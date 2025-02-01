Rubio to focus on curbing immigration, countering China in Latin America

Rubio to focus on curbing immigration, countering China in Latin America
(Official State Department photo by Freddie Everett)

(WASHINGTON) — Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to embark on his first diplomatic mission abroad since being confirmed to his post, visiting five countries in Central and South America over the first week of February.

During the trip, Rubio is expected to reinforce the Trump administration’s immigration priorities with leaders in the region, according to a senior official, who said the secretary is also planning to address Beijing’s influence during several of the stops.

The State Department is also billing Rubio’s trip as historic — saying his six-day journey to Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic marks the first time a U.S. secretary of state has opted to make his or her first official visit to Latin America in over 100 years.

“This is where we live”

In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, Rubio said the trip is part of a realignment of American diplomatic priorities.

“For many reasons, U.S. foreign policy has long focused on other regions while overlooking our own. As a result, we’ve let problems fester, missed opportunities and neglected partners,” he said. “That ends now.”

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said the region’s proximity to the United States was an important factor in selecting it for Rubio’s first trip.

“The fact of the matter is, this is where we live. This is who we are,” she said. “This is about not just wanting to have new partnerships — but that’s always good — but the nature of what it means to have an extended relationship with the people closest to you.”

Those relationships are vital for fulfilling the Trump administration’s border security and deportation plans, Rubio noted.

“Diplomacy’s role in this effort is central. We need to work with countries of origin to halt and deter further migrant flows, and to accept the return of their citizens present in the U.S. illegally,” he said.

Cooperation and coercion

However, the countries on his itinerary have largely been very cooperative with the administration so far, as other countries in the region Rubio will skip over remain hesitant to comply.

Guatemala, for instance, has accepted hundreds of migrants brought to the country on military planes since Trump took office, and the country’s leadership has signaled it is open to accepting deportees of other nationalities.

Meanwhile, Mexico, which is traditionally the U.S.’ most important partner in handling illegal immigration, has been much more tentative.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum originally said the country wouldn’t accept migrants from other countries, but she quietly reversed course in late January when she revealed Mexico had accepted over 4,000 deportees and that while “the large majority” was Mexican, others were not.

Mexico has also so far refused requests from the U.S. to allow military flights carrying deportees to land in the country, according to officials from both countries.

Honduras has posed another challenge to the administration’s agenda. According to data from Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the end of 2024, Hondurans made up the largest share of the population in the deportation pipeline. But ahead of Trump’s inauguration, the president of Honduras threatened to expel members of the U.S. military stationed in the country in response to mass deportations of Honduran nationals.

However, Honduran authorities have signaled the country’s position may be softening. The country’s foreign minister wrote on X that the government is in the process of launching a program to support returning migrants called “Brother, Come Home.”

The Trump administration has also had some early success in overtly pressuring countries to acquiesce. His threatened trade war against Colombia prompted its government to allow military deportation flights to land on its territory.

“It sends a message that this administration, President Trump, Secretary Rubio — they mean what they say,” said Mauricio Claver-Carone, special envoy for Latin America.

Claver-Carone also suggested the Trump administration would use gentler diplomatic tactics as well, saying that during Rubio’s trip, he will attempt to lay the groundwork for a program to repatriate migrants travelling through Central America with the government of Costa Rica.

He also addressed Richard Grenell’s visit to Venezuela to meet with strongman Nicolas Maduro on Friday.

“President Trump expects Nicolas Maduro to take back all of the Venezuelan criminals and gang members that have been exported to United States and to do so unequivocally and without condition,” he said, adding that Grenell, the envoy for special missions, will also urge Maduro to release American hostages held in the country.

A “direct threat” from China

Beyond immigration, Claver-Carone said Beijing’s growing influence in Central America will also be top of mind for Rubio through much of the trip, but it is expected to take center stage during the secretary’s first stop in Panama.

Trump has lodged a litany of complaints related to Panama’s operation of the canal that cuts through the country — claiming that American vessels are overcharged, lamenting that the U.S. ceded control of the vital waterway in the first place and promising “we’re taking it back” during his inaugural address.

Rubio has taken a more measured approach in discussing the Panama Canal while also underscoring that what he says are Trump’s legitimate concerns about the waterway — especially when it comes to companies controlled by Beijing located on each end of it.

“If the government in China in a conflict tells them to shut down the Panama Canal, they will have to,” Rubio said in an interview on Thursday. “That is a direct threat.”

Rubio continued to say it is a dynamic that cannot be allowed to continue.

“It is not in the national interest of the United States to have a canal we paid for and we built used as a leverage and a weapon against us. That can’t happen,” he said.

But ahead of Rubio’s visit, Panama President Jose Raul Mulino said handing back control of the canal isn’t a thought he can entertain.

“It’s impossible,” Mulino said during a press conference on Thursday. “I cannot negotiate, and much less open, a process of negotiation over the canal. That’s sealed. The canal belongs to Panama.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Sen. Cardin says Trump’s tough talk on Panama Canal could push allies to China, Russia
Sen. Cardin says Trump’s tough talk on Panama Canal could push allies to China, Russia
ABC News

The outgoing chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on ABC’s “This Week” that President-elect Donald Trump’s threats to seize the Panama Canal could drive allies of the United States toward Russia and China.

