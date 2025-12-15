Russia-Ukraine peace deal could be closer than ever, US officials signal

Russia-Ukraine peace deal could be closer than ever, US officials signal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, U.S. negotiator Jared Kushner (3rd L) and US special envoy Steve Witkoff (3rd R) for talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany on December 14, 2025. (Photo by Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. administration officials signaled Monday a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine may be closer than ever. 

“We believe that we probably solved … 90%, literally 90% of the issues between Ukraine and Russia, but there’s some more things that have to be worked out,” a U.S. official said during a phone call briefing with reporters. 

U.S. officials spoke with reporters under the condition of anonymity on the robust discussions held in Berlin between U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the U.S.-authored peace plan.

A potential peace deal brokered over the weekend between U.S. officials and European allies include NATO Article 5-like security guarantees for Ukraine backed by robust security protocols, efforts to rebuild and reconstruct Ukraine following years of war, and deterrence efforts and punishments for any further Russian incursions, according to the U.S. officials.

Russia has indicated it’s open to Ukraine joining the European Union, the officials added. 

The details were agreed to on a “working level” basis during discussions between NATO, Ukraine and the U.S. in Berlin, but final sign off from principals in Washington, Ukraine and Russia is still necessary, the officials said.

The officials indicated that Russia is likely to “accept all these things,” but more discussions are still required.

“We believe the Russians, in a final deal, will accept all these things which will allow for a strong and free Ukraine,” the official said. 

U.S. officials said that peace talks that occurred in Berlin on Sunday and Monday with Ukraine were “really, really positive” following nearly eight hours of negotiations behind closed doors. 

The officials said that consensus was reached on several issues and they hit on every detail in the revised 20-point peace plan.

“We’ve got consensus on a number of issues that we view as critical to getting to a peace deal. We have some things to discuss as well, but we’ve touched everything in the 20-point plan and had some very, very positive discussion around it,” the U.S. official said.

Two briefings have been given to Trump and he is pleased where things currently stand, according to the U.S. officials.

But despite the U.S. officials providing a more merrier readout of the progress, in his readout, Zelenskyy said that discussions with the U.S. “were not simple but productive.”

Security guarantees for Ukraine

On the security guarantees, the U.S. officials said details were still forthcoming but said U.S. boots on the ground in Ukraine were not a part of the discussions. 

The officials added that the U.S. Senate would likely have to sign off on the NATO Article 5-like guarantees so that the agreement is legally binding, and “President Trump is willing to do that” — signaling a major commitment to protect Ukraine from further Russian attacks. 

“This NATO-like Article 5 guarantee is something that President Trump believes he can get Russia to accept,” the U.S. official said. Ukraine is likely not going to push to join NATO, which the official added is a “critical element” in getting Russia’s sign off. 

Any potential violations of the security guarantees will be addressed in the final package, the official said. 

“Anything that we felt needed to be addressed to make the Ukrainian people feel safe is included in this package,” the official added.

Territory discussions continue

On territory discussions, the official said “we’ve moved considerably closer in narrowing the issues between Ukrainians and the Russians.”

Without going into further details, the officials said that Zelenskyy will be discussing the issue of territories with members of his team. 

“We’ve given him some what I’ll call thought-provoking ideas. He’s got to get back to us,” one official said. “We have an obligation at some point after he gets back to us, to speak to the Russians about it, and our European partners. And you can hear that we feel really good about the progress that we’ve made, including on territories,” the official added.

Zelenskyy told reporters on Monday that he saw progress being made on security issues, but the issue of territories “is a painful one, because Russia wants what it wants, and we can’t go any further.”

“We clearly understand what they want. Some may believe it, others may not, but we know with one hundred percent certainty what they want,” he said.

Ukraine rebuilding and reconstruction

On reconstruction efforts, one of the officials said that there is a plan being put together on how to bring people back to Ukraine while also creating a “transparent government.” The official added asset manager Black Rock and the World Bank have been working together to pull best practices from different countries and that the Europeans seem to indicate that there would be strong financial support for this.

One of the officials said on the call that the U.S. is close to having Russia and Ukraine agree to a 50-50 split of the Zaporizhzhia power plant.

Officials on the call said that Russia was open to Ukraine joining the European Union, calling it the biggest expansion of the Euro free-zone since the Berlin Wall.

The officials also shared that it is their hope that the framework of this agreement will allow for Europe and Russia to have a “prosperous future.”

“We’ve seen, over time, there’s no such thing as permanent allies or permanent enemies. And maybe if we create the right framework in this agreement, then there could be a new pathway forward, where Europe and Russia can finally have an arrangement and understanding that can lead to a more peaceful and prosperous future for everyone,” the official said.

Next steps

Kushner and Witkoff are expected to dine Monday night with European leaders and Zelenskyy and will conduct further peace discussions, the officials said, noting that Trump may join discussions. 

