Roster of Republicans slam Trump at the DNC

(CHICAGO) — There were chants of “USA” and boasts of patriotism. Even the vice presidential candidate touted his love of guns.

No, it was not the Republican National Convention all over again, but it has been a roster of Republican speakers getting standing ovations at the Democratic National Convention by taking some of the harshest swipes at former President Donald Trump.

Every night of the DNC, GOP members from a former press secretary for the Trump White House to a former “full-fledged member of MAGA,” have been given a chance to stand at the podium and address the Democratic delegates in Chicago.

At least seven Republicans have been given time to speak to their longtime rivals — including Rep. Adam Kinzinger who was given a prime-time speaking slot Thursday night — and all of them said they’ve dumped Trump and are supporting Harris.

“I voted for Trump not once, not twice, but three times. You see, I work in construction. I work with my hands. He told us he’d look out for blue-collar workers. So, I made my first-ever political contribution to Trump and I donated to him many times throughout his presidency,” Kyle Sweetser of Alabama said during his DNC speech Tuesday night. “But then I started to see Trump’s tariff policy in action. Costs for construction workers like me were starting to soar. I realized that Trump wasn’t for me. He was lining his own pockets.”

Sweetser said he’s not “left-wing, period. But I believe our leaders should bring out the best in us, not the worst.”

Former Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan received a standing ovation Wednesday night when he told the crowd that Trump’s attempts to overthrow the 2020 election “disqualified him from ever, ever, ever stepping foot into the Oval Office again.”

“If Republicans are being intellectually honest with ourselves, our party is not civil or conservative. It’s chaotic and crazy. And the only thing left to do is dump Trump,” Duncan said. “These days, our party acts more like a cult, a cult worshiping a felonous thug.”

He said he was supporting Harris and stared into the camera to speak to his “Republican friends at home watching.”

“If you vote for Kamala Harris in 2024 you’re not a Democrat, you’re a patriot,” said Duncan, prompting chants of “USA! USA.!”

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told conventiongoers that she was “a true believer” of Trump.

“I was one of his closest advisers. The Trump family became my family,” said Grisham, adding that she spent Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s with the Trumps at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Grisham offered a behind-the-scenes look at Trump, alleging he mocks his supporters, calling them “basement dwellers.”

“On a hospital visit one time when people were dying in the ICU, he was mad the cameras were not watching him,” Grisham alleged. “He has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth. He used to tell me, ‘It doesn’t matter what you say, Stephanie. Say it enough and people will believe you.’ But it does matter. What you say matters and what you don’t say matters.”

Grisham said while working in the White House she was skewered for never holding a press briefing. She said it was because “I never wanted to stand at a podium and lie.”

“Now, here I am at a podium advocating for a Democrat and that’s because I love my country more than my party,” Grisham said during her speech Tuesday night.

Another Trump administration veteran, Olivia Troye, a former homeland security aide to Vice President Mike Pence, said her dream of working in the White House turned into a nightmare.

“I saw how Donald Trump undermined our intelligence community, our military leaders and, ultimately, our democratic process,” Troye said during her speech Wednesday night. “Now, he’s doing it again. Lying and laying the groundwork to undermine this election.”

Troye added, “Being inside Trump’s White House was terrifying, but what keeps me up at night is what will happen if he gets back there.”

Mesa, Arizona, Mayor John Giles began his DNC speech Tuesday by saying, “I have a confession to make: I’m a lifelong Republican.”

“I feel a little out of place tonight, but I feel more at home here than in today’s Republican party. The Grand Old Party had been kidnapped by extremists and evolved into a cult, the cult of Donald Trump,” Giles said. “Trump doesn’t know the first thing about public service. Like a child, he acts purely out of self-interest. We all need an adult in the White House. We’ve seen what happens when we don’t have one.”

Rich Logis of Florida told the conventioneers that two years ago he was a “full-fledged member of MAGA.”

“I believed Trump. I was a MAGA pundit. I had my own podcast. I was in a state of panic, terrified the Democrats were destroying our country,” Logis said, addressing the convention Monday night via a video link.

He said that when the pandemic hit, he began to see how important solid leadership is and described Trump’s handling of the crisis as “a major betrayal to the country.”

“So I finally stepped outside the MAGA echo chamber. I stopped listening to what Trump said and looked around with my own eyes. And I realized he had been lying about pretty much everything. Lying is Trump’s toxic superpower,” Logis said. “I made a grave mistake, but it’s never too late to change your mind.”

Highland Park parade shooting suspect rejects guilty plea deal, crushing victims’ families: ‘Evil and manipulative’
(HIGHLAND PARK, Ill.) — The suspected Highland Park, Illinois, mass shooter declined to change his plea to guilty at a Wednesday hearing, crushing victims’ families who watched on in the courtroom.

