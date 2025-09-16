Robert Redford, film icon, Oscar-winning director and activist, dead at 89
Robert Redford, the actor and Oscar-winning filmmaker who at his peak was simultaneously one of Hollywood’s most critically lauded directors and bankable leading men, has died at age 89.
“Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah–the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly,” his representative confirmed to ABC News. “The family requests privacy.”
Sydney Sweeney and Stephen Colbert are among the big names set to present at the 77th Emmy Awards.
CBS and the Television Academy announced on Tuesday the stars who will present the golden statuettes at Sunday’s award ceremony.
Among the presenters are Tina Fey, Sterling K. Brown, Elizabeth Banks, Ike Barinholtz, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Jennifer Coolidge, Alan Cumming, Eric Dane, ColmanDomingo, Walton Goggins, Tony Goldwyn, Kathryn Hahn, Justin Hartley, Jude Law, James Marsden, Leanne Morgan, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Paulson, Parker Posey, Jeff Probst, Phylicia Rashad, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Michael Schur, Sofia Vergara and Jesse Williams.
There will also be a Gilmore Girls reunion, as both Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel are set to present ahead of the 25th anniversary of the beloved drama series.
Another TV mother-daughter duo presenting are Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones. As for other presenters, Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are set to take the stage, as are Charlie Hunnam and Evan Peters. Hunnam is the star of the upcoming season of Netflix’s Monster series, while Peters is the show’s original lead.
Comedian Nate Bargatze hosts the Emmys live from the Peacock Theater in LA on Sunday. It airs on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.
Ryan Gosling is set to star alongside Will Ferrell in a new action comedy film titled Tough Guys, ABC Audio has learned. The film follows two henchmen who break free from the criminal underworld after they tire of being disposable. They then rebuild their lives on their own terms …
Diego Luna is set to star in the upcoming indie thriller Eleven Days with Taylor Kitsch. Deadline reports the actors will star in the film, which is to be directed by Concussion helmer Peter Landesman. The movie takes place in summer 1974 in Texas, where a prisoner plays a deadly game with the head of the Texas Department of Corrections …
Brie Larson will act alongside Olivia Colman in the upcoming limited series Cry Wolf. Variety reports that the show has officially been greenlit at FX. The show will be a psychological family thriller about a social worker and a mother in a crisis when the mother’s teenage daughter alleges abuse …
“I auditioned like six times for Wicked because that had to be really just right,” she said. “And I loved it. I was busy. I barely had time to do it, but I made it work.”
She added, “I worked my a** off for years and years and years on that music. I’m competitive with myself in a really healthy way, I think.”
Ariana Grande was eventually cast as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba for the musical-to-film adaptation.
Wicked: For Good, the second of the two-part installment, will arrive in theaters Nov. 21, 2025.
As with Wicked, Seyfried, who starred in the 2012 film Les Misérables, said she did six auditions before being cast in that movie as well.
Of the audition process, she said, “I actually love it, because it’s scary as hell, but I love getting notes and shifting my performance.”
“It’s like a puzzle for me,” she said. “I love the puzzle and I love the competition. And I love waiting for the phone call with the feedback from the casting director.”
She continued, “If someone’s like, ‘I just want to see your take on this,’ I’d be like, ‘Great. I’ll show it to you.’ I love helping people audition. I love directing actors … I think there’s something really beautiful about auditioning, because if you really have this skill, then you’re going to show it no matter what.”