Russia, Ukraine begin large prisoner exchange, expected to continue in coming days

Russia, Ukraine begin large prisoner exchange, expected to continue in coming days
Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Russia and Ukraine have begun a large exchange of prisoners of war on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, with around 1,000 soldiers from each side expected to be swapped at the Ukraine-Belarus border when completed.

There have been 270 Russian soldiers and 120 Russian civilians swapped for 270 Ukrainian soldiers and 120 Ukrainian civilians on Friday, according to the defense ministry. The exchange is expected to continue “in the coming days,” Russia said.

“We are bringing our people home,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. “The first stage of the ‘1000-for-1000’ exchange agreement has been carried out.”

“Thank you to everyone who is helping and working 24/7 to bring Ukrainian men and women back home,” he continued. “It is very important to return everyone who remains in captivity. We are verifying every surname, every detail about each person. We will continue our diplomatic efforts to make such steps possible.”

The Russian soldiers and civilians were in Belarus, “where they are being provided with the necessary psychological and medical assistance,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The exchange was prepared following bilateral peace talks in Istanbul last week.

Though the meeting — the first direct talks between the combatants since the spring of 2022 — failed to result in a ceasefire, the two sides did agree to Friday’s prisoner swap.

Such exchanges have taken place throughout Russia’s 3-year-old invasion, though the swap — once completed — will be by far the largest to date. Prisoner exchanges are one of the few areas in which Moscow and Kyiv have been able to reach an accord during the conflict.

President Donald Trump also held a high-stakes phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, saying afterward that Russia and Ukraine will “immediately” start negotiations toward a ceasefire. Trump said he also spoke with Zelenskyy after the call with Putin.

Fierce fighting and long-range drone exchanges continued regardless — and despite continued U.S.-led efforts to produce a ceasefire agreement.

Russia carried out a “large-scale aerial attack” on Ukraine overnight Friday using 175 drones and one ballistic missile, the Ukrainian air force said.

Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 150 of those Russian drones, but damage was reported in the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Chernivtsi, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, according to the Ukrainian air force.

Ukraine’s air force on Wednesday reported 76 Russian drones launched into the country overnight, of which 63 were shot down or lost in flight without causing damage. The air force reported damage in four Ukrainian regions.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces downed at least 162 Ukrainian drones overnight.

ABC News’ Natalia Popova and Tanya Stukalova contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Child accidentally damages million Rothko at Rotterdam museum
Child accidentally damages $50 million Rothko at Rotterdam museum
Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen/ Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

(ROTTERDAM, Netherlands) — Literally marked by a child’s hand, one of the Netherland’s most valuable paintings is now undergoing restoration after being accidentally damaged in a museum in Rotterdam.

The work in question — Grey, Orange on Maroon, No. 8 (1960) by Mark Rothko — sustained several visible scratches in its unvarnished lower paint layer when a young child brushed against it during a visit to the Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen — a publicly accessible art storage facility connected to Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen.

The incident occurred at the Depot, that allows visitors to view thousands of works in a visible-storage environment, where much of the collection is accessible without traditional exhibition barriers.

To many, it feels less like a formal gallery and more like a backstage pass to the museum’s inner workings — a space where masterpieces are visible, but not always protected in the traditional sense.

The Rothko work was on display as part of Lievelingen, an exhibition featuring 70 beloved collection highlights, from Bruegel to Dalí, while the main museum is currently closed for renovations until at least 2030.

“The work by Rothko has suffered damage: a number of visible scratches in the unvarnished paint layer,” confirmed museum spokesperson Vincent Cardinaal. “It happened because a child, in an unsupervised moment, touched the lower part of the work. There was no intent. This was not vandalism.”

The child, reportedly under the age of five years old, had simply waved a hand too close to the canvas during what the museum later called an “unguarded moment.” The painting has since been removed from view and transferred to the museum’s conservation lab.

“We are currently researching the next steps for treatment and expect that the work will be able to be shown again in the future,” Cardinaal added.

This is not the first time a Rothko painting has been damaged in a public museum. In 2012, a Polish man named Vladimir Umanets wrote on Black on Maroon (1958) at the Tate Modern in London, using black ink to sign his name and added the phrase “This is Yellowism.”

