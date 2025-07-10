Rubio, Lavrov meet after Russian barrage on Kyiv

(NEW YORK) — Secretary of State Marco Rubio emerged from a 40-minute meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday with an acknowledgment that talks between Moscow and Kyiv for peace in Ukraine have not progressed much.
Rubio said he shared President Donald Trump’s “disappointment and frustration” with his Russian counterparts as the president has expressed distrust in Russian President Vladimir Putin and reversed his administration’s pause on weapons to Ukraine.
“We get a lot of bull**** thrown at us by Putin,” Trump said at the White House on Tuesday. “He’s very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless.”
The president is “disappointed and frustrated that there’s not been more flexibility on the Russian side to bring about an end to this conflict,” Rubio said.
Hours before Rubio’s scheduled meeting with Lavrov, their first face-to-face since February, Russia launched a “massive combined strike” of 18 missiles and 400 drones, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The attacks killed two and injured 16, and followed 10 days of drone strikes, which have often broken single-night records — and have marked a shift as Russia continues its summer offensive.
Trump said earlier this week that he was “very unhappy” with Moscow’s latest attacks on Kyiv — and said he is “looking at” an effort by congressional GOP to impose greater sanctions on Russia.
“As has been pointed out, we’ve seen an acceleration of attacks,” Rubio said. “I think it’s probably the largest drone attack in a city close to the Polish border, actually. So it’s a pretty deep strike.”
“I don’t want to overpromise,” he said about talks, citing Russia’s offensive.
Rubio said Russia brought a “new and different approach” to the negotiating table Thursday, but he tempered expectations about a development toward peace.
“I wouldn’t characterize it as something that guarantees peace,” he said.
The bilateral talks between the nations’ top diplomats — held on the sidelines of a summit for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Malaysia — come after Trump said Tuesday he approved the transfer of defensive weapons to Ukraine because Putin is “killing too many people.”
The announcement appeared to reverse a Pentagon-ordered pause last week on some munitions scheduled for Ukraine. Rubio said it was “mischaracterized” in the press and was merely a “pause, pending review” of munitions that were both defensive and offensive.
“Generally speaking, aid to Ukraine continues along the schedule that Congress appropriated,” Rubio said.
Meanwhile, momentum on Capitol Hill for a bill to sanction Russia’s energy industry is building.
After Trump said he was looking at the package “very closely,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters Wednesday “there’s a lot of interest in moving it.”
Rubio said that “we told [the Russians] that the moment would come where something like this could happen,” adding that Trump would need “flexibility” on enforcement of the sanctions regime.
Rubio wouldn’t say whether that moment had arrived, saying it was a question for the president.
(WASHINGTON) — A federal appeals court has ordered the Trump administration to facilitate the return of another man who was wrongly deported to El Salvador in violation of a court order.
The order to facilitate the return of Jordin Alexander Melgar-Salmeron, a 31-year-old Salvadoran who was deported last month minutes after a federal appeals court barred his removal, is the fourth known case of a migrant ordered to be returned to the U.S. after being wrongly removed.
Two of the migrants, including Kilmar Abrego Garcia and a Guatemalan man identified in court papers as O.C.G. who was wrongly deported to Mexico, have been returned to the U.S.
On Tuesday, the three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals found that Melgar-Salmeron’s deportation was “improper” because it “contradicted” the government’s assurances to the court that it would not remove him.
The court ordered the administration to facilitate the return of Melgar-Salmeron “as soon as possible” to “ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador.”
The Trump administration was also ordered to file a declaration from an individual with personal knowledge about the 31-year-old’s current physical location and what steps the government will take to facilitate Melgar-Salmeron’s return to the U.S.
According to court records, Melgar-Salmeron had been in immigration detention in the U.S. for two years following a prison sentence for possessing an “unregistered sawed-off shotgun.” In April, Immigration and Customs Enforcement scheduled his removal for May 9.
But on May 7, minutes after a federal appeals court barred Melgar-Salmeron’s deportation, he was removed to El Salvador.
