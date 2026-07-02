Rural King to invest $40 million, create 150 new jobs in Henry County

Rural King will invest $40 million to establish a new logistics hub in Henry County, creating 150 jobs with an average annual wage of about $59,000. The company will occupy a 500,000-square-foot former VF Corporation facility at Patriot Centre Industrial Park in Collinsville. State and local officials said the project will return an existing industrial site to productive use. The project includes a $750,000 Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund grant, local incentives and workforce support.
Related Posts
Local gas prices up 34 cents per gallon
Average gas prices in Virginia are up 34 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.85 today, according to…
Dow soars over 950 points after Trump suggests US may end Iran war without reopening Strait of Hormuz
(NEW YORK) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared more than 950 points on Tuesday after President Donald Trump appeared to suggest the U.S. may end the Iran war without reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
In a post on social media, Trump indicated that the task of reopening the strait may fall to other countries, urging them to “go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.”
The Dow jumped 970 points, or 2.1%, by early afternoon, while the S&P 500 climbed 2.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 3.4%.
Since the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran began on Feb. 28, Trump has voiced mixed messages about the expected duration of the war. On several occasions, markets have climbed after traders interpreted comments from Trump as a potential off-ramp from the Middle East conflict.
The war prompted Iranian closure of the strait, a maritime trading route that facilitates the transport of about one-fifth of the global oil supply. A potential U.S. exit from the war without ensuring that the strait is open could leave uncertain the path to a resumption of normal tanker traffic and a resulting remedy for the current global oil shortage.
Global oil prices surged more than 5% on Tuesday, exceeding $118 a barrel, just shy of its highest price since 2022.
Gas prices in the United States topped $4 per gallon on average Tuesday, underscoring the link between rising oil prices and strained consumers.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
$46 million conversion announced for City Hall building
The Martinsville City Council has approved planning to convert the Municipal Building into a courthouse at an estimated cost of…