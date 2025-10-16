Rufus Sewell enjoys ‘The Diplomat’s’ surprises just as much as the fans

Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler in ‘The Diplomat.’ (Netflix)

Season 3 of Netflix’s The Diplomat is out now, and like previous seasons, fans should expect to see a whole lot of twists, turns and surprises. And at least one of the show’s actors likes to experience those, as well.

Rufus Sewell plays Hal Wyler, husband of Keri Russell’s U.K. ambassador Kate Wyler. He tells ABC Audio that when it comes to the scripts, he prefers to stay in the dark as much as possible.

“What I always ask is, if it’s something that Hal would know, then I wanna know it to the best that they can do,” he says. “Otherwise, I like to be surprised along with everyone else. I mean, not at the same time, obviously. I don’t wanna wait until it comes out.”

But once he knows what’s going to happen, Sewell says it’s “surprisingly easy” for him not to spill any secrets.

“Unfortunately, it’s also surprisingly easy for me not to remember the things I’m supposed to remember,” he adds.

While viewers may sometimes question Hal’s motives, Sewell has no doubt his character is “100 percent behind” Kate, but notes he’s also “100 percent behind himself, too.”

“I enjoy and relish his faults and his blind spots,” he says. “But I won’t accept other people’s descriptions of his blind spots that I do not think are true.”

This season, The West Wing’s Bradley Whitford joins the cast as the husband of now-President Grace Penn, played by his former West Wing castmate Allison Janney.

Sewell says series creator Debora Cahn has been smart to not “lean into” their past too much, while still giving fans that nostalgic feeling.

“I think the characters are so distinct … they’re not the same characters,” he says. “But we do get [the] benefit of that kind of inner warmth.” 

Related Posts

Why Glen Powell wants Taylor Swift to cameo in his new Hulu series
‘Chad Powers’ (Disney)

Any TV star would want Taylor Swift to make a cameo appearance on their show, but the stars of the new Hulu series Chad Powers think it would actually make sense for the superstar to pop up on their show.

Chad Powers stars Glen Powell as a college football star named Russ Holliday, who torpedoes his career after disgracing himself during a championship game. He then disguises himself as a completely different player named Chad Powers and joins another team, where he’s successful, but can’t reveal his secret identity.

The football theme of the show should make it attractive to Taylor, the stars argue. While speaking to Variety, co-star Perry Mattfeld joked, “We’ll make sure she sees the series and she’ll get it. I’m hoping because of Travis [Kelce], she’ll watch and then we’ll connect and talk offense.”

Powell added, “You already got me thinking about Season 2 cameos. T-Swift comin’ in hot.” We’ll see if it gets a second season: the first one premieres Sept. 30.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Julia Garner says Madonna biopic is ‘supposed to still happen’
L: Julia Garner R: Madonna; Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

Back in 2022, it was announced that Julia Garner would portray Madonna in a biopic of the Queen of Pop. The movie was then put on hold in 2023 so that Madonna could go on tour, but in 2024 Madonna indicated that she’d gone back to working on the project. So where does the film stand now? According to Garner, it’s still a going concern.

Appearing on the SmartLess podcast, Garner was asked by co-host Sean Hayes, “Were you supposed to play Madonna at some point? Is that going to still happen?” She replied, “Yeah, I mean, that’s supposed to still happen.”

Garner described what it was like to audition for the project, noting, “I kind of just wanted to see if I could do it, because I wasn’t a trained dancer, and I had to learn how to dance and then dance in front of her and convince her that I can dance, basically, and sing. And sing with her.”

To get herself psyched up for that process, Garner says she “just thought, ‘OK, what would Madonna do?’ Which is convince you that she deserves to be in this room, and I owned it. I was kind of like, ‘You can take it or leave it, but if you leave it, if I leave, then that’s on you.’ That kind of mentality.”

Asked if the project was “still brewing,” Garner said yes, but added, “But I also feel like anything that’s great … I feel like it takes a long time.”

Meanwhile, Garner can currently be seen in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

‘The View’ co-hosts wish Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement hadn’t happened during show’s hiatus
‘The View’ co-hosts wish Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement hadn’t happened during show’s hiatus
‘The View’ hosts Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Whoopi Goldberg. (ABC/Jeff Lipsky)

The View came back for season 29 this week, and with its return came a brand-new bunch of hot topics.

Many pop culture moments happened over the show’s summer hiatus, but there was one in particular that swiftly took the world by storm — and had hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines wishing they could talk about it on air. It was, of course, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s engagement.

“I was mad Taylor and Travis was not topic #1, but there is time. There is more, more days in this week to cover the important news of today,” Griffin told ABC Audio. “But listen, it’s so great to be back and 29 seasons is incredible.”

Haines said she looked at Swift and Kelce’s engagement photos “over and over again, just thinking, ‘Oh my gosh!'”

“My daughter loves listening to her, so as she listened to, ‘Romeo, take me…’ on repeat, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this happened!’ Just sweet. Yeah, it’s a unifying moment,” Haines said.

Griffin says the celebrity engagement is exciting, especially because she is around the same age as Swift.

“You feel like you’ve grown up with her,” Griffin said. “I feel like people feel so invested in her life, so it’s like, yes, [in] this next phase people just want great things for her.”

The cohost said that after she watched the New Heights podcast episode Swift filmed with her fiancé and his brother, Jason Kelce, she saw that “these are two peas in a pod.”

“You just see why it works so well,” Griffin said. “I’m just rooting for the gym teacher and the English teacher to have a lovely marriage together and our royal wedding that we all want to watch.”