Umanets said it was part of his art movement, but he was arrested and sent to prison for two years. It took 18 months and about $250,000 to repair the painting, showing just how hard it is to fix even small black marker damage on a Rothko.

The museum has declined to release photos of the damage or reveal who will cover the costs.

“We never disclose information regarding valuation, security, or insurance,” Cardinaal said. “That is standard policy — not just here, but across most major museums in Europe.”

Though the painting has never been auctioned, one East European art collector has estimated its value between $50 and $60 million.

Acquired by the museum in 1970 — the year Rothko died — it is one of just two of his works held in public collections in the Netherlands.

Art crime expert Arthur Brand, known for recovering stolen masterpieces, said the damage — though minor — underscores the fragility of Rothko’s unvarnished surfaces.

“This wasn’t a protest or criminal act. It was a child being a child,” Brand said. “But Rothko’s surfaces are incredibly sensitive. A single swipe can mean months of restoration and tens of thousands in costs.”

Brand estimated the conservation work could range from $50,000 to $150,000 but explained that the bigger picture should not be lost.

“We should protect these works — absolutely — but we also need to let kids be around art. That’s how they fall in love with it,” he said.

A curator familiar with European museums and their display philosophy, who asked not to be named, offered a broader perspective.

“Given how exposed some of these works are, it’s almost surprising that these accidents don’t happen more often.”

The incident has revived questions about the risks of displaying high-value art in open-access settings. Still, the museum stands by its approach.

And as the scratched Rothko awaits restoration, Brand summed it simply.

“In every crowd of 100, there’s always one person — or in this case, one tiny hand — capable of a very big accident.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hungary to withdraw from International Criminal Court as Israeli PM Netanyahu visits
Hungary to withdraw from International Criminal Court as Israeli PM Netanyahu visits
Janos Kummer/Getty Images

(HUNGARY) — Hungary announced it will withdraw from the International Criminal Court, the world’s first and only permanent tribunal for war crimes and genocide, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Budapest for a four-day visit.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant last November for Netanyahu and former Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

At the time, the ICC said there were “reasonable grounds” to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant committed war crimes in Gaza, and added that Israel’s acceptance of the court’s jurisdiction is not required. Israel is not a member of the ICC.

As a member of the ICC, Hungary would be obligated to arrest Netanyahu when he visited.

Netanyahu was accused of being responsible for the war crimes of starvation as a method of warfare, of intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution and other inhumane acts from at least Oct. 8, 2023, until at least May 20, 2024, according to the ICC.

Netanyahu has rejected the ICC’s arrest warrant and said the actions and charges are “absurd and false.” Gallant also rejected the warrant and said it was an “attempt to deny the State of Israel the right to defend herself.”

Hungary will initiate its withdrawal from the ICC on Thursday, Gergely Gulyás, the Hungarian prime minister’s chief of staff, said in a post on Facebook.

“I am convinced that this otherwise important international judicial forum has been degraded into a political tool, with which we cannot and do not want to engage,” Orbán said Thursday at a press conference after welcoming Netanyahu, according to The Associated Press.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban first extended an invitation to Netanyahu in November after the ICC issued its arrest warrant, according to The Associated Press. The divisive Orban has been the leader of Hungary since 2010, and previously served in the same role from 1998 to 2002. The conservative nationalist leader has close ties to Russia and has been celebrated by Donald Trump.

Hungary joined the ICC in November 2001 during Orban’s first term as prime minister.

The 125 states that recognize the ICC — including France, Germany and the United Kingdom — are obliged to arrest anyone with an outstanding arrest warrant who enters their territory.

The Presidency of the of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute, which leads the ICC and is currently composed of the president, Finland’s Päivi Kaukoranta, and vice presidents, Poland’s Margareta Kassangana and Sierra Leon’s Michael Kanu, said it “expresses concern” at Hungary’s decision to remove itself from the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the ICC.

“When a State Party withdraws from the Rome Statute, it clouds our shared quest for justice and weakens our resolve to fight impunity,” the presidency said in a statement. “The ICC is at the centre of the global commitment to accountability, and in order to maintain its strength, it is imperative that the international community support it without reservation. Justice requires our unity.”

