Russia attacks Ukraine with more than 300 drones and missiles overnight

Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed/Anadolu via Getty Images

(PARIS) — As a heat wave scorches most of Europe, the Eiffel Tower announced it will be closing early on Tuesday with France expected to hit triple-digit temperatures.

With temperatures in Paris expected to reach 38.3 degrees Celsius — approximately 101 degrees Fahrenheit — on Tuesday, the Eiffel Tower will “exceptionally close at 4:00 p.m.,” according to a statement on the monument’s official website.

Last entry for ticket holders is at 2:30 p.m. local time and visitors without tickets are “asked to postpone their visit until after Thursday,” the website said.

During this heat wave, people are encouraged to “please remember to protect yourselves from the sun and stay hydrated regularly,” the website said.

The Eiffel Tower’s website said fountains leading to the monument’s forecourt are available for individuals seeking respite from the heat.

Other countries — including Portugal and Spain — have broken heat records this week, while in London, it was the hottest Wimbledon opening day ever, with temperatures hitting 93 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday.

The temperature hit a record 46 degrees Celsius (about 114.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in the southern Spanish town of El Granado on June 28, the hottest ever in the country, according to the U.N.’s World Meteorological Organization.

“Everybody is at risk,” Clare Nullis, spokesperson for the World Meteorological Organization, said in a statement Tuesday. “If you go out without water in the middle of the day, to do jogging, have a bike ride, you will probably have health problems or even die.”

Officials in Scotland also continue a “round-the-clock” effort to battle wildfires in the Cairngorms, a mountain range located in the eastern part of the country, according to the Scottish Gamekeepers Association.

“Extreme heat is no longer a rare event — it has become the new normal. The planet is getting hotter and more dangerous — no country is immune,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

Higher temperatures are expected on Wednesday, before rain brings relief to some areas, according to The Associated Press.

“What is exceptional — and I would stress exceptional but not unprecedented — is the time of year,” Nullis said in a statement. “We are July 1, and we are seeing episodes of extreme heat which normally we would see later on.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.