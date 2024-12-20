Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy to star in ‘The Good Daughter’ limited series

Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy to star in ‘The Good Daughter’ limited series
William Morrow

The limited series adaptation of The Good Daughter has found its stars.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Karin Slaughter, the upcoming Peacock series will star Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy as sisters Samantha and Charlotte Quinn.

Byrne will also executive produce the show. Fahy takes over the role of Charlotte, which was originally attached to Jessica Biel before she exited the project in September.

The Good Daughter follows Charlotte and Samantha, who have spent 28 years trying to unpack what was fractured during a night of violence. After another attack hits their small town, lawyer Charlotte confronts her demons as she takes on the case.

The show was picked up straight-to-series by Peacock in March. Slaughter wrote all of the show’s episodes, and she also serves as an executive producer. Steph Green will direct all the episodes and executive produce it, as well.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Illinois state Supreme Court overturns Jussie Smollett’s conviction in hoax attack
Illinois state Supreme Court overturns Jussie Smollett’s conviction in hoax attack
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images, FILE

The Illinois Supreme Court has thrown out former Empire actor Jussie Smollett’s conviction for lying about a 2019 hate crime.

Smollett was found guilty in 2021 for faking a racist and homophobic attack and lying to the police. His lawyers said this violated his Fifth Amendment rights because, in 2019, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx had already agreed to drop the charges if Smollett paid $10,000 and did community service. A special prosecutor later charged him again, leading to his trial and conviction.

In its decision, filed on Thursday, the court stated they are resolving a “question about the State’s responsibility to honor the agreements it makes with defendants.”

The court stated it did not find that the state could bring a second prosecution against Smollett after the initial charges were dismissed as part of an agreement and the actor performed the terms of the agreement, noting that Illinois case law establishes that it is “fundamentally unfair to allow the prosecution to renege on a deal with a defendant when the defendant has relied on the agreement to his detriment.”

“We are aware that this case has generated significant public interest and that many people were dissatisfied with the resolution of the original case and believed it to be unjust. Nevertheless, what would be more unjust than the resolution of any one criminal case would be a holding from this court that the State was not bound to honor agreements upon which people have detrimentally relied,” it said.

The Illinois Supreme Court’s decision cancels earlier rulings by Cook County and appellate courts. The court has now sent the case back to the lower court to officially dismiss the charges.

A jury convicted Smollett in December 2021 on five of six felony counts of disorderly conduct stemming from him filing a false police report and lying to police, who spent more than $130,000 investigating his allegations.

He was sentenced to 150 days in county jail, ordered to pay $120,000 in restitution to the city of Chicago, fined $25,000 and ordered to serve 30 months of felony probation.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ adds Sophia Bush and more
In brief: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ adds Sophia Bush and more

Variety reports Seann William Scott, best known for playing Steve Stifler in the American Pie movies, has joined the cast of the upcoming ABC sitcom Shifting Gears, alongside series stars Tim Allen and Kat Dennings. The comedy centers on Matt, “the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop,” played by Allen, according to the official logline. “When Matt’s estranged daughter (Dennings) and her teenage kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.” Scott will play Gabriel, “family friend of Matt & Riley who works in the shop with Matt” …

One Tree Hill alumna Sophia Bush has been added the cast of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy in a major recurring role for the medical drama’s 21st season, according to Deadline. Bush will play Dr. Cass Beckman, “an amiable, fun and a little messy around the edges trauma surgeon at Seattle Presbyterian whose husband David Beckman is a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grey Sloan,” per the outlet. She joins former Grey’s cast members Scott Speedman, Natalie Morales and the series’ director/executive producer Debbie Allen. Bush will make her first appearance in episode six, airing Nov. 7 …

Stranger Things alum Mason Dye has been tapped for a guest-starring role in the fifth and final season of the Prime Video series The Boys, according to Variety. He will appear in the role of Bombsight, “a Supe who starred in the early Vought superhero film The Curse of Fu Manchu in the 1950s.” Dye joins Hamilton‘s Daveed Diggs, who will appear in an undisclosed role. The Boys is based on the graphic novel series from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and follows the eponymous team of vigilantes who set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers. Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid star …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Star of new ‘Inside Out’ series ‘Dream Productions’ on Pixar’s first TV show
Star of new ‘Inside Out’ series ‘Dream Productions’ on Pixar’s first TV show
Disney/Pixar

The world of Inside Out expands in the new series Dream Productions.

Taking place between Inside Out and Inside Out 2, Dream Productions follows the studio inside Riley’s head that creates the dreams she has every night. It’s Pixar’s first TV show and will be available on Disney+ on Wednesday.

Paula Pell stars as acclaimed director Paula Persimmon, and while she had small roles in the Inside Out films, she told ABC Audio how special it is to be a part of the Pixar family in this way.

“I was thrilled to be the small parts I was in the big movies,” Pell said. “To have my character specifically spin off into this story was so moving to me and touching and exhilarating.”

Pell said she actually didn’t believe Pixar when they approached her about the show, but after learning the story she understood why.

“They know how to tell a great story,” Pell said. “There’s nothing better than Pixar. They just do it in a way where everyone goes, ‘Oh my God.’ They walk out of Pixar movies like, ‘Well, that’s the gold standard right there.'”

Paula Persimmon faces a nightmare of her own throughout the show. Riley’s growing up, and that means her dreams need to grow up, too. Pell said she could relate to her character in more than just having the same first name.

“I just turned 61 … I spent so many years being younger and doing comedy and writing and all that. And then as I aged, I started feeling that, in my 40s and 50s and then in my 60s, the fear of becoming insignificant,” Pell said.

It’s a fear Paula Persimmon shares.

“It is a wonderful lesson that you can keep invigorating yourself and become as fresh as a daisy with your new thoughts and your new ideas, because that never goes away,” Pell said. “The only way it’ll go away is if you sabotage your own self.” 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.