Robert Crimo III is accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens of others in the mass shooting at a 2022 Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

Crimo was expected to plead guilty to seven counts of murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm at the hearing, according to The Associated Press. Instead, the 23-year-old rejected the agreement, which would have sentenced him to life.

Crimo is scheduled for trial in February 2025.

“We came to court today in hopes that we could put this out of our mind,” Leah Sundheim, whose mother, Jacquelyn Sundheim, was killed, said at a news conference Wednesday.

“We have Fourth of July coming up and it will be two years,” she said. “All I wanted was to be able to fully grieve my mom without the looming trial, knowing that he was going to spend the rest of his life in jail. And instead, we were yet again shown [Crimo’s] complete and blatant disregard for humans.”

“[Crimo] is evil and manipulative, and brought us here today probably knowing what he was going to do,” she said. “I think that he has very little control, and he will exercise every bit he has — and does not care who he hurts.”

Tony Romanucci, an attorneys for some of the victims’ relatives, added, “This was a calculated effort on his part to continue the suffering that our clients are going through.”

Also among those killed were Highland Park residents Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, who were at the parade with their 2-year-old son.

Lance Northcutt, an attorney for the McCarthy family, said Wednesday’s hearing revictimized the families.

Crimo “came to court today with one goal in mind: to continue the terror that began on July 4, 2022,” Northcutt said.

But Karina Mendez, whose dad, Eduardo Uvaldo, was killed, said she’ll be “patient with the court system,” adding that’s what her father would be telling her to do.

“It’s hard just to come in here and see the person that took my dad,” Mendez said. “I was hoping for closure — that was the goal for today, to be done with this.”

“My dad was somebody who loved his family. And we’ve stuck together through all this — we’re gonna keep sticking together,” she said.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart made a brief statement after Wednesday’s hearing. He said prosecutors will continue to support the survivors and the victims’ families, adding, “We will be ready for trial.”

ABC News has reached out to Crimo’s attorneys for comment.

Crimo’s father, Robert Crimo Jr., pleaded guilty last year to reckless conduct, admitting to signing the Firearm Owner’s Identification card for his son to apply for gun ownership.

The younger Crimo was 19 at the time and and too young to get a FOID card on his own. Illinois at the time required people ages 18, 19 or 20 to have parent or guardian authorization.

Trump shooting probe: Secret Service says it didn’t have access to radio traffic that could’ve been crucial
(BUTLER, Pa.) — There may have been radio traffic from local police that the Secret Service didn’t have access to that could’ve proved crucial to stopping former President Donald Trump from going on stage the day of the assassination attempt, the acting director of the Secret Service said Friday.

“It was so apparent to me that in this incident, in the final 30 seconds, which has been the focus of what happened before the assailant opened fire, there was clearly radio transmissions that may have happened on that local radio net that we did not have,” acting Director Ronald Rowe said at a news conference. “And so, we have to do a better job of collocating, leveraging that counterpart system, and this is going to drive our operations going forward.”

Rowe said the shooting was a Secret Service failure alone.

“In no way should any state or local agency supporting us in Butler on July 13 be held responsible,” he said.

One spectator was killed and two were hurt in the assassination attempt at a July 13 election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump suffered a graze wound to his ear. The gunman was killed by snipers.

Rowe said July 13 was the first time the Secret Service’s counter snipers were deployed to a Trump rally this year. Going forward, he said the Secret Service will have counter snipers at all events with presidential candidates.

Rowe said there were two command posts: one post with the Secret Service and Pennsylvania State Police, and one post with local police. He said it was “unique” that there were two security command posts, and in the future, he will make sure everyone is in the same room.

Rowe also walked through the timeline.

On July 8, agents from the Pittsburgh field office conducted a walkthrough of the event, he said. On July 10, the Secret Service counter sniper and technical security personnel arrived in Pittsburgh and began advanced planning for their teams, he said.

On July 12, the build-out of the campaign rally site began, he said, and continued through the early morning hours of July 13.

The morning of July 13, a site briefing was conducted with Secret Service personnel and law enforcement partners supporting the event, Rowe said. Secret Service personnel took their posts and a technical security sweep of the protective site started before the site opened to event staff, vendors and the public, he said.

About 15,000 people came to the rally, Rowe said.

At 5:53 p.m., the Secret Service counter sniper team leader texted the Secret Service counter sniper teams that local police were looking for a suspicious individual who was outside of the perimeter, lurking around the AGR building, Rowe said.

