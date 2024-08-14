Routine blood tests are not reliable for diagnosing long COVID, study finds

Jasmin Merdan/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Current routine blood tests are not a reliable way of diagnosing long COVID, according to a new study.

The researchers, who published their findings in the Annals of Internal Medicine journal on Monday, examined if a COVID-19 infection led to changes in routine blood biomarkers, such as platelet counts or protein in the urine, that may be predictive of long COVID.

The study is part of the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) RECOVER Initiative, which seeks to better understand, diagnose, prevent and treat the condition.

“Our challenge is to discover biomarkers that can help us quickly and accurately diagnose long COVID to ensure people struggling with this disease receive the most appropriate care as soon as possible,” said Dr. David Goff, director for the division of cardiovascular sciences at the NIH’s National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, in a statement.

“Long COVID symptoms can prevent someone from returning to work or school, and may even make everyday tasks a burden, so the ability for rapid diagnosis is key,” the statement continued.

Long COVID occurs when patients still have symptoms at least four weeks after they have cleared the infection. In some cases, symptoms can be experienced for months or years.

Symptoms vary and can include fatigue, difficulty breathing, headaches, brain fog, joint and muscle pain and continued loss of taste and smell, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Long COVID most often occurs in people who had severe illness, but anyone can develop the condition. People who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 may be at higher risk of developing long COVID, according to the CDC.

Scientists are not sure what causes long COVID but have identified risk factors including having underlying conditions or experiencing multi-system inflammatory syndrome due to COVID. There have also been studies concerning whether long COVID patients have blood biomarkers different from those who were infected with the virus but didn’t develop long COVID.

For the study, researchers looked at more than 10,000 adults enrolled in the RECOVER Adult Cohort at 83 sites across the U.S. between October 2021 and 2023. Of the group, more than 8,700 had previously been infected with COVID.

Participants completed a set of surveys, a physical examination and 25 standard laboratory blood and urine tests. The participants were then followed routinely over the next two years, taking follow-up surveys and follow-up lab tests.

Researchers detected “markedly few differences in biomarkers between those with prior infection and those without,” according to a press release.

One difference the team did find is that, compared to people without prior COVID infections, those with prior COVID infections were associated with small increases in HbA1c, which measures average blood sugar levels over two to three months to screen for diabetes. However, these increases disappeared after participants with pre-existing diabetes were excluded.

There were also slightly elevated levels of uACR, which measures the amount of albumin and creatinine in urine to help identify kidney damage, in long COVID patients. However, these differences were only seen in a small group and this damage may have occurred during their initial infection, the team said.

“Future work will use RECOVER’s biobank of cohort samples such as blood and spinal fluid, to develop more novel laboratory-based tests that help us better understand the pathophysiology of long COVID,” Dr. Kristine Erlandson, a professor of medicine and infectious disease at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, said in a statement.

Heavy metals found in some dark chocolate, not ’cause for alarm’: Experts
HUIZENG HU/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A study published earlier this week found several dark chocolate products may be contaminated with heavy metals, setting off concerns about overexposure.

For the analysis, published in the journal Frontiers, researchers purchased and tested 72 different dark chocolate products for heavy metal contamination between 2014 and 2022.

The team looked for levels of lead, cadmium and arsenic and examined if they exceeded those allowed by California’s Proposition 65. Researchers found that 43% of products had higher concentrations of lead than allowed by Prop. 65 and 35% had higher levels of cadmium than allowed by the law. Additionally, organic dark chocolate products had higher levels of metal contamination than non-organic products.

Both lead and cadmium can be harmful and have been linked to a range of health issues at high doses. However, levels were not high enough that it should cause worry for the average dark chocolate eater, said Brian Pavilonis, an associate professor in the department of environmental, occupational and geospatial health sciences at CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy, in New York.

“To me, I don’t think this is a massive cause for alarm,” Pavilonis, who was not involved in the study, told ABC News. Low levels of heavy metals are found in many everyday foods.

