations
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Movie fans everywhere can rejoice: the Oscar nominations will be revealed Thursday morning.

Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott will host the 97th Oscars nominations announcement during a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The nominees in all 23 categories will be announced during the live presentation, which will air on ABC’s Good Morning America, ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. It will also stream globally on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and on the academy’s social platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook.

Emilia Pérez will likely walk away from the morning with many nominations, including best picture and best supporting actress for Zoe Saldaña, who won the award at this year’s Golden Globes.

The Brutalist is also projected to earn several nominations, including best picture, best director for Brady Corbet and best actor for Adrien Brody, both of whom were recognized with wins in those categories at the Golden Globes.

Conclave will most likely pick up several nominations. Its director, Edward Berger, directed All Quiet on the Western Front, which walked away with four Oscars at the 2023 ceremony.

We’re also holding space for potential nominations for the cast and crew of Wicked. It’s likely to be nominated for best picture, with potential best actress and best supporting actress nominations for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, respectively.

The 97th annual Oscars will air live on Sunday, March 2, only on ABC and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Bob Dylan added a ‘totally inaccurate moment’ to ‘A Complete Unknown’
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

While the upcoming Bob Dylan flick A Complete Unknown is not a straight biopic, director James Mangold says Dylan did have input in the film, although he wasn’t exactly fact-checking the project.

Mangold tells Rolling Stone that he met with the rock icon several times before filming began, noting, “I felt like Bob just wanted to know what I was up to.‘Who is this guy? Is he a s*******? Does he get it?’ I think the normal questions anyone asks when they’re throwing themselves in league with someone.”

When it comes to the feedback he gave on the script, star Timothée Chalamet tells the mag, “Bob would have these one-off lines that were so fantastic. Jim has an annotated Bob script lying around somewhere. I’ll beg him to get my hands on it. He’ll never give it to me.”

But apparently Dylan was a bit mischievous when it came to what he wanted in the film, with Ed Norton, who plays Pete Seeger, sharing that Mangold revealed Dylan made him put what’s described as “one totally inaccurate moment” in the film, although Mangold didn’t say what it was.

According to Rolling Stone, Norton said Mangold was a bit worried about including it, concerned about how the public would feel, to which Dylan reportedly said, “What do you care what other people think?”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘You’ fifth, final season to hit Netflix in 2025 and more
In brief: ‘You’ fifth, final season to hit Netflix in 2025 and more

Hello there, You. Season 5 of the series starring Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg will arrive on Netflix in 2025, the streamer confirmed on Thursday. It was renewed for its fifth and final season back in March 2023. Along with Badgley, season 5 will star Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews, with Baby Reindeer breakout star Nava Mau guesting as Detective Marquez …

It seems there are even more lies to tell. The Hulu series Tell Me Lies has been renewed for a third season. The renewal of the popular show, which stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, comes a little over two months after the season 2 finale was released. Much like the first season, the sophomore one ended on a cliff-hanger twist. The show’s creator, Meaghan Oppenheimer, has also just signed an overall deal with 20th Television, which is part of Disney Television Studios …

There’s even more Sonic headed our way. Paramount is going forward with a fourth Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Variety reports. The news comes just as Sonic the Hedgehog 3 goes into previews at movie theaters, ahead of its weekend release. Jeff Fowler has directed all three Sonic live-action films, with Ben Schwartz lending his voice to the titular hedgehog and Jim Carrey starring as the evil Dr. Robotnik …
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.