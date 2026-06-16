Russia confirms warship fired warning shots at UK yacht in English Channel

Russia confirms warship fired warning shots at UK yacht in English Channel
A sign is displayed out the Ministry of Defence headquarters, May 7, 2024, in London. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

(LONDON) — A Russian Navy vessel fired warning shots at a U.K.-registered yacht in the English Channel on Tuesday, the Russian military confirmed, saying the civilian boat was making a “dangerous approach” toward the warship.

The incident was reported midday Tuesday about 20 nautical miles south of the Isle of Wight, outside U.K. territorial waters.

The Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich detected the U.K. yacht “proceeding under engine power on a dangerous course that would bring it into close proximity with the warship,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The Russian defense ministry said the frigate’s crew attempted to make radio contact with the yacht, launched signal flares and emitted sound signals, but the boat “continued its dangerous approach.”

When the two vessels were about 150 meters apart, the frigate’s commander fired warning shots “from small arms across the yacht’s course,” at which point the yacht immediately changed course away from the warship, the Russian defense ministry said.

“The crew of the Admiral Grigorovich acted in strict accordance with international navigation rules and took all necessary measures to prevent an incident,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

The British military is investigating the incident after the yacht alleged that the Russian warship fired warning shots nearby at a distance of approximately 500 yards (about 457 meters).

The Royal Navy patrol ship HMS MERSEY was monitoring the Russian vessel at the time, ABC News understands.

A seaboat from HMS MERSEY visited the yacht to gather more information and confirm those on board are safe. No injuries or damage have been reported and the yacht is continuing on its journey.

A spokesperson for the U.K.’s Ministry of Defense told ABC News they are “investigating reports of an incident in the Channel.”

The incident comes a day after the U.K.’s Royal Navy led an interdiction of a tanker, the Smyrtos, sanctioned for being part of Russia’s shadow fleet, in the English Channel.

The U.K.’s defense ministry is viewing Tuesday’s reported incident as isolated and not linked to the interception, ABC News understands.

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Trump threatens ‘certain death’ to Iranian guard who don’t ‘lay down’ weapons
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A plume of smoke rises after an explosion on February 28, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. (Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump threatened “certain death” to elite forces in the Iranian regime and advised the country’s military to lay down their weapons as the United States and Israel launched attacks on the country early Saturday.

Announcing the “massive and ongoing operation” against Iran and its Middle East proxies, Trump promised immunity to members of “the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces and all of the police if they “lay down” their weapons now.

“So, lay down your arms. You will be treated fairly with total immunity, or you will face certain death,” Trump said in a video address released overnight.

To the people of Iran, Trump said, “The hour of your freedom is at hand.”

“When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take,” he added. “This will probably be your only chance for generations.”

Trump explained that among the reasons for launching the military operation is that the Iranian regime has failed to negotiate in good faith a deal in which they would agree to stop pursuing nuclear weapons.

Iran has stated numerous times that it doesn’t want nuclear weapons, but believes it has the right to use nuclear power for civilian purpose. It had also been part of a nuclear deal with the U.S., which Trump withdrew from during his first term.

Trump said Iran’s “menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas and our allies throughout the world.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the U.S.-Israel strikes on Saturday were “wholly unprovoked, illegal, and illegitimate.”

Trump did not specifically say what led his administration to believe the U.S. was in imminent danger.

In a sobering message to the American people, Trump said, “The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost and we may have casualties.”

“That often happens in war. But we’re doing this not for now, we’re doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission,” Trump said.

He said that after the U.S. targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities last year in limited strikes, the regime continued to rebuild its nuclear program.

“They rejected every opportunity to remove their nuclear ambitions and we can’t take it anymore,” Trump said.

He said Iran was developing long-range missiles with the capability of threatening U.S. allies in Europe and U.S. troops stationed overseas and “could soon reach the American homeland.”

Trump said the operation intends to “prevent this very wicked, radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests.”

“We are going to destroy their missiles and raise their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally, again, obliterated,” Trump said. “We are going to annihilate their Navy. We’re going to ensure that the region’s terror proxies can no longer destabilize the region or the world and attack our forces.”