Pavilonis explained that lead, for example, is a naturally occurring element, so it is bound to appear in the soil where food — including cocoa beans — grows. It would be ideal for levels to be zero in dark chocolate products, but studies have shown over the years that the amount of lead levels in blood have fallen, he said.

“We still have some ways to go; no children should be exposed to lead, but we’ve done a great job through removing lead from products like gasoline, lead-based paint, doing remediation … so to me, lead’s a success story,” Pavilonis said. “If this was a big concern, you wouldn’t see the lead levels declining over time.”

To be harmed by the levels of heavy metal contamination in dark chocolate, a person would need to eat an extremely large amount, said Elad Tako, an associate professor in the department of food science at Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

We are “recognizing we need to be more conscious about these heavy metals and their presence in our food products … but also recognizing the fact that, at least in the concentrations that were identified in this study, it’s not a concern unless we’re talking about the person that eats pounds and pounds of dark chocolate every day,” Tako, who was not involved in the study, told ABC News.

Study co-author Leigh Frame, executive director of the office of integrative medicine and health at George Washington University School of Medicine and co-director of the Frame Corr Labs, said health risks of trace amounts of heavy metals in certain foods are low with a varied diet.

“Particularly during the week, we can often get into a rut and just eat the same thing over and over again, but then you’re increasing your risk … it also potentially could be putting [you at] risk for nutritional deficiencies,” she said. “So, if you have a lot of different foods, you’re sort of hedging your bets, right? You’re lowering your risk of insufficient nutrients or too much nutrients.”

Frame and the other experts added that moderation is key — suggesting a one-ounce serving size of dark chocolate.

“The reason that we’re really pushing that is because that’s typically what’s been shown in the literature as being beneficial for health,” Frame said. “I did not stop eating chocolate. I’m still eating chocolate, and I will be eating chocolate later today. So, there’s nothing wrong with that.”

White noise machines for infants can be dangerously loud, study says
Catherine Delahaye/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A new study published in the journal Sleep Medicine analyzed existing data about sound levels of white noise machines and concluded that many devices can produce sounds louder than recommended for even adult workers — making them capable of being too loud for infants, who are more susceptible to negative effects of loud noises.

“Those devices exceeded what is appropriate for hearing health for any individual, just walking around and living their life,” Dr. Isaac Erbele, one of the study’s authors who specializes in ear and skull surgeries at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, told ABC News.

He is worried that many commercially available white noise machines are too loud to be safe for kids based on these findings. These machines are not federally regulated and the noise levels on these machines are sometimes not clearly labeled.

Current pediatric sound guidelines do not offer parents a specific decibel cutoff for white noise machines. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) states that machines should be located “as far away as possible from the infant, set the volume as low as possible, and limit the duration of use.” ABC News has previously reported on AAP’s warning to keep these machines seven or more feet away from a child.

The consequences of these sounds are less clear though. Existing studies show that loud noise can cause a stress response in neonates, but lullabies and breath sounds can help calm babies. The AAP does warn that excessive noise exposure from things like loud traffic, headphones and concerts can cause permanent hearing loss.

In the absence of decibel recommendations for infants, Erbele and his team used existing National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), guidelines as “a good ceiling,” for how loud white noise machines should be.

He was concerned that of the 24 white noise machines and six phone apps reviewed in his study, all of them “had levels that were higher than are permissible for an eight-hour shift by NIOSH.”

NIOSH has a recommended exposure limit (REL) of 85 decibels over eight hours. The louder the sound, the shorter the recommended exposure limit. 

According to NIOSH, “Workers who are exposed to noise at or above the NIOSH REL are at risk of developing significant hearing loss over their working lifetime.”

However, Erbele said more research is needed, and the decibel limit is probably even lower for children. He and his colleagues recommended a 60 decibels limit “based on our understanding of the literature available right now.”