“I think President Trump will be calling in to address the leaders, which is, you know, a pretty wonderful thing, and a testament to how much attention he’s paying to this particular conflict,” the official said. 

More meetings next weekend in the U.S. are possible — likely in Miami, the official added.

“We are under instructions to do what it takes to help facilitate, on behalf of President Trump, a lasting and durable peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, and we intend to do our best  if needed — absolutely,” the official said. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Trump calls Democratic veterans in Congress ‘traitors’ for telling service members they can refuse illegal orders
Trump calls Democratic veterans in Congress ‘traitors’ for telling service members they can refuse illegal orders
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Thursday called several Democratic veterans “traitors” who should face the death penalty for releasing a joint video where they said that U.S. service members could refuse illegal orders — a move that has prompted some lawmakers to call the president’s rhetoric “dangerous” and “a threat.”

“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???,” Trump wrote on social media Thursday morning.

On Thursday morning, Trump reshared a social media post responding to the Washington Examiner’s article about the veteran Democrats, calling for them to be hanged.

In another post, the president said “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

In the video directed at military members, Democratic veterans — including Sens. Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly — said that military service members can refuse illegal orders.

“This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens,” the congressional Democrats said in the video posted Tuesday.

“The threats to our Constitution aren’t just coming from aboard, but from right here right at home. Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders,” the group continued. “No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution.”

None of the Democrats mentioned any specific illegal orders given to service members.

ABC News reached out to Slotkin’s and Kelly’s offices for comment.

Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump’s rhetoric in his social media posts “makes political violence more likely” and called for Trump to be condemned for his posts.

“Let’s be crystal clear, the president of the United States is calling for the execution of elected officials. This is a threat, and it’s deadly serious,” Schumer said on the Senate floor Thursday. “We have already seen what happens when Donald Trump tells his followers that his political opponents are enemies of the state. Every time Donald Trump posts things like this, he makes political violence more likely.”

Schumer said Trump’s rhetoric could be dangerous in a political contentious environment.

“He is lighting a match in a country soaked with political gasoline, every senator, every representative, every American, regardless of party, should condemn this immediately, without qualification, because if we don’t draw a line here, there is no line left to draw,” Schumer said.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul also said rhetoric like this could be dangerous.

“I don’t think it’s a really — a good idea to talk about jailing your political opponents or hanging them or whatever else. I think we have political disagreements and we need to work them out in a political way,” Paul said.

Paul warned the rhetoric in Trump’s posts could inspire violence.

“That kind of rhetoric isn’t good and it stirs up people among us who may not be stable who may think well ‘traitors,’ what do we do with traitors? It’s the death penalty. Maybe I’ll just take matters into my own hands, which is not something we should be encouraging,” Paul said. “So I have a lot of disagreement with Democrats but I try to keep it on a civil level and try not to call any of them ‘traitors’ or anything like that because I think that’s something that could inspire some people among us who aren’t stable.”

House Democratic leaders on Thursday issued a joint statement condemning Trump’s posts on social media, calling on him to delete them “before he gets someone killed.”

“We unequivocally condemn Donald Trump’s disgusting and dangerous death threats against Members of Congress and call on House Republicans to forcefully do the same,” said the statement signed by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Whip Katherine Clark and Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar.

The Democrats called on Trump to “immediately delete these unhinged social media posts and recant his violent rhetoric before he gets someone killed.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson downplayed Trump’s social media comments, telling reporters Thursday that the president did not make a call to incite violence.

“He’s defining a crime,” Johnson said. “He, I’m sure, acknowledges that the attorneys have to figure all that out.”

A reporter pressed the speaker that Trump’s statement contended it was punishable by death.

“What I read was he was defining the crime of sedition,” Johnson said. “That is a factual statement. But obviously attorneys have to parse the language and determine all that.”

Johnson criticized the Democrats involved in the video, calling it a “wildly inappropriate thing for so-called leaders in Congress to do to encourage young troops to disobey orders.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kash Patel says others under investigation in Charlie Kirk shooting probe
Kash Patel says others under investigation in Charlie Kirk shooting probe
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — FBI Director Kash Patel faced questions about the assassination of conservative activist and influencer Charlie Kirk last week — including that other people could be involved — when he appeared before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday.

In his appearance, his first in two days of hearings on Capitol Hill, Patel addressed his handling of the Kirk investigation — something he faced criticism for after he shared on social media at one point that a suspect was in custody, but then had to backtrack an hour and a half later.

Ranking Member Dick Durbin, a Democrat, slammed Patel during his opening remarks on Tuesday, saying Patel sparked “mass confusion” in his posts about Kirk’s killing. Patel stood by his performance, touting the fact that Kirk’s suspected shooter was caught in less than 36 hours.

Patel said he directed authorities to release the photo of the suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, in the Kirk shooting. Kirk was killed in Utah on Wednesday and Robinson was apprehended after his father recognized him in photographs released by authorities, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said on Friday. His father told Robinson to turn himself in, with the 22-year-old initially saying no, but later changing his mind, officials said.

