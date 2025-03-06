‘Running Point’ gets swift season 2 renewal at Netflix

‘Running Point’ gets swift season 2 renewal at Netflix
Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix 2024

Running Point’s season 2 is a slam dunk.

Netflix has renewed the basketball comedy just a week after season 1 premiered. The show, starring Kate Hudson, had ranked third on the streaming service’s chart of top 10 English-language series.

“We are so thrilled to be able to deliver a season two of Running Point to the fans of the show,” co-creator and executive producer Mindy Kaling said in a statement to Tudum.

She added, “We still cannot believe the response from audiences — thank you to everyone who has watched! Thank you to our partners at Netflix, Warner Brothers, our star who brought this show to life, Kate Hudson, and executive producers Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis, without whom there would be no Running Point.”

Hudson stars as a woman appointed president of a pro basketball team after a scandal forces her brother to resign.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Robert Pattinson on those who think ‘Twilight’ ruined the vampire genre: ‘Are you still stuck on that?’
Robert Pattinson on those who think ‘Twilight’ ruined the vampire genre: ‘Are you still stuck on that?’
iMBC/Imazins via Getty Images

Robert Pattinson is over the Twi-haters.

In a new interview with GQ Spain, the actor, who starred as Edward Cullen in the Twilight film franchise, said he’s tired of people telling him the popular franchise ruined an entire genre.

“I love that people keep telling me, ‘Man, Twilight ruined the vampire genre,'” Pattinson said. “Are you still stuck on that s***? How can you be sad about something that happened almost 20 years ago? It’s crazy.”

The first Twilight film debuted in theaters in 2008, making it 16 years old at the time of writing. Pattinson says he can’t believe the series has stayed so relevant after all this time.

“I find it hard to believe the cultural relevance that these films maintain because they are so old,” he said. “The first one was released in 2008, f***!”

Fans all over the world seem to care about the immortal Cullen family just as much now as they did back then. Pattinson called the public’s ongoing obsession with the Twilight films a “fascinating phenomenon.”

“I can’t believe it,” he said. “I think this renaissance has emerged in Korea and it’s happened a bit like with K-pop, which took off in Korea but then seduced a young Western population.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Theo James takes on double duty in Osgood Perkins’ new horror flick, ‘The Monkey’
Theo James takes on double duty in Osgood Perkins’ new horror flick, ‘The Monkey’
Courtesy of NEON

The Monkey hits theaters Feb. 21 and it’s going to be a bloody good time.

In the adaptation of the 1980 Stephen King short story of the same name, Theo James takes on double duty starring as twin brothers Hal and Bill, who are forced to confront a murderous cursed toy from their childhood, a wind-up monkey.

Despite experiencing the same traumatic events, James describes the brothers as complete opposites, sharing, “[Hal] had dealt with death around himself a lot, and he’d come to terms with it in a way. And then juxtaposing that with Bill, who is trying to escape death … he’s just a scared child that has never evolved beyond childhood and is desperately afraid. And as a result, he’s looking for love and immortality in the wrong places. The wrong place happens to be a maniacal monkey.”

Director Osgood Perkins, who also directed the 2024 horror film Longlegs, shared that he had no hesitation when it came to sharing his adaptation of the story with the King of Horror, King.

“I was pretty confident that … the handle I had on it was … pretty true, was pretty authentic,” he says. “I felt like I was an authority on sort of the insanity of life and death. It’s like sort of been something I’ve dealt with in my life. So, I felt like I knew what I was talking about, and I was approaching it with sort of humor.”

King gave his stamp of approval, and Perkins says, “Ultimately, he loves the movie. So all things worked out.” 

And Perkins does not hold back on the insanity of death with plenty of creative and humorous killings — if you have the guts to watch.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oscars 2025: Mikey Madison takes home award for best actress
Oscars 2025: Mikey Madison takes home award for best actress
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Academy Award for best actress goes to Mikey Madison. She was awarded for her role in Anora, beating out fellow nominees Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Demi Moore (The Substance) and Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here).

“This is very surreal,” Madison began her speech. “I grew up in LA but Hollywood always felt so far for me. To be standing in this room is really incredible.” She then thanked a list of individuals, including her parents and siblings. 

With Anora, Madison said her hope was to “honor the sex worker community,” for which she “will continue to support and be an ally.” 

She then recognized the “breathtaking work” of the other women nominated in the category. “This is a dream come true,” she said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.