In an interview Sunday with “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl, Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, said Trump’s recent statements about taking over the Panama Canal, buying Greenland and making Canada the 51st U.S. state, are affecting “America’s credibility globally.”

“Our allies don’t know whether we are reliable partners or not,” said Cardin, who is retiring from the Senate at the end of this term.

Cardin’s comments came after Trump recently criticized as “ridiculous” and “highly unfair” the fees Panama charges American shipping companies to use the vital link between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. He said the shipping fees were a “complete ripoff of our country” and vowed to put an end to them once he takes office, or he will demand that Panama cede control of the canal to the United States.

“If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to the United States of America, in full, quickly and without question,” Trump said during his Dec. 22 speech to supporters at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Arizona. “The United States has a big invested interest in the secure, efficient and reliable operation of the Panama Canal.”

Panama President José Raúl Mulino, who was elected in May, called Trump’s statements an affront to his country’s sovereignty and said the fees for ships crossing the canal are set by experts who take into account operational costs, and supply and demand factors.

“The tariffs are not set on a whim,” Mulino said.

Cardin noted on “This Week” that the obligations of the U.S. and Panama were established by the Panama Canal and Neutrality Treaty of 1977 and ratified by Congress.

“I don’t know what the president-elect is saying in regards to how sincere he is, but I can tell you, it does raise questions globally as to whether we’re a reliable partner,” Cardin said. “And it really feeds into Russia and China appeal to other countries as to whether they need to make alliances with — with Russia and China, whether America will be there for them globally.”

Pressed by Karl on other statements Trump has recently made, including buying Greenland from the Danish government and making Canada the 51st U.S. state — even mocking Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “Governor” — Cardin said such talk is not helpful.

“Globally, we saw the same type of statements made during his previous administration, when he threatened to pull out of NATO,” Cardin said of Trump. “These are treaty obligations which our allies rely upon, and it raises serious concerns about whether America will be there for them.”

Asked by Karl about Ukraine’s future during a second Trump administration, Cardin said that while there continues to be bipartisan support in Congress, he described Trump’s comments on Ukraine as “very disturbing.”

Trump recently suggested that he may reverse President Joe Biden’s decision to allow Ukrainian forces to use American long-range weapons to strike deeper into Russian territory, calling the decision “stupid.”

Cardin said Ukraine is the “front line of defense for democracy.”

“We know that Russia will not stop with Ukraine. We know many other countries feel at risk if Ukraine is not able to defend its sovereignty… I know some of the president-elect’s comments are very disturbing. I’ve talked to the Ukrainians. I’ve talked to the Europeans several times, I think they question whether America’s resolve will be there,” he said. “I can tell you we have bipartisan support in the United States Congress to stand with Ukraine because we recognize the importance to our national security.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump vetting a Project 2025 architect for top administration post: Sources
Trump vetting a Project 2025 architect for top administration post: Sources
Allison Robbert-Pool/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — During his campaign for president, Donald Trump and his advisers worked to vehemently distance themselves from Project 2025, the controversial plan to overhaul the federal government proposed by a closely aligned conservative group. But several individuals connected to the plan have already received posts in the new administration, and one of the plan’s top architects is under consideration for a top position, according to multiple sources familiar with the discussions.

Russ Vought, who authored a chapter on “Executive Office of the President” for Project 2025’s “Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise,” which Project 2025 describes as “a comprehensive policy guide for the next conservative U.S. president,” is under consideration for a cabinet-level position in the next administration and has been vetted by Trump’s transition team, sources said.

Vought not only authored a chapter in the 922-page Project 2025 plan, but he was also deeply involved in drafting Project 2025’s playbook for the first 180 days of a new Trump administration. His Center for Renewing American is also listed as a member of Project 2025’s advisory board, according to the plan’s website.

Vought — who has been seen at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in recent days meeting with Trump’s top advisers — served in Trump’s first administration as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, and has been in active discussions to return to the next administration, sources familiar with the matter said.

It’s not clear what position Vought could ultimately get, but he’s been discussed as a candidate for his previous job or for a top White House post that focuses on economic policy, the sources said.

When asked for comment, the Trump transition team pointed to President Trump’s comments in his debate with Kamala Harris where he stated, “This was a group of people that got together, they came up with some ideas, I guess some good, some bad, but it makes no difference. I have nothing to do [with it].”

During his run for the White House, Trump claimed he knew “nothing” about Project 2025 and his campaign advisers fiercely worked to distance the campaign from it.

Trump transition co-chair Howard Lutnick told the Financial Times last month that Project 2025 “is an absolute zero for the Trump-Vance transition.”

“You can use another term — radioactive,” Lutnick said.

While personnel decisions are not final until Trump announces them, sources told ABC News that Trump’s transition team has considered several other individuals with ties to the plan, including Project 2025 authors as well as several contributors to the document.

Gene Hamilton, the author of the Department of Justice chapter, is among those being considered for a top legal role in Trump’s administration, according to sources. In his Project 2025 chapter, Hamilton criticizes the DOJ, claiming it has been “captured by an unaccountable bureaucratic managerial class and radical Left ideologues who have embedded themselves throughout its offices and components.”

