Russia issues warning as European leaders, Zelenskyy gather in Paris before Trump call

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry again warned that Moscow will not accept the presence of any Western troops in Ukraine as part of a future peace deal, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepared to meet a group of top European leaders in Paris on Thursday.

“Russia does not intend to discuss unacceptable foreign intervention in Ukraine in any form whatsoever,” spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in comments published by the Foreign Ministry on Thursday. “Western war instigators view Ukraine as a testing ground for their military developments,” she said.

Moscow has repeatedly rebuffed proposals for Western forces to be deployed to Ukraine in any capacity as part of a deal to end Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor, which began in February 2022.

Nonetheless, the prospect is still under discussion by NATO leaders and the Ukrainian government as an element of the security guarantees Kyiv says are needed to facilitate any U.S.-brokered peace deal.

Zakharova said Thursday that the protections under discussion “are not security guarantees for Ukraine, they are guarantees of threat to the European continent.”

Zelenskyy will gather with European leaders — the so-called “Coalition of the Willing” — for further talks in Paris on Thursday. The group will then speak with U.S. President Donald Trump virtually at around 8 a.m. ET, according to a schedule published by French President Emmanuel Macron’s office.

Macron welcomed the Ukrainian leader to the Élysée Palace — which houses the presidential office — on Wednesday.

“We are ready as Europeans to offer security guarantees to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, the day a peace deal is signed,” Macron said while standing alongside Zelenskyy.

“The contributions that were prepared, documented and confirmed this afternoon at the level of the defense ministers in an extremely confidential manner allow me to say the preparatory work is complete,” he added. The measures the pair discussed on Wednesday weren’t immediately detailed.

“It will now be endorsed politically, and it allows us to do so in a solid way, and we will come back to you tomorrow, after these meetings and discussions, to say that we are ready for a robust, lasting peace for Ukraine and for the Europeans,” Macron said.

Zelenskyy said that, although “we have not received any signals from Russia that it truly wants to end this war,” he was “convinced” that a close union with Europe and the U.S. “will help us increase pressure on Russia to move towards a diplomatic solution to this complex issue.”

Other European leaders attending Thursday’s talks in Paris are European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Several other European leaders are joining the meeting virtually.

The White House said Trump will speak with Zelenskyy on Thursday. The president is expected to join the discussion virtually.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday, Trump pushed back on one reporter’s suggestion of his “lack of action” on Russia in response to its continued offensive operations and long-range attacks in Ukraine, despite his repeated threats of further sanctions and tariffs on Moscow.

“How do you know there’s no action? Would you say that, putting secondary sanctions on India, the largest purchaser outside of China, they’re almost equal, would you say there was no action that costs hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia You call that no action?” Trump said.

The president was referring to the recent imposition of 25% tariffs on all imported Indian goods in response to New Delhi’s purchases of Russian energy goods and military equipment.

“And I haven’t done phase two yet,” Trump continued. “Or phase three. But when you say there’s no action, I think you ought to get yourself a new job. Because if you remember, two weeks ago, I did — I said, if India buys, India’s got big problems. And that’s what happened. So don’t tell me about that.”

Trump and Putin met in Alaska nearly three weeks ago. After that event, Trump suggested that a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy should be the next step in the negotiations process.

The Kremlin has given no indication of its willingness to support such a meeting, though Putin suggested this week that a meeting could take place in Moscow.

Kyiv quickly dismissed that proposal. Foreign Minister Andri Sybiha said in a post to X, “Putin continues to mess around with everyone by making knowingly unacceptable proposals.”

Trump told reporters on Wednesday he had “no message” for Putin. “He knows where I stand, and he’ll make a decision one way or the other whatever his decision is will either be happy about it or unhappy and if we’re unhappy about it, you’ll see things happen.”

“We’ve taken very strong action, as you know, and in other ways we’ve taken very strong action,” Trump continued. “But I’ll be speaking to him over the next few days and we’re going to see with him. I’m going to know exactly what’s happened.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

15 dead, including 4 children, of malnutrition in the Gaza over the past 24 hours, Hamas-run ministry says
Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Hospitals in the Gaza Strip have recorded the deaths of 15 people, including four children, due to famine and malnutrition over the past 24 hours, Gaza’s Hamas-run Ministry of Health said Tuesday.

That brings the total number of deaths from famine and malnutrition since the war began to 101, which includes 80 children, according to the health ministry.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ukraine braces for Trump’s 50-day window amid escalating Russian strikes
State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — This week marked a possible pivot by President Donald Trump regarding Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with his Monday announcement of a “really big” deal to provide Kyiv with new weapons and threats to impose further sanctions on Russia if it fails to agree a ceasefire within 50 days.

Though Trump’s decision was welcomed by leaders in Kyiv, Ukrainians and their supporters abroad also raised concerns that the 50-day window may offer Russian President Vladimir Putin an opportunity to intensify his long-range strikes against Ukrainian cities and ongoing summer frontline offensive.

Oleksandr Merezhko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament representing Zelenskyy’s party and the chair of the body’s foreign affairs committee, told ABC News he was “cautiously optimistic,” hoping Trump’s announcement may signal a new “maximum pressure” campaign on Putin.

“However, the 50-day deadline is of some concern, because Putin might take it as a green light to intensify offensive operations,” he said.

The Russian attacks over the two nights since Trump’s announcement suggest Moscow remains unmoved.

Monday night and Tuesday night saw a cumulative 667 attack and decoy drones of various types, plus one missile, launched into Ukraine by Russia, according to figures published by the Ukrainian air force and analyzed by ABC News.

The previous 50 days before Trump’s announcement saw a total of 9,618 drones and 349 missiles launched into Ukraine — an average of around 192 drones and seven missiles each day.

The pattern of Russian long-range strikes suggest the next 50 days might be even more difficult for Ukrainians. Since May, the scale of Russian attacks has been steadily increasing despite Trump’s efforts to force a ceasefire and eventual peace deal.

In May, Russia launched a total of 3,835 drones and 117 missiles, for an average of around 124 drones and nearly four missiles each day.

June saw 5,438 drones and 239 missiles fired into Ukraine, with a daily average of 181 drones and nearly eight missiles.

Already in the first half of July, Ukraine has reported facing 4,003 drones and 89 missiles, for a daily average of 250 drones and more than five missiles.

“Russia is not changing its strategy,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram after Tuesday night’s attacks, in which the president said at least 16 people were injured.

“To effectively counter this terror, we need a systematic strengthening of defense: more air defense, more interceptors, more determination so that Russia feels our response,” he added.

Ukraine says many of those Russian drones have been aimed at non-military targets, including residential areas and city centers across Ukraine. Russia has maintained that it targets military and infrastructure sites.

Trump defended his decision to give Moscow 50 days to act, telling reporters at the White House on Tuesday, “I don’t think it’s a long time. I think really the question should be asked, why did [former President Joe] Biden get us into that ridiculous war? Why did Biden bring us there?”

Asked why he believes Putin’s opinion will change in 50 days, Trump said, “a lot of opinions change very rapidly.” He added, “It might not be 50 days, he might be much sooner than 50 days.”

But Russian officials gave a cold response to Trump’s announcement on Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Trump’s “statements are very serious,” telling reporters at a daily briefing, “Some of them are addressed personally to President Putin. We definitely need time to analyze what was said in Washington.”

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, meanwhile, told the state-run Tass news agency that making any demands of Russia is “unacceptable,” and that the Kremlin’s position is “unshakable.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested that Trump is “under enormous, frankly indecent pressure from the EU and NATO’s current leadership.”

Responding directly to Trump’s timeline, Lavrov said Moscow wants “to understand what this 50-day reference means. There were earlier mentions of 24 hours, then 100 days. We’ve seen this pattern before and genuinely want to comprehend the U.S. president’s reasoning.”

As to the threat of new tariffs or sanctions, the foreign minister said, “We’re already dealing with an unprecedented number of sanctions and managing well. I have no doubt we’ll handle these new measures too.”

Perhaps most forthright was Dmitry Medvedev — the former Russian president and prime minister now serving as the deputy chairman of the country’s Security Council — who wrote on social media that the Kremlin was unmoved by Trump’s “theatrical ultimatum.”

“The world shuddered, expecting the consequences,” wrote Medvedev, who, during Moscow’s full-scale war on Ukraine, has become known as a particularly hawkish voice within Putin’s security establishment. “Belligerent Europe was disappointed. Russia didn’t care.”

ABC News’ Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Small plane crashes at London Southend Airport, killing all 4 passengers on board
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(LONDON) — A small plane crashed at London Southend Airport in Sussex, England, on Sunday, killing all four people on board, according to local officials.

On Sunday, Essex Police said they were on the scene after a “serious incident” occurred at the Southend airport at approximately 4 p.m. local time. They said they are responding to reports of a “collision involving one 12 metre plane” and said the emergency response will last several hours.

The aircraft — which had landed at the airport earlier in the day — took off and was heading to the Netherlands, Essex Police said on Monday. But shortly after takeoff, the plane got “into difficulty and crashed within the airport boundary.”

Police are “working to officially confirm” the identities of the four dead people but they believe all are foreign nationals, authorities said on Monday.

“Our thoughts are with their families and colleagues at this tragic time. I can promise them that those who have passed away will be treated with the utmost care and dignity,” police said.

Zeusch Aviation confirmed on Sunday its flight SUZ1 was involved in the incident and that the company is “actively supporting the authorities with the investigation.”

The East England Ambulance Service said they’ve sent “four ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, four Hazardous Are Response Team vehicles, three senior paramedic cars and an Essex and Herts Air Ambulance” to the airport.

Officials said the public should avoid the area and that they are evacuating the Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club “due to their proximity to the incident.”

London Southend Airport confirmed the “serious incident” on Sunday afternoon involving a “general aviation aircraft.”

“We are working closely with the local authorities and will be able to provide more information as soon as possible,” the airport said in a statement.

Airport authorities later said the airport is closed until further notice as investigations respond to the incident.

“All flights to and from the Airport have been cancelled while Police, emergency services and air accident investigators are attending the incident. We ask that any passengers due to travel tomorrow via London Southend Airport contact their airline for information and advice,” airport officials said in a statement.

The spokesperson for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said they are aware of they accident “involving an aircraft near Southend Airport this afternoon” and have deployed a “team and an investigation into the cause of the accident.”

London Southend Airport is located about one hour east of London, a few miles from the coast.

ABC News’ Victoria Beaule, Ayesha Ali and Will Gretsky contributed to this story.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.