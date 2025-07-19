Russia attacks Ukraine with more than 300 drones and missiles overnight
(LONDON) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday morning that Russia had attacked Ukraine overnight with more than 300 drones and over 30 missiles.
The strikes, which occurred Friday night into Saturday morning, affected the regions of Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Sumy, Kherson, Volyn, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Zhytomyr.
At least one person was killed and six others, including a child, were injured in the southern port city of Odesa and the surrounding area, where an apartment building was damaged, according to Zelenskyy.
Meanwhile, critical infrastructure was damaged in Sumy, leaving several thousand families without power. A residential building and critical infrastructure was also damaged in the eastern city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Zelenskyy.
“Target elimination is still ongoing — drones remain in the air,” Zelenskyy warned. “Rescue operations are underway following the attack.”
(LIVERPOOL) — A driver struck pedestrians in Liverpool on Monday, police said, as hundreds of thousands had gathered at a parade celebrating the Liverpool Football Club winning the English Premier League soccer title.
The vehicle collided with “a number of pedestrians on Water Street” just after 6 p.m. local time, Merseyside Police said.
The car stopped at the scene and a 53-year-old British man has been arrested, according to police.
“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision,” Merseyside Police said in an update while asking the public “not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident.”
Police also asked people to send related footage to them and “not to share distressing content online.”
Emergency personnel are at the scene, authorities said. Police did not have details on any injuries in the collision.
United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident “shocking.”
“The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected,” Starmer said in a statement. “I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate.”
The Liverpool Football Club said it is in contact with police regarding the incident, which occurred toward the end of the parade.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident,” the club said in a statement. “We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(PARIS) — As a heat wave scorches most of Europe, the Eiffel Tower announced it will be closing early on Tuesday with France expected to hit triple-digit temperatures.
With temperatures in Paris expected to reach 38.3 degrees Celsius — approximately 101 degrees Fahrenheit — on Tuesday, the Eiffel Tower will “exceptionally close at 4:00 p.m.,” according to a statement on the monument’s official website.
Last entry for ticket holders is at 2:30 p.m. local time and visitors without tickets are “asked to postpone their visit until after Thursday,” the website said.
During this heat wave, people are encouraged to “please remember to protect yourselves from the sun and stay hydrated regularly,” the website said.
The Eiffel Tower’s website said fountains leading to the monument’s forecourt are available for individuals seeking respite from the heat.
Other countries — including Portugal and Spain — have broken heat records this week, while in London, it was the hottest Wimbledon opening day ever, with temperatures hitting 93 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday.
The temperature hit a record 46 degrees Celsius (about 114.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in the southern Spanish town of El Granado on June 28, the hottest ever in the country, according to the U.N.’s World Meteorological Organization.
“Everybody is at risk,” Clare Nullis, spokesperson for the World Meteorological Organization, said in a statement Tuesday. “If you go out without water in the middle of the day, to do jogging, have a bike ride, you will probably have health problems or even die.”
Officials in Scotland also continue a “round-the-clock” effort to battle wildfires in the Cairngorms, a mountain range located in the eastern part of the country, according to the Scottish Gamekeepers Association.
“Extreme heat is no longer a rare event — it has become the new normal. The planet is getting hotter and more dangerous — no country is immune,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.
Higher temperatures are expected on Wednesday, before rain brings relief to some areas, according to The Associated Press.
“What is exceptional — and I would stress exceptional but not unprecedented — is the time of year,” Nullis said in a statement. “We are July 1, and we are seeing episodes of extreme heat which normally we would see later on.”
(HAMBURG, GERMANY) — At least 12 people were injured, including three critically, in a stabbing attack at a train station in Germany on Friday, authorities said.
The suspect in the stabbing — a 39-year-old woman — has been arrested, police said.
The incident occurred at a train station in Hamburg. A knife was used in the attack, police said.
Police have not publicly identified the suspect. She is believed to have acted alone, according to Hamburg police, who said they are investigating her background. Police believe she may have been in “mental distress.”
“So far, we have no evidence that the woman could have acted with political motivation,” Hamburg police spokesperson Florian Abbenseth told reporters. “Rather, we have findings on the basis of which we are now investigating in particular whether she may have been in a state of mental distress.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.