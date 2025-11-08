Russia carries out ‘massive strike’ on Ukraine, killing at least 4 and injuring 26

Yurii Tynnyi/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC “UA:PBC”/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Russia carried out a massive aerial attack across central and eastern Ukraine overnight, killing at least four people and injuring 26 others, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The Ukrainian Air Force said in a Telegram post Saturday morning that Russia overnight had launched 503 projectiles — 458 drones and 45 missiles — of which 415 were shot down while the remaining 78 struck 25 different locations across Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post Saturday morning that the targets of the latest Russian strikes “remain the same: ordinary life, residential buildings, our energy system, and infrastructure.”

The city of Dnipro was hit hard, with three people killed and another 11 injured there, according to the regional military administration, which said children were among the casualties. A drone struck an apartment building in the city. Three more were injured in the nearby Samarskyi district of the wider Dnipropetrovsk region, authorities said.

In the Kharkiv region, at least one person was killed in the village of Rokytne; eight others were injured in the suburbs of Kharkiv city; one person was injured in nearby Chuhuiv; and another was injured in the village of Hrushivka, according to the regional military administration. The mayor of Kharkiv said in a Telegram post Saturday morning that the city is facing a significant electricity shortage.

Additionally, one person was injured in the Poltava region and another person was injured in the neighboring Kyiv region, according to the respective regional military administrations. The strikes on the Poltava region targeted energy infrastructure facilities, cutting off electricity, water and heating to some communities, authorities said.

The Russian strikes mark the ninth large-scale attack on Ukraine’s gas infrastructure since the start of October, according to Ukrainian state-run energy firm Naftogaz, which in a Telegram post Saturday morning accused Russian of deliberately “targeting enterprises that provide Ukrainians with gas and heat” during the winter months.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed in a Telegram post Saturday morning that it had targeted Ukrainian military and energy infrastructure in an overnight attack. The “massive strike” was carried out in response to “Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia,” according to the Russian defense ministry.

2 more charged in Louvre jewel heist, 3 released from custody
Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Two people arrested in the investigation into the Louvre Museum robbery last month have been formally charged in connection with the case, according to the Paris Public Prosecutor’s office. Both denied their involvement in the robbery.

Two others were charged in connection with the heist this week.

French authorities identified the new suspects as a 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman. They were charged with organized robbery and conspiracy to commit organized robbery and remanded into custody.

Additionally, three of the five people arrested on Oct. 29 have been released from custody, prosecutors said.

On Oct. 19, four masked thieves stole eight pieces of jewelry from the Louvre, the world’s most visited museum, that were valued at $102 million. The robbery, which authorities say took just seven minutes, sparked a national outcry and nationwide manhunt.

The stolen jewels remain missing, authorities say.

Last week, one suspect was arrested at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport while trying to board a plane bound for Algeria, police said, while the second suspect was detained as he was about to travel to Mali.

The investigation is ongoing.

At least 16 dead, 21 injured after streetcar derails in Lisbon, city says
Rescuers and firefighters operate at the scene after the Gloria funicular cable railway derailed in Lisbon, Portugal, 03 September 2025. (Zed Jameson/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — At least 16 people are dead and another 21 injured after a streetcar derailed in Portugal’s capital on Wednesday, officials said.

At least five people remain in life-threatening condition Thursday following the crash in Lisbon, according to Portugal’s presidency office.

One 3-year-old child is included in the injured, according to an official.

It appears the safety cable on the electric streetcar broke, causing the car to derail, Lisbon’s communications department said, based on preliminary information. The investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Its operator, Carris, said it complied with all maintenance protocols, including daily inspections.

The famed funicular, known as the Elevador da Gloria, travels up and down a steep hill using two streetcars.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. local time, when one of the funicular’s cars derailed and crashed, officials said.

The rescue mission lasted around two hours, a Public Ministry official told ABC News.

The tram cabin that derailed can hold up to 40 people. It is unclear how many total people were on board.

Carris said it immediately opened an investigation along with the authorities to determine the cause of the accident.

All the other funiculars of the city have been suspended for now, according to an official.

Swiss tourist Rasha Abdo told ABC News she was traveling on the funicular’s other streetcar with her husband and 3-year-old son when the crash occurred. She said they were near the bottom of the hill, traveling uphill, when they suddenly reversed direction.

She said they heard the other streetcar barreling down the hill toward them, so her husband jumped out the window and she passed their son to him to ensure his safety, before realizing the car had crashed farther uphill.

Her husband, who is a doctor, went to the streetcar to try and assist, but “it was too late,” she said. “I’m really grateful that we are still alive, but on the other side, I’m very sad for the people that lost their lives,” she said.

The mayor of Lisbon declared a three-day period of mourning.

“I offer my sincere condolences to all the families and friends of the victims. Lisbon is in mourning,” Mayor Carlos Moedas said in a statement.

Portugal’s Prime Minister’s Office also declared a national day of mourning for Thursday, expressing its “deep dismay” over the accident, and said it is in contact with local officials.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed her condolences.

“It is with sadness that I learned of the derailment of the famous ‘Elevador da Glória,'” she said in a statement. “My condolences to the families of the victims.”

ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge and Hugo Leengardt contributed to this report.

Russia carries out ‘massive’ attack across Ukraine
Scott Peterson/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Russia carried out a “massive” attack across Ukraine Friday night into Saturday morning, using more than 600 drones and missiles, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Russia confirmed Saturday that it had “launched a massive strike using long-range air- and ground-based precision weapons and attack drones against Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises developing the Sapsan tactical missile system, producing multipurpose strike and reconnaissance drones, robotic combat vehicles, interceptor UAVs, and loitering munitions.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that “the strike’s objectives were achieved” and “all designated targets were hit.”

However, Ukraine said their air defense systems repelled most of the projectiles, even though they confirmed at least three people were killed and dozens of others were injured, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Russian strikes targeted Ukraine’s central city of Dnipro and the wider Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as the Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Zaporizhzhia regions, and also communities in the Poltava, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, according to Zelenskyy.

“The enemy aimed at our infrastructure, residential areas, and civilian enterprises,” the Ukrainian president said in a post on X. “In Dnipro, a missile with cluster munitions directly struck an apartment building.”

“Every such strike is not a military necessity but a deliberate strategy by Russia to terrorize civilians and destroy our infrastructure,” he added. “That is why a strong international response is needed.”

Meanwhile, one month after his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed in-person meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy has yet to come to fruition.

Russia has steadily intensified its long-range strikes on Ukraine. During one such strike last week, around two dozen Russian drones entered Poland — by far the largest-ever of Russian drones into NATO airspace. At least three of the drones were shot down by responding Polish and Dutch fighters.

NATO has responded by launching Operation Eastern Sentry, which it says will enhance its air defense posture all along the bloc’s eastern edge. Some allies are pushing for more action. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslav Sikorski, for example, has suggested that NATO should shoot down Russian drones operating over western Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, are still pushing for the expanded sanctions and tariffs that Trump has repeatedly threatened to impose on Russia in response to Moscow’s refusal to accept a ceasefire or peace deal.

“And if the world does not deliver a truly tangible response to Russia’s prolonging of the war, if sanctions and tariffs are postponed, if the Russian army can already launch drones with impunity even against Poland — Putin will continue to see it as permission to wage war,” Zelenskyy said.