(NEW YORK) — New York Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani notched the endorsement Thursday of Rep. Adriano Espaillat, an influential Latino leader, on Thursday in the race to become New York City’s next mayor.
The support of Espaillat, the first Dominican American to serve in the House of Representatives, carries significant weight among voters in his district, which includes Upper Manhattan and the Bronx.
“Zohran Mamdani brings clarity, discipline, and a deep commitment to tackling the stubborn issues facing New York City,” Espaillat said in a statement. “He understands our city doesn’t work if everyday New Yorkers — the very people that keep it moving forward — can’t afford to live here.”
Espaillat said Mamdani’s focus on cost of living and housing issues constituted “a strong vision of how to make New York serve those working to realize the American dream.”
“I’m proud to endorse him because New Yorkers deserve a mayor who will wake up every day and fight for them,” Espaillat said.
Espaillat previously endorsed former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary despite calling for Cuomo to resign as governor in 2021 amid sexual harassment allegations.
Mamdani won some neighborhoods in Espaillat’s district, such as Washington Heights and Harlem, by over 17 points in the first round of the ranked-choice primary. He edged out Cuomo by 6 points in majority-Hispanic precincts, according to an analysis by The New York Times.
Espaillat also previously threw his support in the 2021 mayoral primary behind current Mayor Eric Adams, whose victory was in part secured by his strong performance with Hispanic voters. But Adams has been hemorrhaging their support throughout his tenure, dropping to a 14% approval rating among Hispanic voters in March, according to a Quinnipiac University poll.
In a statement thanking Espaillat for his endorsement, Mamdani said “Congressman Espaillat has been on the front lines of the fight against Donald Trump’s authoritarian administration. We both recognize the only way we can protect our city is by standing firm in our values and standing up for the working-class and immigrant communities who define us.”
The Democratic nominee is set to face Adams, who is running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa in the general election in November.
Cuomo also qualifies to run as an independent but has been noncommittal regarding whether he will campaign in the general election.
Espaillat’s backing builds upon the wave of support Mamdani has gained from prominent progressive politicians including Sen. Bernie Sanders and fellow New Yorker Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. However, other top Democrats in the state, namely Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Gov. Kathy Hochul, have yet to formally endorse the nominee.
The endorsement from Espaillat, who criticized Adams for cooperating with President Donald Trump on immigration, also comes as Trump threatened to arrest Mamdani if he defied Immigration and Customs Enforcement as mayor. Mamdani pledged to remove all ICE officers from city facilities.
Trump has also suggested a federal takeover of New York City and Washington, D.C.
“If a communist gets elected to run New York, it can never be the same. But we have tremendous power at the White House to run places when we have to,” Trump said Tuesday.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Monday embarked on a four-day tour of the Middle East, stopping in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on a trip underscoring the deepening economic ties between the United States and the Gulf kingdoms.
Traveling to a region facing ongoing diplomatic, political and security challenges — including Iran’s nuclear program, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and war between Israel and Hamas, and the fate of Syria following a brutal 14-year civil war — Trump is expected to focus on business development and trade agreements on his trip, following commitments from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in the United States and on joint investments over the next several years.
On Friday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump’s trip will “focus on strengthening ties” between the U.S. and the Gulf nations.
“President Trump will return to reemphasize his continued vision for a proud, prosperous and successful Middle East where the United States and Middle Eastern nations are in cooperative relationship and where extremism is defeated in place of commerce and cultural exchanges,” she said.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged to invest $600 billion in the United States over four years after Trump’s November victory, and the United Arab Emirates have also committed to a $1.4 trillion U.S. investment package over the next decade. Business and technology leaders will be convening in Riyadh around Trump’s trip for a Saudi-U.S. investment forum.
ABC News has also reported that the Trump administration is preparing to accept a luxury Boeing jumbo jet from the Qatari royal family for use as a presidential aircraft before being transferred to the Trump presidential library foundation after his term ends.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to ABC News’ reporting, saying in a statement that “any gift given by a foreign government is always accepted in full compliance with all applicable laws.”
