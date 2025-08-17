Russia ceasefire refusal ‘complicates’ talks, Zelenskyy says before White House visit

Ben Stansall – WPA Pool/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s continued refusal to accept a ceasefire is “complicating” efforts to reach a peace deal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday, as he prepared to travel to the White House to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Friday’s summit between Trump and Putin in Alaska — to which Ukrainian representatives were not invited — ended with Russia demanding that Ukraine cede the entirety of its contested and fortified eastern Donetsk region in exchange for an end to the fighting, two sources told ABC News.

Putin has repeatedly dodged Ukrainian-U.S. offers of an immediate ceasefire. Before the summit, Trump told reporters, “I want to see a ceasefire rapidly.”

Kyiv has previously rejected ceding any territory to Russia without binding security guarantees that include the U.S. Zelenskyy has also ruled out giving up Donetsk, saying the region could provide a launchpad for future Russian offensives deeper into Ukraine. Kyiv maintains that no peace negotiations can take part until a ceasefire is in effect.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy addressed the ongoing talks in a post to Telegram, saying, “We see that Russia rejects numerous demands for a ceasefire and still has not determined when it will stop the killings. This complicates the situation.”

“If they have no will to implement a simple order to stop the strikes, it may take a lot of effort for Russia to develop the will to implement much more, namely peaceful life with neighbors for decades,” Zelenskyy added. “But we all work together for peace and security. Stopping the killings is a key element of ending the war.”

Zelenskyy will meet Trump at the White House on Monday, with the U.S. president also inviting European leaders to attend.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed on Sunday that they will be among the leaders accompanying Zelenskyy.

“The talks will address, among other things, security guarantees, territorial issues and continued support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression,” Merz’s office said in a statement. “This includes maintaining the pressure of sanctions.”

The leaders of France, Germany and the U.K. were also expected to co-chair a virtual meeting of the pro-Ukraine “Coalition of the Willing” on Sunday, according to a press release from French President Emmanuel Macron’s office.

After the Alaska summit, Trump told Fox News he recommends that Kyiv “make the deal.”

“Look, Russia is a very big power, and they’re not,” Trump said, saying Ukraine had “great soldiers.” The president then praised Putin, calling him a “strong guy” and saying he is “tough as hell.”

On Sunday morning, Trump posted to social media claiming “big progress” being made regarding the peace talks. “STAY TUNED!” Trump wrote.

The president also again criticized media coverage of the talks. “If I got Russia to give up Moscow as part of the Deal, the Fake News, and their PARTNER, the Radical Left Democrats, would say I made a terrible mistake and a very bad deal,” he wrote.

Zelenskyy said Saturday he would continue “coordination with partners” ahead of Monday’s meeting. “It is important that everyone agrees that a conversation at the leaders’ level is necessary to clarify all the details and determine which steps are needed and will work,” he said.

The Ukrainian president warned earlier on Saturday that Russian operations may expand as peace negotiations continue. “The Russian army may attempt to intensify pressure and strikes against Ukrainian positions in order to create more favorable political conditions for negotiations with global actors,” Zelenskyy posted to Telegram.

Ukraine’s air force said that Russia launched 60 drones and one missile into the country overnight into Sunday, of which 40 drones were shot down or suppressed. Twenty drones impacted across 12 locations, the air force said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces shot down at least 52 Ukrainian drones overnight.

2 easyJet planes clip wings at Manchester Airport in UK
An EasyJet Airbus A320 comes in to land as another EasyJet Airbus A320 waits on the taxiway at London Southend Airport on July 28, 2025 in Southend, England. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Two easyJet planes clipped wings on the runway at Manchester International Airport in the United Kingdom on Friday morning, officials said.

A spokespeson for Manchester Airport confirmed to ABC News that “two easyJet planes clipped wings as they taxied on the airfield” and a temporary ground stop was ordered immediately after the planes made contact with each other.

“We suspended operations briefly while they were assessed to see if they could taxi back to a stand, which they could so operations resumed after a few minutes,” the airport spokesperson said.

There have been no reports of any injuries following the incident and authorities at the airport are currently investigating.

“EasyJet is handling arrangements for passengers affected,” officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Kayla Panagrosso contributed to this report.

Driver strikes pedestrians at Liverpool victory parade: Police
Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images

(LIVERPOOL) — A driver struck pedestrians in Liverpool on Monday, police said, as hundreds of thousands had gathered at a parade celebrating the Liverpool Football Club winning the English Premier League soccer title.

The vehicle collided with “a number of pedestrians on Water Street” just after 6 p.m. local time, Merseyside Police said.

The car stopped at the scene and a 53-year-old British man has been arrested, according to police.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision,” Merseyside Police said in an update while asking the public “not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident.”

Police also asked people to send related footage to them and “not to share distressing content online.”

Emergency personnel are at the scene, authorities said. Police did not have details on any injuries in the collision.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident “shocking.”

“The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected,” Starmer said in a statement. “I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate.”

The Liverpool Football Club said it is in contact with police regarding the incident, which occurred toward the end of the parade.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident,” the club said in a statement. “We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Denmark zoo asks for people to donate their pets to feed its predators
Peter Bischoff/Getty Images

(LONDON) — A Denmark zoo is asking the public to donate their pets — particularly chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs — so that they can feed them to the zoo’s predators.

“In zoos we have a responsibility to imitate the natural food chain of the animals — in terms of both animal welfare and professional integrity,” the Aalborg Zoo said in a statement last Thursday.

The request created a backlash online with many disagreeing with the practice, but the zoo said the purpose of the program is to make sure “nothing goes to waste — and [to] ensure natural behavior, nutrition and well-being of our predators,” according to the zoo’s website.

The zoo also said they would accept larger animals, such as horses, which they euthanize and slaughter for food, though they said that the zoo’s needs vary throughout the year and there might be a waiting list.

For horses, Aalborg Zoo receives the horse as a donation and the owner of the horse can obtain a tax deduction for the value of the horse, according to the zoo’s website.

The zoo also said they will “accept chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., but no more than four at a time.”

ABC News has reached out to Aalborg Zoo for comment.

The practice is not unheard of in Denmark and, in 2014, the Copenhagen Zoo garnered attention on social media when it killed a healthy giraffe and fed it to their predators.

Four lions, including two cubs, were also euthanized several weeks later to make room for a new male lion in the Danish zoo. The lions were euthanized for not being able to defend themselves against him, zoo officials said at the time.

“If you have an animal that has to leave here for various reasons, feel free to donate it to us,” the zoo said. “The animals are gently euthanized by trained staff and are afterwards used as fodder.”