“At this time, Secret Service personnel were operating with the knowledge that local law enforcement was working on an issue of a suspicious individual,” Rowe said.

“Neither the Secret Service counter sniper teams, nor members of the former president’s security detail, had any knowledge that there was a man on the roof of the AGR building with a firearm,” he said.

At 6:11 p.m., the gunman’s first shots were fired, he said. Within three seconds, Trump’s detail rushed the stage and shielded him with their own bodies, Rowe said.

He said video from that day affirmed there should’ve been better coverage.

“We should have had better protection for the protectee. We should have had better coverage on that roofline,” Rowe said.

Going forward, Rowe said, he’s directed each special agent in charge — who oversee the Secret Service’s field offices across the U.S. — to be precise and clear with state and local partners.

“We’re not going to have this assumption that, ‘Oh, we think that they have it,’ and we’re going to we’re going to work together,” he said. “We’re going to have good, hard, fierce conversations about what we’re going to do, and then we’re going to go out there, and we’re going to make all of these venues secure moving forward.”

Maryland house explosion killed two people, caused ‘millions’ in damage: Authorities
(BEL AIR, Md.) — Two people were found dead and another was injured after an explosion Sunday morning leveled a home and damaged multiple neighboring residences in a suburban Baltimore neighborhood, authorities said.

The blast was reported around 6:42 a.m. ET on Arthurs Woods Drive in Harford County, in the town of Bel Air, about 30 miles northeast of Baltimore, according to officials.

The two people killed in the explosion were identified Monday afternoon by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office as 35-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Alvarado, a contractor for Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), and 73-year-old Ray Corkran Jr., the owner of the house that was destroyed.

Rodriguez-Alvarado was found in the widespread blast debris field and pronounced dead soon after firefighters arrived on the scene Sunday morning, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Search-and-rescue crews located Corkran’s body Sunday afternoon. It was buried under the rubble of his home, according to the fire marshal’s office.

“With the assistance of heavy machinery, investigators located the victim within the debris,” the fire marshal’s office said of Corkran.

Investigators said Corkran was the only person inside the house at the time of the explosion.

A female neighbor living adjacent to the home was also injured and treated at the scene, said Master Deputy Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire.

At least 12 families have been displaced by the blast, according to officials, who noted the total number of damaged structures is still being counted.

“While they continue to collect information on exact damages, the cost is expected to be in the millions,” according to the sheriff’s office.

A photo posted on X by Harford County Fire and Emergency Medical Services showed firefighters battling a small fire and searching the remains of the home, which was reduced to splintered pieces of wood, insulation and other debris.

“I’ve been on the job for 18 years and this was one of the largest explosions I’ve seen,” Alkire said during a news conference.

Alkire said firefighters from the Harford County Fire Department were responding to a report of a gas leak in the area when the explosion occurred.

Alkire said at least two BGE contract workers had responded to the area before the explosion to investigate an electrical issue. He said the workers were aware of reports of an odor of gas in the area when the explosion occurred.

Alkire confirmed that the house was for sale. Officials described the house as being a “total loss.”

The cause of the explosion remained under investigation Monday by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Harford County Sheriff’s Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. There is no evidence of criminal activity involved in the explosion and investigators are focusing on accidental causes, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.

“Investigators will now focus on reviewing the evidence and data they collected yesterday. This includes physical items such as gas and electrical piping, interviews, video surveillance, and data from BGE,” the state fire marshal said in a statement Monday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which investigates pipeline accidents that occur during the transport of natural gas or other hazardous liquids, announced Monday that it had also launched an investigation into the house explosion. An NTSB team has arrived in Bel Air and plans to spend a week “documenting the scene and conducting an initial visual examination of the pipeline and equipment involved,” the agency said in a statement.

“NTSB investigations involve three primary areas: human factors, the pipeline system, and the operating environment,” the board said.

Residents in the neighborhood reported hearing the loud explosion and feeling their houses shake, authorities said.

Jefferey Beyers, who lives near the home that was destroyed by the blast, told ABC News that he and his wife were awakened by a “deafening explosion coupled with the kind of feeling of an earthquake.” Beyers pointed out windows in his house that he said were blown out from the frames.

“I think it’s important to get to the bottom of it, like understand what happened so that this kind of thing doesn’t happen again,” Beyers said.

Another neighbor, Marshall Garrett, told ABC News that he immediately rushed to the scene, beating the fire engines there. He described the scene as complete devastation and said it looked like something out of a movie.

“At first, we just saw the rubble,” Garrett said. “And then we started to see the flames streak out and the smoke goes in the air.”

ABC News’ Davone Morales, Perry Russom and Tia Humphries contributed to this report.
 