The president’s family has also traveled to the region and has expanded its business interests in the Middle East: The Trump Organization has partnered with developers on new projects in Saudi Arabia, Doha and the United Arab Emirates, and is involved in a cryptocurrency venture connected to a fund with ties to the Emirati government.
Leavitt on Friday dismissed questions about the president’s family’s business dealings in the region ahead of his trip and said Trump “has actually lost money for being president of the United States.”
“The president acts with only the interests of the American public in mind, putting our country first and doing what’s best for our country — full stop,” she said.
“It’s frankly ridiculous that anyone in this room would even suggest that President Trump is doing anything for his own benefit. He left a life of luxury and a life of running a very successful real estate empire for public service,” she later added.
Trump also began his first term in office with a visit to Saudi Arabia, in a break with his predecessors who had visited traditional U.S. allies and major trade partners on their first official foreign trips.
That trip to Saudi Arabia — which also included stops in Israel and later in Europe — focused on encouraging local partners to redouble efforts to fight “extremism” and terrorist groups, and work to marginalize Iran.
Since then, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have improved relations with Iran, and are now supportive of the Trump administration’s diplomatic efforts to address Iran’s nuclear program.
“Both the Saudis and the Emiratis have decided that their priority is economic investment and getting away from energy, and that war with Iran is like a big danger to all of that. So they’ve completely shifted on Iran,” Ilan Goldenberg, a Middle East specialist who worked in the Obama and Biden administrations, told ABC News.
The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza also looms over Trump’s trip, given Israel’s plans to expand military operations in Gaza.
In Riyadh, Trump is expected to join a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting before he travels to Qatar.
While the president has aimed to ink a regional diplomatic agreement expanding on the Abraham Accords of his first term, the war in Gaza has effectively frozen efforts to normalize diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries, experts told ABC News.
“From the Saudi perspective, it makes it harder” to improve diplomatic relations with Israel, Zineb Riboua, a fellow with Hudson Institute’s Center for Peace and Security in the Middle East. “Because of what has happened and what is currently happening [in Gaza], they are struggling.”
Trump could hear from Arab leaders about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, given the U.S.’s ongoing military support for Israel, and Israeli plans to expand its campaign in Gaza to root out Hamas.
In February, Trump proposed that the U.S. “take over” Gaza and help rebuild it, a plan that was rejected by Arab leaders, who put forward their own counterproposal that the U.S. and Israel have opposed.
There have also been disputes between the U.S., Israel and Arab nations over how to administer humanitarian aid blockaded by Israel to Palestinians in Gaza.
Though the trip is Trump’s first planned foreign trip, he traveled to Rome and the Vatican in April to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.
On the sidelines of that trip, Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the two countries worked to cement a minerals deal.
Saudi Arabia has hosted bilateral peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, underscoring the kingdom’s growing political influence, in addition to its economic and commercial importance in the region.
Trump “sees the Gulf as they see themselves, as a real fulcrum of global power,” Jon Alterman, the Middle East Program Chair at Center for Strategic and International Studies, told ABC News.
“A lot of people in the world think the Gulf is an outlier. A bunch of small, wealthy states that rely on the United States for security, protection. The Gulf sees itself differently, and the president is suggesting he sees the Gulf differently,” Alterman said.
Trump could receive a lavish welcome from the Gulf monarchs in the region, similar to the royal treatment he received when he visited Saudi Arabia in 2017.
The Saudis rolled out the red carpet for his arrival, greeting him at the airport with a military jet flyover and later awarding him a gold medal — the nation’s top civilian honor — and treating him to a traditional sword dance.
Trump’s trip also comes on the heels of Hamas announcing that they will be releasing Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, a dual US citizen, which will be part of steps taken to achieve a ceasefire. Hamas said that they have been in contact with American officials over the last few days over the efforts to try and achieve a ceasefire deal.
President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, Sunday evening, confirming that Alexander will be released from Hamas. Trump did not specify when Alexander was expected to be released, but said, “This is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict.