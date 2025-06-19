Russia to return 5 Ukrainian children separated from families by war

Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Russia announced on Thursday that it is returning to Ukraine five children who have been separated from their families by the war.

Maria Lvova-Belova, the Kremlin’s commissioner of children’s rights, told reporters that the Ukrainian children will be reunited with their families in Ukraine by the end of this month.

The children were on a list of 339 children that Ukrainian officials gave their Russian counterparts during the last round of peace talks earlier this month in Istanbul, Turkey — negotiations that failed to bring the three-year war to an end.

In response to a question from the Russian news agency Interfax, Lvova-Belova, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, said the delay in sending the Ukrainian children back to their county was “due to their studies.”

“They are finishing the school year and after that they will return to their relatives in Ukraine,” she said.

Lvova-Belova did not mention status of the other children on Ukraine’s list.

According to Lvova-Belova, Russia is preparing its own list of Russian children believed to be in Ukraine. She said it will be handed over to Ukrainian officials whenever the next round of negotiations is scheduled.

“We also have children in Ukraine who require reunification with Russian families,” Lvova-Belova said. “At the moment, we have eight children on the list who are in EU countries. They were evacuated there from Ukraine, and their parents are in Russia. And from Ukraine, we have about 10 people, with whom we are also currently negotiating their return.”

Ukrainian officials have alleged that many of the country’s children have been abducted and taken to Russia since the war began in February 2022, when Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

In 2023, the International Criminal Court issued warrants for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges related to the abduction of Ukrainian children.

The Kremlin, however, has denied the allegations, saying the children were taken out of war zones for their own protection.

ABC News’ Anna Sergeeva contributed to this report.

Putin ‘playing games’ with US peace talks, Zelenskyy says amid drone attack
Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again appealed to the U.S. to apply more pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin in pursuit of peace talks to end Moscow’s 3-year-old invasion of its neighbor — and as massed long-range drone strikes continued.

“Russian strikes are becoming increasingly brazen and large-scale every night,” Zelenskyy wrote in an evening message to Telegram, after consecutive days of intense Russian strikes involving more than 900 attack drones and missiles.

“There is no military logic in this, but it is a clear political choice — the choice of Putin, the choice of Russia — the choice to keep waging war and destroying lives,” Zelenskyy wrote.

“New and strong sanctions against Russia — from the United States, from Europe, and from all those around the world who seek peace — will serve as a guaranteed means of forcing Russia not only to cease fire, but also to show respect,” Zelenskyy said.

“Putin must start respecting those he talks to,” the president wrote. “For now, he is simply playing games with diplomacy and diplomats. That must change.”

The Ukrainian president is seeking to frame Putin as the key impediment to a peace deal, as Kyiv navigates a fractious bilateral relationship with President Donald Trump’s administration.

Months of U.S.-brokered peace talks have failed to produce a lasting ceasefire or a clear framework for a peace deal.

Trump’s building frustration has been evident. This weekend, Trump said Putin had gone “absolutely crazy,” while also rebuking Zelenskyy for causing “problems” with his public statements.

Kyiv is pushing for a 30-day ceasefire during which time peace talks can take place. Russia has so far refused the proposal.

Putin told Trump in a phone call last week that Moscow was preparing a memorandum setting out its negotiating position. But Kyiv and its European partners have accused the Kremlin of intentionally stalling discussions.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters at a Tuesday briefing that Moscow is still developing its memorandum, which she said will be sent to Kyiv as soon as it is completed.

“We expect that the Ukrainian side is doing the same work and will send us its developments simultaneously with the receipt of the Russian document,” Zakharova said.

Zelenskyy on Monday cast doubt on the Russian proposal. “They’ve already spent over a week on this,” he wrote. “They talk a lot about diplomacy. But when, in the midst of all that, there are constant Russian strikes, constant killings, relentless assaults, and even preparations for new offensives.”

Ukrainian leaders have repeatedly appealed to Trump to impose new, tougher sanctions on Moscow to push the Kremlin to downgrade its maximalist war goals. Those include the annexation of swaths of Ukrainian territory, Ukrainian demilitarization and a permanent block on the country’s accession to NATO.

Ukrainian requests have so far gone unanswered, despite Trump’s threats to introduce new sanctions to press Putin into negotiations.

Both Russia and Ukraine continued drone strikes on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 43 of 60 Russian drones launched into the country, with confirmed impacts in nine locations and falling debris in three locations.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces downed 99 Ukrainian drones over seven regions.

