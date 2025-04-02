Rorrer challenges Williams

Yvonne Rorrer of Stuart has announced plans to challenge Wren Williams for State Delegate of the 47th District. Rorrer is a business woman and volunteers with Focus on Youth in Martinsville as a Court-Appointed Special Advocate for abused and neglected children in the court system.