ABC News contributor Steve Ganyard, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel and former deputy assistant secretary of state, said it appears the U.S. operation in Iran will be a “dayslong” effort.

“I think the real point here in what the president is saying, this could be a long-term effort,” Ganyard said. “This isn’t just a pinprick. They are going after missile sites. They’re going after nuclear sites. The president did mention naval sites.”

Ganyard said that it appears the U.S. military has a list of widespread targets not seen in previous attacks, such as “Operation Midnight Hammer” that targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities in June 2025.

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Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Police thwart ‘terror attack’ at Bank of America building in Paris, officials say
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Automobiles pass a former postal and telegraph building, where Bank of America Corp. is leasing space for 400 workers, in Paris, France, on Wednesday April 10, 2019. (Photographer: Christophe Morin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Authorities in France are investigating an attempted terror attack in which a man allegedly tried to detonate an explosive device in Paris, according to officials.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez congratulated French police for thwarting the “violent” attack in Paris overnight Saturday, where the suspect attempted to set off the explosive outside the Bank of America building in the central part of the city.

The “swift intervention” of police prevented the attack, which Nuñez described as “of a terrorist nature” in a post on X.

“Vigilance remains at a very high level,” Nuñez wrote. “I commend all the security and intelligence forces fully mobilized under my authority in the current international context.”

Police had noticed two men with a shopping bag outside the building, RTL France, a French radio station, reported.

One of the bags contained a bag of liquid taped to a large firework, according to the report. Police said they approached the pair when one of the suspects attempted to set fire to the device.

One suspect was arrested on Saturday in the early morning hours, but the other suspect escaped, RTL France reported.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office is leading in the investigation, Nuñez said.

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Louvre director resigns months after jewel heist in Paris, replacement announced
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Louvre Museum Director Laurence Des Cars attends a press conference at the Louvre Museum on April 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)

(PARIS) —The director of the Louvre Museum in France has resigned, months after $102 million in jewels were stolen, according to the office of the French president.

Laurence des Cars’ tenure has been under intense scrutiny since the heist and she has faced calls for resignation.

Christophe Leribault has been named the new director of the Louvre. Leribault’s resume includes running the Versailles Palace, another world-renowned French landmark and tourist attraction, and was also the previous head of Paris’ Orsay Museum.  

Leribault will oversee a long-overdue multi-million-dollar renovation project.   

A French government spokesperson said he’s the perfect choice, saying, “He will notably have to direct major projects for the future of the institution, on the one hand securing and modernizing the Louvre, and on the other, the continuation of the ‘Louvre — New Renaissance’ project.”

French President Emmanuel Macron praised des Cars’ resignation “as an act of responsibility at a time when the world’s largest museum needs both stability and a strong new impetus to successfully complete major security and modernization projects,” the Élysée said in a statement Tuesday.

“The President thanked her for her work and commitment over the past few years and, recognizing her undeniable scientific expertise, entrusted her with a mission within the framework of the French G7 presidency, focusing on cooperation between the major museums of the participating countries,” according to the statement.

At least seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the October robbery but the jewels have not been recovered.

Empress Eugénie’s crown was the only item the thieves did not escape with during the robbery. The thieves dropped it on the street outside the Louvre during the roughly five-minute long heist.

The crown “was crushed and significantly deformed” during the heist, the Louvre said in a statement earlier this month. However, “it remained largely intact,” meaning museum officials believe it can be fully restored.

In light of the robbery, security lapses at the museum have been exposed, including that the password to the world-famous museum’s video surveillance system was “Louvre,” according to a museum employee with knowledge of the system.

During testimony before a French Senate committee after the robbery, des Cars said the only camera installed outside the Apollo Gallery, where the stolen jewels were displayed, was facing west and did not cover the window where the thieves used power tools to break in and exit.

Des Cars said all of the museum’s alarms and video cameras work, but said there was a “weakness” in the museum’s perimeter security “due to underinvestment.”

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