Robin Roberts revisits defining moments in upcoming special, ‘The Year: 2025’

‘The Year: 2025’ poster (ABC)

Good morning, America — and good bye to 2025. As the year draws to a close, Robin Roberts is once again inviting viewers to pause and reflect with her 15th annual year-end special.

The Year: 2025 finds Robin revisiting the moments that defined the past 12 months, alongside a lineup of ABC News voices, including David MuirMichael Strahan, Linsey Davis and Sunny Hostin, along with special guests such as The Jonas Brothers, WNBA champion A’Ja Wilson and Sinners star Miles Canton.

The special looks back at headline-making events including the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement. It airs on Dec. 29, but Robin says the process of tracking potential moments began at the top of the year.

“It’s just trying to get a sense from folks, what have you remembered?” Robin explains of her year-end special. “What have you forgot? What should you remember? What do you want to forget?” 

She’s most eager to revisit the stories that are no longer in the headlines but still matter deeply, like the devastating LA wildfires early in 2025 and the people still affected by its impact. She’s also excited to highlight lighter moments, including the story of a father who built a pantry during the government shutdown and was met with overwhelming support from his neighbors.

“It’s the holidays,” Robin shares. “You want a moment to exhale and breathe. So I just love the mixture that we bring to the year.” She credits her “fabulous team of producers” for putting the show together, as well as the anchors and correspondents who she calls “the best in the field.” 

The Year: 2025 begins at 8 p.m ET on ABC and streams the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Daniel Radcliffe to star in one-person Broadway play ‘Every Brilliant Thing’
Daniel Radcliffe in a promotional photo for ‘Every Brilliant Thing.’ (Mary Ellen Matthews)

Daniel Radcliffe is making his way back to Broadway.

The Tony Award winner is set to star in the Broadway premiere of the solo play Every Brilliant Thing.

The play follows a man who looks back at his life and details the glimmers of hope that carried him through. Its story is told in the form of a list of all of the things that make life worth living. Duncan Macmillan wrote the play with Jonny Donahoe. This production will be directed by Macmillan and Jeremy Herrin.

Every Brilliant Thing tackles some serious subject matter, but the overall experience is one of joy and celebration,” Macmillan said. “Every performance is unique and unpredictable and it requires virtuosic skill from its central performer. When Daniel told us how much he loved the play, I couldn’t have been more thrilled. He has the intelligence, quick-wit and charm to roll with the spontaneous moments that the show invites – he can be a clown one moment, then grab you by the heartstrings the next. He has huge depth and humanity. I can’t wait to get started.”

The show will play for a limited 13-week engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre. Previews begin on Feb. 21, 2026, while opening night will be on March 12. The show will run through May 24.

Fans can register now for the exclusive 24-hour presale, which will begin on Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. ET.

Radcliffe won his Tony for his performance in the 2023 revival of Stephen Sondheim‘s Merrily We Roll Along. The filmed version of that Broadway production is set to release in theaters worldwide on Dec. 5.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Night Agent’ season 3 teaser trailer and more
The teaser trailer for season 3 of The Night Agent has arrived. Netflix released the first trailer for the upcoming season of the show that stars Gabriel Basso. The streamer also announced that season 3 will premiere on Feb. 19, 2026. This time around, agent Peter Sutherland is called in to track down a young treasury agent who fled to Istanbul after killing his boss …

Some new faces are joining the cast of The Hunting Wives. Kim Matula and Alex FitzAlan are joining the ensemble as recurring guest stars. They’ll play the roles of Nadia Kelly and Lincoln Trout, respectively. Season 2 is currently in production with returning stars Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman

Kate Walsh is stepping back into her scrubs. The actress is set to reprise her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery in an upcoming episode of Grey’s Anatomy, as Variety first reported. Walsh will appear in the episode airing on Jan. 29, 2026, titled “Strip That Down” …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Joey Bada$$ to star opposite Taraji P. Henson in Netflix film ”Tis So Sweet’
Joey Bada$$ attends CultureCon 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 05, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)/Taraji P. Henson on ‘Soul of a Nation’ (ABC/Troy Harvey)

From the world of drug dealing to a faith-based film, Joey Bada$$ is making his way in the world of Hollywood. The rapper, born Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, previously played a drug dealer on Power Book III: Raising Kanan and has secured a starring role in the upcoming Netflix film ‘Tis So Sweet.

Joey will play opposite Taraji P. Henson in the film, about “a Chicago bakery owner who is stunned by a miraculous discovery that challenges her to reclaim lost time, heal old wounds, and find purpose in the unexpected,” according to Deadline. The film is based on the story of Chicago baker Lenore Lindsey, who went on a search to find the son she put up for adoption and discovered he was a regular at her bakery.

‘Tis So Sweet will mark the second film under the faith-based partnership between Devon Franklin, Tyler Perry and Netflix. The first was the film Ruth & Boaz, which starred Tyler Lepley and Serayah, Joey’s fiancée and the mother of his son.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.