The White House also rejected the court’s decision to issue warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant. Since taking office, Trump has issued sanctions against the ICC claiming the court has “engaged in illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel.”

The ICC granted membership to the state of Palestine in 2015, giving the court territorial jurisdiction over crimes committed in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. A pretrial chamber affirmed the ratification in 2021.

The ratification laid the groundwork for the arrest warrant issued by the court against Netanyahu and Gallant in November 2024.

At the same time, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif, though the mastermind of Hamas’ Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel was believed to have been killed in an Israeli airstrike several months before the warrant was issued. Hamas confirmed in January that Deif had been killed last August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Russian strikes hit gas pipeline, cut electricity in Ukraine, officials say
Russian strikes hit gas pipeline, cut electricity in Ukraine, officials say
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Ihor Kuznietsov/Novyny LIVE/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Russian strikes injured five people, damaged homes and a gas pipeline in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson overnight on Wednesday, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Prokudin added that one Russian strike drone was shot down over the Kherson region — most of which is occupied by Russian forces, with the region bisected by the frontline marked by the Dnieper River — and that one woman was killed by a drone attack on Thursday morning.

Ivan Fedorov, the governor of the southern Zaporizhzhia region — which is also partially occupied by Russia — said local frontline communities were left without electricity due to overnight shelling. More than 3,300 customers were affected, Fedorov said in a post to Telegram.

In the northwestern Kharkiv region, close to the front line, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said 11 people were injured in a “massive” drone attack. Several homes and industrial sites were damaged, he said.

In the central city of Dnipro, the local military administration reported multiple fires caused by drone impacts. “Enterprises, educational and cultural institutions, more than a dozen high-rise buildings were damaged in the city,” it said on Telegram. “More than 60 cars were damaged, several more were destroyed. Two trucks were also hit.”

Overall, Ukraine’s air force reported one missile and 86 drones launched into the country overnight. The force said on Telegram that 42 drones were shot down and 26 lost in flight without causing damage. Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions were impacted, it said.

Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Counter-Disinformation Center operating as part of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said on Telegram that recent Russian strikes suggested the use of “swarms” of attack drones against specific cities to overwhelm local defenses.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces shot down one Ukrainian drone over the western Bryansk region. The ministry said the drone caused a power outage. It also said there was an attempt to attack ground equipment at the Glebovsky underground gas storage facility in occupied Crimea and shelling of a transformer substation in Bryansk.

Cross-border strikes have continued despite progress on a U.S.-brokered partial ceasefire intended to freeze military action in the Black Sea and pause long-range attacks on energy infrastructure facilities in both countries.

Following talks in Saudi Arabia this week, the White House said the parties agreed to “develop measures to implement the agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities in Russia and Ukraine.”
The Kremlin said its moratorium began on March 18, though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s communications advisor said Russia hit Ukrainian energy infrastructure eight times since that date.

Zelenskyy said on Wednesday there had been no attacks on energy infrastructure in either country since Tuesday, when Ukraine and Russia agreed to pause strikes following the latest round of talks in Riyadh.

The White House framed the partial ceasefire as a victory in its broader push for peace in Ukraine. But concerns remain in Kyiv that President Donald Trump’s administration is too aligned with Moscow’s narrative on the conflict.

This week, Trump Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff — who has been central to talks with both Moscow and Kyiv — echoed misleading Russian talking points, for example suggesting that the Russia’s claimed annexation of five Ukrainian territories — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Crimea — had the support of the local population.

During a press conference with reporters in Paris on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said Witkoff “often cites the Kremlin narrative.”

“I think that this does not get us close to peace, I think this sadly will weaken the pressure of the U.S. on the Russian Federation,” he added. “I have spoken with President Trump more than once — we are trying to share real and truthful information since Witkoff’s declarations disturbs us a lot since we are fighting Putin and we do not want him to receive support .”

“I have always said to President Trump that we want the U.S. to be on our side,” Zelenskyy said. “And even if the U.S. has chosen to be in the middle then they need to stay in the middle and not come closer to the Kremlin.”

ABC News’ Anna Sergeeva, Nataliia Popova, Oleksiy Pshemyskiy, Ellie Kaufman and Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.