Russia hits Ukraine with massive drone, missile barrage amid prisoner exchange

Russia hits Ukraine with massive drone, missile barrage amid prisoner exchange
LONDON — Russian drones and missiles again bombarded cities across Ukraine on Saturday night into Sunday morning despite the completion of the largest prisoner exchange of the 3-year-old war.

The Armed Forces Operational Command in Poland — a NATO nation that borders Ukraine to the west — said in a Sunday morning post to X that its fighter jets were scrambled during the Russian attack. “Intensive activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation has been observed, associated with strikes carried out on objects located, among others, in the western territory of Ukraine,” the statement said.

Ukraine’s air force said in a post to Telegram that Russia launched a total of 367 “air attack vehicles” — among them nine Iskander ballistic missiles, 56 cruise missiles, four guided air missiles and 298 attack drones — at targets across the country.

The air force said 45 cruise missiles and 266 drones were shot down or otherwise neutralized during the attack.

“Most regions of Ukraine were affected by the enemy attack,” the air force wrote, with strikes reported in 22 locations and downed cruise missiles or strike drones reported in 15 locations.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said in a statement that at least 18 people were killed — among them three children from the same family — and 85 people injured. More than 80 residential buildings were damaged and 27 fires recorded, it added.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media early Sunday, “Today, rescuers have been working in more than 30 Ukrainian cities and villages following Russia’s massive strike.”

“These were deliberate strikes on ordinary cities,” Zelenskyy continued. “Ordinary residential buildings were destroyed and damaged. In Kyiv, dormitories of the university’s history department were hit. There were also strikes on enterprises. Tragically, people were killed, including children.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed the attacks constituted “a massive strike by sea, air, land-based precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex that produce missile weapon components, radio electronics, explosives, rocket fuel and strike drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as radio-technical reconnaissance and satellite communications centers.”

“The targets of the strike have been achieved,” the ministry said in a post to Telegram. “All designated targets have been hit.”

The latest attack marks the fourth consecutive night during which Russia launched more than 100 missiles and drones into Ukraine, per Ukrainian air force figures. Though long-range attacks have occurred almost nightly in recent months, Russia’s recent bombardments have been notable for their scale.

Ukraine is also continuing its own drone strikes into Russia, with the Defense Ministry in Moscow reporting the downing of 110 Ukrainian drones overnight into Sunday.

The barrages came despite the beginning of a multi-day prisoner exchange process on Friday. Some 1,000 troops from both sides were expected to be swapped, with the process complete as of Sunday morning, according to Zelenskyy.

The prisoner exchange was the largest since Moscow’s invasion began in February 2022. Russia and Ukraine have swapped prisoners of war throughout the conflict, despite their failure to agree a lasting ceasefire.

U.S.-brokered peace talks since President Donald Trump’s return to office in January have likewise failed to reach an accord, with both Kyiv and Moscow accusing each other of undermining negotiations.

Ukraine is demanding a full 30-day ceasefire, during which time peace talks can take place. Zelenskyy has repeatedly ruled out ceding territory to Moscow in any peace deal.

Trump’s threats of new sanctions on Russia — as yet unrealized despite Ukrainian and European appeals for more American pressure on President Vladimir Putin — do not appear to have pushed the Kremlin away from its maximalist war goals, which essentially equate to Ukrainian capitulation.

Those demands include the annexation of four partially-occupied Ukrainian regions — plus the retention of Crimea, which Russia seized in 2014 — Kyiv’s demilitarization, a permanent block on Ukrainian accession to NATO and the “denazification” of the country — a nebulous demand based on Russia’s false representation of the Ukrainian government as a far-right dictatorship.

Ukrainian leaders have cited Russia’s continued massed strikes as evidence that Moscow is not genuine in its appeals for peace.

“Each such terrorist Russian strike is a sufficient reason for new sanctions against Russia,” Zelenskyy said on Sunday. “Russia is dragging out this war and continues to kill every day. The world may go on a weekend break, but the war continues, regardless of weekends and weekdays. This cannot be ignored. Silence of America, silence of others around the world only encourage Putin.”

“Without truly strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this brutality cannot be stopped,” he added. “Sanctions will certainly help. Determination matters now — the determination of the United States, of European countries, and of all those around the world who seek peace. The world knows all the weaknesses of the Russian economy.”