Hamilton calls for a sweeping “top-to-bottom overhaul” of the Justice Department, as well as an internal review of “all major active FBI investigations,” recommending the termination of any that are deemed unlawful or contrary to national interests.

Another name that has been floated for a potential position in the Trump administration is Reed Rubinstein, who contributed to Project 2025 and is under consideration for the next general counsel for the Department of Treasury, according to one potential personnel list reviewed by ABC News.

In recent days, Trump has announced other selections to fill out the coming administration who also have ties to Project 2025, marking a stark reversal from how he campaigned.

On Sunday, Trump’s team said that Brendan Carr will serve as the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission — a selection that places one of tech billionaire Elon Musk’s active defenders in charge of regulating the nation’s airwaves. Carr, who has used his position to defend Musk’s companies, authored the chapter of Project 2025 that detailed how he intended to run the agency.

Former ICE Director Tom Homan has been picked to serve as “border czar” for the incoming administration, overseeing the mass deportations that have been promised by Trump throughout his 2024 campaign, and immigration hard-liner and top adviser Stephen Miller will serve as Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy. Both Homan and Miller have ties to Project 2025.

Homan is a Visiting Fellow at The Heritage Foundation, the Trump-aligned group behind the controversial plan, and is also listed as a contributor to the Project 2025 document. Miller’s organization, America First Legal, originally appeared on the list of advisory board members to Project 2025.

ABC News reported in July that Miller asked for his group to be removed from the Project 2025 website’s list of advisory board members amid ongoing attacks from Democrats about the plan on the campaign trail.

A major part of Project 2025’s agenda is to expand presidential power and drastically cut federal agencies like the Department of Education — moves that Trump, on the campaign trail, has supported.

The proposal also calls for a reversal of the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone and calls for health agencies to promote “fertility awareness” as an “unsurpassed” method of contraception.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump set to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China
Trump set to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China
(Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration is set to impose tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China on Saturday, placing pressure on three top U.S. trade partners while risking price increases for essential products like gasoline and groceries.

The policy is expected to slap a 25% tariff on all products from Canada and Mexico, as well as a 10% tariff on goods from China.

Hours before the tariffs were set to take effect, leaders in Canada and Mexico vowed to respond, indicating the possibility of a trade war.

Tariffs of this magnitude will likely increase prices paid by U.S. shoppers, since importers typically pass along a share of the cost of those higher taxes to consumers, experts previously told ABC News.

The policy could raise prices for an array of products ranging from avocados to tequila to auto parts.

The price impact remains unclear, however, since businesses within the supply chain could opt to take on some or all of the tax burden, some experts added.

Speaking at the White House on Friday, U.S. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the tariffs target the three countries for hosting the manufacture and transport of illicit drugs that end up in the U.S.

“Canada, Mexico and China have all enabled illegal drugs to pour into America,” Leavitt said.

The sentiment echoed comments made by President Donald Trump when he proposed such tariffs in a post on Truth Social weeks after winning the November election.

“These are promises made and promises kept by the president,” Leavitt said.

Less than two hours after Leavitt addressed reporters, Canadian President Justin Trudeau said in a post on X that such tariffs would elicit a “forceful and immediate response.”

Speaking earlier in the day, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum cast doubt on the likelihood of tariffs. “We don’t believe that it will happen and if it does, we have our plan,” Sheinbaum said.

Mexico and Canada account for 70% of U.S. crude oil imports, which make up a key input for the nation’s gasoline supply, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, a government agency.

The tariffs could raise gasoline prices by as much as 70 cents a gallon for some drivers, Timothy Fitzgerald, a professor of business economics at the University of Tennessee who studies the petroleum industry, previously told ABC News.

Trump said at the Oval Office earlier this week that the tariffs may feature an exemption for oil. Such a move could mitigate the risk of a price hike for gasoline, but the inclusion of the exemption remained unclear a day before the tariffs were set to take effect.

When asked on Friday about a possible exemption for oil, Leavitt declined to directly respond. “I don’t have an update,” Leavitt said. “Those tariffs will be for public consumption in about 24 hours.”

The proposed tariffs could also raise the price of an array of fresh fruits and vegetables, including tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, jalapenos, limes and mangoes, Jason Miller, a professor of supply-chain management at Michigan State University, told ABC News.

It would be difficult for the U.S. to replace those goods with domestic production or an alternative supplier, making it likely that prices would rise significantly if the tariffs take effect, he added.

The auto industry also retains deep ties to Canada and Mexico, making tariffs a threat to prices for cars and auto parts, experts said.

Inflation has slowed dramatically from a peak of more than 9% in June 2022, but price increases have picked up in recent months, keeping inflation nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s target rate of 2%.

Speaking on Friday, Leavitt touted Trump’s previous achievements in keeping inflation under control.

“Americans who are concerned about increased prices should look at what President Trump did in his first term. He effectively implemented tariffs and the average inflation rate during the first Trump administration was 1.9%.”

ABC News’ William Gretsky contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.