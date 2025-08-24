Russia hits Ukraine with drones as Kyiv celebrates independence day

Russia hits Ukraine with drones as Kyiv celebrates independence day

Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Russia launched drones and a missile into Ukraine overnight into Sunday, the air force in Kyiv said, as the country kicked off independence day celebrations marking the anniversary of its 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 72 drones and one Iskander-M ballistic missile into the country in its latest overnight barrage, of which 48 drones were intercepted or suppressed. The missile and 24 drones impacted across 10 locations, the air force said.

On Sunday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office published a statement to mark 34 years of independence, in which Zelenskyy said the previous 1,278 days of war with Russia constitute the country’s “war for independence.”

Ukraine marks its independence day amid U.S.-led efforts to end Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country, which began in February 2022 and followed nearly a decade of cross-border aggression and land grabs by Moscow.

Zelenskyy posted to social media to share a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump, in which the American leader said that the Ukrainian people “have an unbreakable spirit, and your country’s courage inspires many. The United States respects your fight, honors your sacrifices, and believes in your future as an independent nation.”

“Now is the moment to bring an end to the senseless killing,” Trump continued, calling for a “negotiated settlement that leads to a durable, lasting peace that ends the bloodshed and safeguards Ukraine’s sovereignty and dignity.”

Zelenskyy thanked Trump for his letter. “We appreciate your kind words for the Ukrainian people, and we thank the United States for standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in defending what is most valuable: independence, freedom, and guaranteed peace,” Zelenskyy wrote.

“We believe that by working together, we can put an end to this war and achieve real peace for Ukraine,” he added.

Ukraine continued its own long-range attacks on Russia overnight, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. Russian forces shot down 95 Ukrainian drones over 14 regions during the latest exchange, the ministry said in a Sunday morning statement.

At least one drone was shot down on approach to Moscow, local officials said, with at least six shot down over the Leningrad region and St. Petersburg, according to the Defense Ministry.

Two people were injured by drone attacks in the western Russian region of Bryansk, according to local authorities, with damage reported to homes and cars.

There were reports of explosions related to drone attacks at the Syzran oil refinery in Samara region, as well as a fire at the Novatek gas terminal at the port of Ust-Luga, west of St. Petersburg.

Sources inside the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told ABC News that drones struck the Ust-Luga port, targeting the Novatek gas facility.

The SBU previously struck Ust-Luga in January 2025. The terminal handles Russian oil and gas exports including via the country’s so-called “shadow fleet” of tankers used to evade international sanctions.

The SBU described Saturday night’s attack as “a gift for Russia on Ukraine’s independence day.”

Russia’s federal air transport agency, Rosaviatsiya, reported temporary flight restrictions at at least 11 airports across Russia, including in Pskov, Saratov, Volgograd and St. Petersburg.

In the western Kursk region, officials said a downed Ukrainian drone caused a fire at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant. “Upon impact, the drone detonated, resulting in damage to an auxiliary transformer,” the plant’s press service wrote on Telegram.

The statement said that radiation levels were normal and there was no immediate danger.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a post to X that its Director General Rafael Grossi stressed that “every nuclear facility must be protected at all times.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

British surgeon volunteering in Gaza hospital details ‘dire situation’
British surgeon volunteering in Gaza hospital details ‘dire situation’
ABC News

(GAZA and LONDON) — This is not the first time Dr. Victoria Rose has visited the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, but she said the current situation on the ground is the worst she’s ever seen it.

Rose, a London-based consultant plastic surgeon, has been volunteering in weekslong stints at Gaza hospitals since the ongoing Israel-Hamas war erupted in October 2023. Most recently, she spent the month of May operating on the wounded at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, the largest referral hospital — and now the only one still functioning — in southern Gaza.

“I think it’s mainly the volume of patients that are coming in now. When we were here in August, we were seeing a lot of bomb victims, but not as many as we’re seeing now,” Rose told ABC News during an interview at the hospital on Saturday.

“We are seeing patients, we’re getting them on the operating table, we are cleaning the wounds and we are making a plan for their reconstruction,” she added. “And then we’re sending them back to the ward and then we’re not getting a chance to get them back and do the reconstruction because so many more new bomb injuries come in and then we start again. So it’s very difficult to keep up with this ongoing workload that’s coming through the door.”

Rose said Israeli forces have been relentlessly bombing the area in recent weeks and, as a result, Nasser Medical Complex has seen a surge in patients. ABC News was allowed into the hospital’s operating room as Rose performed extensive surgery on an 18-year-old patient, who she said “had quite a significant injury to his right arm” from a blast.

“If they just stop bombing us for a couple of days, it would mean that we could catch up with the backload,” Rose said. “I woke up this morning at 2 a.m. to nonstop bombing and all I could think about is the number of patients that that’s going to bring through the door that we can’t cope with here.”

The Israel Defense Forces launched an extensive new ground operation in Gaza last month targeting Hamas militants and what it called “terrorist infrastructure sites above and below ground.”

At least 54,381 people in Gaza have been killed and 124,054 have been wounded, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, since the war began after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking hundreds hostage. At least 20 hostages remain in Hamas captivity.

Bed occupancy at Nasser Medical Complex is currently over 100%, while 47% of essential drugs are out of stock at the hospital along with 65% of all consumable items, according to Rose.

