Russia confirms warship fired warning shots at UK yacht in English Channel

(LONDON) — A Russian Navy vessel fired warning shots at a U.K.-registered yacht in the English Channel on Tuesday, the Russian military confirmed, saying the civilian boat was making a “dangerous approach” toward the warship.
The incident was reported midday Tuesday about 20 nautical miles south of the Isle of Wight, outside U.K. territorial waters.
The Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich detected the U.K. yacht “proceeding under engine power on a dangerous course that would bring it into close proximity with the warship,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
The Russian defense ministry said the frigate’s crew attempted to make radio contact with the yacht, launched signal flares and emitted sound signals, but the boat “continued its dangerous approach.”
When the two vessels were about 150 meters apart, the frigate’s commander fired warning shots “from small arms across the yacht’s course,” at which point the yacht immediately changed course away from the warship, the Russian defense ministry said.
“The crew of the Admiral Grigorovich acted in strict accordance with international navigation rules and took all necessary measures to prevent an incident,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
The British military is investigating the incident after the yacht alleged that the Russian warship fired warning shots nearby at a distance of approximately 500 yards (about 457 meters).
The Royal Navy patrol ship HMS MERSEY was monitoring the Russian vessel at the time, ABC News understands.
A seaboat from HMS MERSEY visited the yacht to gather more information and confirm those on board are safe. No injuries or damage have been reported and the yacht is continuing on its journey.
A spokesperson for the U.K.’s Ministry of Defense told ABC News they are “investigating reports of an incident in the Channel.”
The incident comes a day after the U.K.’s Royal Navy led an interdiction of a tanker, the Smyrtos, sanctioned for being part of Russia’s shadow fleet, in the English Channel.
The U.K.’s defense ministry is viewing Tuesday’s reported incident as isolated and not linked to the interception, ABC News understands.
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