Child accidentally damages million Rothko at Rotterdam museum
Child accidentally damages $50 million Rothko at Rotterdam museum
Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen/ Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

(ROTTERDAM, Netherlands) — Literally marked by a child’s hand, one of the Netherland’s most valuable paintings is now undergoing restoration after being accidentally damaged in a museum in Rotterdam.

The work in question — Grey, Orange on Maroon, No. 8 (1960) by Mark Rothko — sustained several visible scratches in its unvarnished lower paint layer when a young child brushed against it during a visit to the Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen — a publicly accessible art storage facility connected to Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen.

The incident occurred at the Depot, that allows visitors to view thousands of works in a visible-storage environment, where much of the collection is accessible without traditional exhibition barriers.

To many, it feels less like a formal gallery and more like a backstage pass to the museum’s inner workings — a space where masterpieces are visible, but not always protected in the traditional sense.

The Rothko work was on display as part of Lievelingen, an exhibition featuring 70 beloved collection highlights, from Bruegel to Dalí, while the main museum is currently closed for renovations until at least 2030.

“The work by Rothko has suffered damage: a number of visible scratches in the unvarnished paint layer,” confirmed museum spokesperson Vincent Cardinaal. “It happened because a child, in an unsupervised moment, touched the lower part of the work. There was no intent. This was not vandalism.”

The child, reportedly under the age of five years old, had simply waved a hand too close to the canvas during what the museum later called an “unguarded moment.” The painting has since been removed from view and transferred to the museum’s conservation lab.

“We are currently researching the next steps for treatment and expect that the work will be able to be shown again in the future,” Cardinaal added.

This is not the first time a Rothko painting has been damaged in a public museum. In 2012, a Polish man named Vladimir Umanets wrote on Black on Maroon (1958) at the Tate Modern in London, using black ink to sign his name and added the phrase “This is Yellowism.”

Umanets said it was part of his art movement, but he was arrested and sent to prison for two years. It took 18 months and about $250,000 to repair the painting, showing just how hard it is to fix even small black marker damage on a Rothko.

The museum has declined to release photos of the damage or reveal who will cover the costs.

“We never disclose information regarding valuation, security, or insurance,” Cardinaal said. “That is standard policy — not just here, but across most major museums in Europe.”

Though the painting has never been auctioned, one East European art collector has estimated its value between $50 and $60 million.

Acquired by the museum in 1970 — the year Rothko died — it is one of just two of his works held in public collections in the Netherlands.

Art crime expert Arthur Brand, known for recovering stolen masterpieces, said the damage — though minor — underscores the fragility of Rothko’s unvarnished surfaces.

“This wasn’t a protest or criminal act. It was a child being a child,” Brand said. “But Rothko’s surfaces are incredibly sensitive. A single swipe can mean months of restoration and tens of thousands in costs.”

Brand estimated the conservation work could range from $50,000 to $150,000 but explained that the bigger picture should not be lost.

“We should protect these works — absolutely — but we also need to let kids be around art. That’s how they fall in love with it,” he said.

A curator familiar with European museums and their display philosophy, who asked not to be named, offered a broader perspective.

“Given how exposed some of these works are, it’s almost surprising that these accidents don’t happen more often.”

The incident has revived questions about the risks of displaying high-value art in open-access settings. Still, the museum stands by its approach.

And as the scratched Rothko awaits restoration, Brand summed it simply.

“In every crowd of 100, there’s always one person — or in this case, one tiny hand — capable of a very big accident.”

Driver strikes pedestrians at Liverpool victory parade: Police
Driver strikes pedestrians at Liverpool victory parade: Police
Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images

(LIVERPOOL) — A driver struck pedestrians in Liverpool on Monday, police said, as hundreds of thousands had gathered at a parade celebrating the Liverpool Football Club winning the English Premier League soccer title.

The vehicle collided with “a number of pedestrians on Water Street” just after 6 p.m. local time, Merseyside Police said.

The car stopped at the scene and a 53-year-old British man has been arrested, according to police.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision,” Merseyside Police said in an update while asking the public “not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident.”

Police also asked people to send related footage to them and “not to share distressing content online.”

Emergency personnel are at the scene, authorities said. Police did not have details on any injuries in the collision.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident “shocking.”

“The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected,” Starmer said in a statement. “I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate.”

The Liverpool Football Club said it is in contact with police regarding the incident, which occurred toward the end of the parade.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident,” the club said in a statement. “We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