“So we really are on our knees at the moment. We don’t have anything,” she told ABC News. “And on top of that, we have a really, really depleted health care staff.”

“We’ve lost a lot of them because they’ve been displaced and they’ve had to move, so they can’t get to the hospital,” she continued. “We’ve a lost a lot them because they have been detained or they’ve left Gaza. The staff that we have are tired. They’ve been working nonstop since the war started. So it’s a really difficult situation all around.”

The hospital is located about a mile from where active fighting is currently taking place between Israeli forces and Hamas militants, according to Rose, who fears that Israeli troops will “encircle us” and “cut us off completely” rather than evacuate the complex.

“So it’s a really dire situation because if Nasser goes out of function, all of the patients that you see here on the ICU department will die — and this is one of three ICUs that we have at Nasser,” Rose said, referring to the critically ill patients lying in beds behind her. “Plus, the fact that none of the other hospitals around us — even combined — could take the number of patients that we have here.”

Rose said she’s also seen the effects of malnutrition on the civilian population, particularly children, after Israel’s 11-week blockade on all food and other essential supplies entering Gaza. Since May 19, Israel has allowed a limited amount of humanitarian aid into the Hamas-governed Palestinian territory, but the United Nations and other organizations have repeatedly warned it’s far from enough and that famine is imminent.

“We have had a patient in our operating theater where we’ve had to cancel the procedure because he was so malnourished and we didn’t feel that he would survive the surgery,” Rose told ABC News. “The other thing that we are noticing is that people are not able to heal their wounds as effectively as they should do. So because of the malnutrition, they’re not getting the essential nutrients and vitamins they need.”

Cell turnover — the process of producing new skin cells — “is poor, so they’re not healing,” Rose said.

She added, “Coupled with that, there’s a massive spike in infection this time compared to when we were here in August. Everybody’s wounds get infected and that’s a real sign of malnutrition.”

ABC News’ Helena Skinner contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Grandpa robber’ behind Kim Kardashian Paris heist recalls that 2016 night
‘Grandpa robber’ behind Kim Kardashian Paris heist recalls that 2016 night
Leo Vignal/AFP via Getty Images

(PARIS, FRANCE) — Kim Kardashian made a defiant walk into Paris’ Palace of Justice in May, to face the criminals who held the reality star at gunpoint and robbed in 2016. The trial’s shocking outcome would only prompt more questions.

Ten suspects, dubbed the “Grandpa Robbers” by French media because most of them were in their 60s and 70s, stood trial in Paris for the notorious 2016 jewel heist that terrorized the reality star.

Despite finding eight of the 10 suspects guilty of crimes related to the 2016 heist, the French court allowed all defendants to walk free, with some receiving suspended sentences or credit for time already served. The judge cited the defendants’ ages and health concerns as reasons for leniency. Two were acquitted.

The crime occurred during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016, when Kardashian was staying at the exclusive “No Name Hotel,” reportedly known for hosting celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Madonna. That night, while Kardashian’s security detail accompanied her sister Kourtney to a nightclub, the robbers struck.

In an interview with ABC News, Yunice Abbas, one of the convicted robbers, said he didn’t even know who Kardashian was at the time.

“I was always told ‘wife of an American rapper,'” Abbas said.

The robbers, wearing fake police jackets, first confronted the hotel’s night concierge, Abderrahmane Ouatiki. They forced him at gunpoint to lead them to Kardashian’s suite.

“When you feel the cold steel of a gun on the back of your neck, you have to be calm,” Ouatiki told ABC News. “You have to be wise in such situations.”

The thieves escaped with more than $6 million worth of jewelry, including Kardashian’s upgraded 18.8-carat wedding ring from then-husband Kanye West. In their hasty bicycle getaway, Abbas admitted to falling and spilling some of the stolen jewels on the street.

Following the verdict, Kardashian, who has become an advocate for criminal justice reform, released a statement.

“While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice, and promoting a fair legal system.”

The outcome of the trial surprised even the defendants. When asked if he expected the lenient sentence, Abbas responded with a simple “No” as he left the courthouse a free man.

The unexpected verdict left some questioning the French justice system.

“I respect Kim Kardashian, but I call foul. Justice was not served,” legal commentator Nancy Grace told ABC News. “They should be in jail for what they did.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2 easyJet planes clip wings at Manchester Airport in UK
2 easyJet planes clip wings at Manchester Airport in UK
An EasyJet Airbus A320 comes in to land as another EasyJet Airbus A320 waits on the taxiway at London Southend Airport on July 28, 2025 in Southend, England. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Two easyJet planes clipped wings on the runway at Manchester International Airport in the United Kingdom on Friday morning, officials said.

A spokespeson for Manchester Airport confirmed to ABC News that “two easyJet planes clipped wings as they taxied on the airfield” and a temporary ground stop was ordered immediately after the planes made contact with each other.

“We suspended operations briefly while they were assessed to see if they could taxi back to a stand, which they could so operations resumed after a few minutes,” the airport spokesperson said.

There have been no reports of any injuries following the incident and authorities at the airport are currently investigating.

“EasyJet is handling arrangements for passengers affected,” officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Kayla Panagrosso contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.