“I don’t think people should be afraid of white noise machines, and for a lot of people that can be really helpful,” said Dr. Landon Duyka, an ear, nose, and throat doctor at Northwestern Medicine who was not associated with the study.

However, if parents are seeking to wean their children off these machines, Duyka recommends incrementally decreasing the noise level on the white noise machine until the child no longer needs it. First start with nap time and then implement these changes at nighttime, he said.

Erbele also recommends that parents measure the loudness of white noise machines by using the “Sound Level Meter” app developed by NIOSH. If parents want to keep using machines but reduce negative effects, they can move the machine further away from the child, and turn the machine off soon after the child falls asleep.

Finally, parents should continue to monitor their children for signs of hearing loss. Both doctors stated that a child not reacting to loud sounds, like a door slamming or dog barking, is concerning. A variety of hearing tests also exist for children, and a pediatrician can guide parents on which test could be helpful.

Identical quadruplets go home after three months in the NICU: ‘We’re so happy’
Jonathan and Mercedes Sandhu are the parents of identical quadruplets, who are all now home after three months in the NICU. — Texas Children’s Hospital/The Sandhu Family

(HOUSTON) — A family in Texas has welcomed home all four of their rare identical quadruplets after the infants spent over three months in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The sisters — named Hannah Grace, Lucy Marie, Rebecca Claire and Petra Anne — were born on May 1, after their mom, Mercedes Sandhu, delivered them at 29 weeks and three days.

Sandhu carried what is known as a monochorionic pregnancy, meaning all four babies shared the same placenta, according to Texas Children’s Hospital, where Sandhu gave birth.

The babies were born just before Mother’s Day, but Sandhu did not have all four daughters at home until Thursday, when Rebecca was discharged from the NICU.

Hannah and Petra were discharged on July 12, followed by Lucy nearly one week later.

“We’re so happy they can be together too,” the babies’ father, Jonathan Sandhu, told Good Morning America. “The past few weeks are the only moments they have ever been apart. Even in the NICU, they were always within a few feet of each other.”

The quadruplets’ reunion at home was also the first time all four sisters got to meet their older brothers, Luke, 4, and Aaron, nearly 2, who were not allowed in the NICU because of their ages, according to Jonathan Sandhu.

“The best part has been watching our boys welcome their baby sisters … They are obsessed with the girls,” he said. “Seeing our little family come together has been the most heartwarming moment of our lives.”

The quadruplets’ birth on May 1, meant the Sandhus had welcomed six kids in a span of four years. The quadruplets were conceived naturally, without the help of fertility treatments.

When it comes to being able to differentiate the quadruplets, Jonathan Sandhu said they are able to tell two of the babies apart because they were born with hemangiomas, a benign growth of extra blood cells in the skin that is one of the most common skin conditions among infants, according to Texas Children’s Hospital.

The couple also keeps the babies in labeled bassinets and lines them up in birth order — Hannah, Lucy, Rebecca, Petra, for feedings.

“Because they’re identical, they literally have the exact same DNA so keeping them correctly identified is pretty important,” Jonathan Sandhu told GMA.

The Sandhus have been documenting the journey of their “miracle” babies on their Instagram account, @thesandhucrew.

They said the babies are proving to be healthy and happy at home, with no ongoing medical needs after their time in the NICU.

“With high order multiples, all sharing one placenta, they were at elevated risks for nearly all the bad things that can accompany premature infants,” Jonathan Sandhu said. “We’ve had a few little bumps, but nothing that ever became life-threatening or would need life-long care.”

Jonathan Sandhu said he and his wife are dealing with the normal challenges that accompany a newborn — like sleep deprivation — but multiplied by four.

“If you’ve ever taken care of a newborn at night, imagine that, but with a few more crying mouths and dirty diapers,” he explained. “My wife and I take shifts at night and one person feeding and changing multiple babies can take two hours. Then you have to repeat it all a few hours later.”

