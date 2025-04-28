Rupert Grint announces birth of ‘secret child’ with partner Georgia Groome
Yer a father, Rupert.
Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has welcomed his second child with partner Georgia Groome. They named their newborn daughter Goldie.
“‘Secret Child Slightly Revealed’ Introducing Goldie G. Grint,” Grint captioned an Instagram post announcing the birth. “A 10/10 baby (so far).”
The actor then thanked the obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Alex Digesu at St. Mary’s Hospital in London for delivering the baby.
“Shout out to @alex.digesu for always delivering,” Grint wrote.
Grint is famous for portraying Ron Weasley in all eight films of the Harry Potter film franchise. Groome, also an actor, is known for playing Georgia Nicolson in the 2008 film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.
The couple had their first child, Wednesday G. Grint, in May 2020. When Grint joined Instagram in Nov. 2020, he shared a photo cradling his newborn child.
“Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am,” he wrote at the time. “Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”
(SPOILER ALERT)Episode six ofSeverance season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+, and it offers further developments in the relationships between characters whose Innie and Outie worlds have been colliding all season.
Severance follows workers at the mysterious Lumon Industries who’ve voluntarily undergone a “severance” —while at work, they have no knowledge or memory of their non-work lives and vice versa. But this season, we’ve seen crossover between the “Innies” — the workers — and their “Outies,” i.e. who they are in the “real world.”
Zach Cherry‘s Dylan has gotten a chance to meet his Outie’s wife, who he didn’t know existed until season 1’s finale. Their relationship progresses in episode six, and Cherry tells ABC Audio it’s a “unique story.”
“There’s this almost love triangle with one guy and his wife and his Innie and his Outie,” he says. “It was also a lot of fun to learn more about Dylan on the outside world and then watch how the Innie learning about himself affects him on the inside. … It was great to get to kind of open that up this season.”
Episode six also brings developments in the “love triangle” between Adam Scott‘s Mark S. and Britt Lower‘s dual role of Helly and her Outie, Helena Eagan, daughter of Lumon’s CEO.
Lower tells ABC Audio that Helena’s unexpected behavior this season toward Mark is easier to understand when you see her with her father, as we did in season 1.
“I think a lot can be extrapolated from that relationship and how isolating Helena’s upbringing must have been,” she notes. “Being indoctrinated by this company that has almost cult-like rituals.”
“It makes a lot of sense that her Innie, her inner child, would have this kind of really alive rebellion within her,” she adds. “And that the two sides of them are now on a collision course.”
Bryce Dallas Howard directs the new documentary Pets, all about our furry little friends.
The film, which is streaming now on Disney+, explores the relationship between animals and the people who own them all over the world. All types of animals are highlighted in the documentary: from dogs and cats to pigs and birds of prey. Howard told ABC Audio every story highlighted in the film spoke to her in different ways.
“I think that the healing benefits of having a pet in your life is significant,” Howard said. “As you’re getting older and things are slowing down and things can start to feel [like] there’s some loneliness, the relationship with a pet is especially powerful in one’s last chapter of their life.”
If she had to pick a part of the film that really resonated, it would have to be the section that highlighted Dog Duca, an animal shelter in Japan that was founded by Shinobu Takahashi.
The shelter is named after Takahashi’s late pet dog, Duca. It is known for its Senior Dog Supporter program, which connects senior citizens with older dogs who need loving homes.
“Dog Duca and the stories in Japan and whatnot, that really touched me deeply,” Howard said. “I just felt that the way that they spoke to that relationship and that journey and the gratitude that we feel for pets was just very profound.”
As for what inspires her filmmaking, Howard says she likes making movies about relatable topics.
“I like connecting with people about things that we can bond over, that we have in common,” Howard said. “I just am always attracted to that. I’m attracted to it as an actor. I like to make movies that a lot of people are wanting to see.”
Marvel announced the cast of Avengers: Doomsday during a livestream and on its social media channels on Wednesday. It also revealed that the film is now in production.
During the five-hour long livestream, many of the film’s cast members were revealed via their names appearing on the back of a long line of director’s chairs.
They include Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, Winston Duke as M’Baku and Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr.
Superheroes that audiences have yet to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will also join this new ensemble. This includes the new Fantastic Four crew of Pedro Pascal, who plays Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby, who plays Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. All four actors make their Marvel debut in the upcoming film The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which releases in theaters on July 25.
Lewis Pullman also joins the movie in the role of Bob Reynolds, or Sentry. He debuts as the character in the upcoming film Thunderbolts*, which releases on May 2.
Notably, many actors from the X-Men franchise have joined the film, including Patrick Stewart. He famously played Professor Charles Xavier and previously made a cameo in the 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Kelsey Grammer has also joined the film’s cast. He previously reprised his X-Men role of Beast in the post-credits scene of the 2023 film The Marvels. Ian McKellen will also appear in the film. He previously played Magneto in the X-Men films. AlanCumming, who played Nightcrawler in X2: X-Men United, is also set to be in the movie, along with Rebecca Romijn, who played Mystique in the X-Men franchise and James Marsden, who played Cyclops.
Channing Tatum will also appear in the film. He previously appeared in the 2024 blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine as Gambit.
The livestream ended with an appearance from Robert Downey Jr. The only person to appear in the announcement, he turned to look at the camera, before gesturing to the long line of chairs representing the large ensemble cast.
It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024 that Downey would make his return to the MCU in the upcoming Avengers film. Instead of playing Iron Man, however, Downey will play the villain Doctor Doom.
Avengers: Doomsday finds brothers Joe and Anthony Russo back in the directors chairs. They return to Marvel after having helmed the two Captain America films Winter Solider and Civil War, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.
Avengers: Doomsday crashes into movie theaters on May 1, 2026.
Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.