“The war can be stopped, but only through the necessary force of pressure on Russia,” Zelenskyy said. “Putin must be forced to think not about launching missiles, but about ending the war.”

Andriy Yermak — the head of Zelenskyy’s office — wrote on Telegram early Sunday, “Instead of a ceasefire, there are murders.”

“Without pressure, nothing will change and Russia and its allies will only build up forces for such murders in Western countries,” Yermak continued. “Moscow will fight as long as it has the ability to produce weapons.”

Search for 4 missing US soldiers now a recovery mission: Lithuanian minister of defense
(WASHINGTON) — The search for four U.S. Army soldiers who went missing during a scheduled training exercise near Pabradė, Lithuania, has shifted from rescue to recovery mission, according to Lithuania’s minister of defense.

The soldiers, who are all based in Fort Stewart, Georgia, went missing on Tuesday, the Army said, and the M88 Hercules armored recovery vehicle the soldiers were operating at the time was found submerged in water in a training area on Wednesday.

“Most likely, the M88 drove into the swamp,” Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene told ABC News via phone on Thursday. “It has the capacity to swallow large objects … this vehicle, weighing up to 70 tons, may have just gone diagonally to the bottom.”

The vehicle may be 5 meters below the surface, Sakaliene said.

Crews are pushing through “a mix of muddy water and sludge” amid the “complicated” recovery, Sakaliene said.

“Hundreds of people are working around the clock — American armed forces, our rescue services and private companies,” Sakaliene said. “We have helicopters in the air, divers, firefighters, canal excavation machines — hundreds and hundreds of people.”

“Our Army divers are there, but even they are struggling,” Sakaliene said.

“We’ve narrowed the location down … but we still have to keep digging,” she said. “We brought a huge, long-range excavation machine and a canal cleaner to move the mud and water. Then we have to hook the vehicle, drag it out and see if there are bodies or materials inside.”

The search is also taking longer because the area is dangerous; a high-pressure gas pipeline runs under the ground where the Army vehicle sunk, Sakaliene said.

“We had to depressurize it before bringing in heavy equipment,” Sakaliene said. “We had to build a kind of alley, so the heavy machines could come through safely.”

Sakaliene said the Lithuanians will remain dedicated to the recovery.

“Working with American soldiers has always been close to our hearts,” she said. “They are not just allies — they are family to us.”

Pope Francis’ funeral: Who will attend, how to watch
(Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

(ROME) — Pope Francis, who led the Roman Catholic Church for 12 years, died on Monday morning at the age of 88.

Francis’ life and time as pope, which was noted for humility and outreach efforts to people of disparate backgrounds and faiths, will be remembered during a funeral service taking place on Saturday, the Vatican said.

Here’s what to know about Francis’ funeral and how to tune in.

Where and when is Pope Francis’ funeral?

Pope Francis’ funeral will take place on Saturday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time (4 a.m. Eastern) and will be held in St. Peter’s Square or in the Basilica, depending on the weather, in Vatican City.

The pope’s body will be placed in a cypress-wood coffin before the funeral and then placed in two other coffins that fit inside one another, each made of different types of wood, at his burial site.

Where to watch the pope’s funeral
There are several ways to watch Pope Francis’ funeral. ABC News Live coverage of the funeral will begin on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET and will air on ABC stations as well as streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Additionally, ABC News Digital will live blog the latest from the funeral as it happens and provide analysis and coverage of the biggest takeaways from the event.

Who will attend Pope Francis’ funeral?

As of Thursday, 130 foreign delegations have confirmed they are attending Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday morning, the Vatican press office said.

That number includes “approximately” 50 heads of state and 10 reigning sovereigns.

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prince William are among those expected to attend.

The funeral, known as Missa poenitentialis, is also attended by cardinals, clergy, representatives of world organizations and diplomats, along with huge crowds of the faithful.

Where will Pope Francis be buried?

After the funeral mass on Saturday, Francis will be buried outside the Vatican in St. Mary Major, a basilica in Rome. Francis will be the first pope in more than five centuries to be buried there.

Key moments from Pope Francis’ funeral as mourners bid farewell to late pontiff
People gather along the road as the coffin of Pope Francis is transported from Saint Peter’s Basilica to Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica, after the pontiff’s funeral ceremony in St. Peter’s Square, at The Vatican (Marco Ravagli/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

(ROME) — Pope Francis was laid to rest Saturday at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome after dying at 88 years old on April 21.

More than 250,000 people turned out to bid farewell to the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church. The crowd at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican included many young people and world leaders, giving us some important snapshots of our political moment.

Here are some key moments from the historic event:

Francis remembered as ‘pope among the people’

At his funeral, Pope Francis was remembered and venerated as a pontiff with “strength and serenity” who modeled his pontificate on St. Francis of Assisi. The dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, delivered the homily in front of mourners in St. Peter’s Square.

“He established direct contact with individuals and peoples, eager to be close to everyone, with a marked attention to those in difficulty, giving himself without measure, especially to the marginalized, the least among us,” Re said.

“He was a Pope among the people, with an open heart towards everyone. He was also a Pope attentive to the signs of the times and what the Holy Spirit was awakening in the Church.”

Young people play a prominent role in Pope Francis’ funeral

Pope Francis’ outreach resonated with the younger generations, thousands of whom were present in St. Peter’s Square to mourn the late pontiff during his funeral on Saturday morning.

About 80,000 teenagers had registered for the Jubilee of Teenagers, a special event for worshippers between the ages of 12 and 17 during the Catholic Church’s Jubilee year of 2025, according to the Dicastery for Evangelization, a department of the Roman Curia — the central governing body of the Catholic Church.

Some changes were made to the event, scheduled for Friday and Sunday, due to Francis’ death. The canonization of Carlo Acutis, who died in 2006 at the age of 15 from leukemia, was postponed. Acutis, an Italian teen known for his devotion to the Eucharist, is set to become the first “millennial” saint upon his canonization, which was formally approved by Francis in July 2024.

Crowd applauds as Pope Francis’ coffin is brought out of basilica

The mourners assembled in St. Peter’s Square broke into applause as pallbearers carried the pope’s coffin outside. It was the site of Pope Francis’ last official act, when he celebrated Easter Sunday a day before he died on April 21.

American reporter delivers 1st reading

Some young adults even played a prominent role in the funeral proceedings. American Kielce Gussie, 28, did the first reading in English — several verses from the Acts of the Apostles.

Gussie works as a journalist at Vatican News and completed her undergraduate degree in theology at Mount St. Mary’s University. She also has a licentiate degree in church communication from Rome’s Pontifical University of the Holy Cross.

Crowd applauds Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in attendance with his wife Olena Zelenska, earned applause from the crowd in St. Peter’s Square appeared on the screens around the area.

Zelenskyy has led Ukraine during the country’s war with Russia, which escalated in 2022 after the Russian invasion of the Eastern European country.

President Donald Trump met privately with Zelenskyy prior to the funeral and had a “very productive session,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told the press pool traveling with Trump.

It was the first meeting between the two men since their contentious February meeting in the Oval Office, in which Trump and Vice President JD Vance rebuked Zelenskyy for his handling of the war.

First lady Melania Trump joined the president at the funeral. Former President Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden attended the funeral as well, sitting about four rows behind the Trumps.

Pages of the Book of Gospels blow in the wind

It is one of the most poignant and iconic moments in papal funerals: the simple yet profound image of the breeze blowing the pages of the Book of the Gospels resting on top of the pope’s coffin in St. Peter’s Square.

The book was opened to the reading, “In the Passion and death of the Lord.”

Bells toll as coffin is brought back into basilica

The coffin carrying Pope Francis was brought through the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica for a final time as bells tolled for the pope throughout the Vatican.

The funeral, which lasted more than two hours, concluded with bells ringing for the pontiff. His coffin was taken to Rome’s Basilica of Saint Mary Major where he was laid to rest.

Thousands line streets of Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral procession

The four-mile route between St. Peter’s Basilica and the final resting place of Pope Francis — the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome — was lined with tens of thousands of mourners following his funeral on Saturday morning.

People could be seen crying and applauding as Francis’ coffin drove by.

Francis’ coffin was placed in the bed of a white pickup truck, where it was visible to the thousands lining the streets. The procession took the pope’s body past some of Rome’s historical landmarks, such as the Roman Forum and the Colosseum.

When Pope Francis arrived at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, it was the last time he was seen in public before his burial. The basilica will reopen to visitors again on Sunday.

ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler, Kevin Shalvey, Jon Haworth, Hannah Demissie, Molly Nagle, Alex Ederson, Phoebe Natanson and Thomas Dunlavey.