Patel contends this only happened because he ordered “against all law enforcement recommendations,” as he said on X on Saturday, the release of video and enhanced photos of the suspect.

“We cannot do our job without the American public and credible reporting in the media,” Patel said. “And that’s why Tyler Robinson is in custody today about to face charges.”

Patel addressed criticism that he has faced for how he handled the investigation on “Fox & Friends” on Monday morning.

“I was telling the world what the FBI was doing as we were doing it. I continue to do it. I challenge anyone out there to find a director who has been more transparent and more willing to work the media with high profile cases or any cases that the FBI [is] handling.”

The online messaging platform, Discord confirmed reports that about two hours before Robinson was taken into custody last week, the alleged shooter posted messages to a small group of friends on the platform that said, “Hey guys, I have bad news for you all … It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this.”

Patel addressed the Discord message during the hearing, saying that the FBI is investigating “anyone and everyone involved in that Discord chat” with Robinson. Patel said there are “a lot more” than 20 people linked to Robinson on Discord, “and we’re running them all down. … Every single one.”

“There are a number of individuals that are currently being investigated and interrogated, and a number yet to be investigated and interrogated, specific to that chat room. So we are very much in our ongoing posture of investigation,” Patel said, adding that other people could be involved.

President Donald Trump appears to be standing behind Patel. Asked for his thoughts on Patel’s performance so far Tuesday morning, Trump said he supports Patel and that he has “confidence in everyone in the administration.”

The Epstein investigation

Patel is facing questions on a host of other issues while he has been at the helm of the FBI, including the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The Trump administration has been dealing with blowback it received from MAGA supporters for its decision to not release more materials related to the investigation into Epstein, the wealthy financier and convicted sex offender who died by suicide in jail in 2019.

Epstein, whose private island estate was in the U.S. Virgin Islands, has long been rumored to have kept a “client list” of celebrities and politicians, which right-wing influencers have baselessly accused authorities of hiding.

The Justice Department and FBI announced in July that they had found no evidence that Epstein kept a client list after several top officials like Patel, before joining the administration, had themselves accused the government of shielding information regarding the case.

Patel squarely blamed former U.S. Attorney and Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who initially oversaw the Epstein investigation. Acosta resigned amid controversy over his role in a 2008 plea deal with Epstein and defended his decision, saying his goal “was straightforward” and included putting Epstein behind bars.

“I’m here to testify that the original sin in the Epstein case was the way it was initially brought by Mr. Acosta back in 2006. The original case involved a very limited search warrant, or set of search warrants, and didn’t take as much investigatory material it should have seized,” Patel said. “If I were the FBI director, then it wouldn’t have happened.”

Patel testified that Epstein was not an FBI informant as some have claimed.

Patel spars with Democratic senators

Patel and Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff had a tense exchange amid questions about the Epstein investigation, during which Patel called the California senator a “political buffoon.”

Patel called Schiff “the biggest fraud to ever sit in the United States Senate.”

“You are disgrace to this institution and an utter coward,” Patel added.

Schiff hit back as the two yelled over each other: “You can make an internet troll the FBI director, but [he] will always be nothing more than an internet troll.”

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker and Patel engaged in a shouting match over Booker accusing Patel of making the country less safe.

“I believe you have made our country weaker and less safe,” Booker told Patel, before detailing what he perceived as Patel’s failures as the FBI’s leader, including the ouster of several top FBI leaders without explanation.

“That rant of false information does not bring this country together,” Patel shot back at Booker.

The two men shouted over each other until Chair Chuck Grassley intervened and allowed Patel to respond.

Sen. Ted Cruz, who spoke next, quipped: “It used to be that to see theater you had to go to the Kennedy Center, now apparently you need only go to the Senate Judiciary Committee and see our Senate Democrats berating the director the FBI.”

ABC News’ Sarah Beth Hensley contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Alex Acosta, former US attorney who negotiated Epstein’s plea deal, appears before House Oversight Committee
Alex Acosta, former US attorney who negotiated Epstein’s plea deal, appears before House Oversight Committee
Alex Acosta speaks during a press conference July 10, 2019 at the Labor Department in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Alexander Acosta, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida who negotiated a plea deal in 2008 with Jeffrey Epstein, arrived on Capitol Hill Friday morning to testify before the House Oversight Committee behind closed doors.

Acosta, who served as the Labor Secretary during the first Trump administration, did not respond to several shouted questions as he walked into the committee room.

Acosta resigned his position at the Labor Department after more than two years in the job amid controversy over his role in the 2008 plea deal with Epstein. At the time, he defended his decision, saying his goal “was straightforward” and included putting Epstein behind bars.

With continued interest in the Epstein matter on Capitol Hill, Acosta now finds himself testifying at a closed-door deposition.

“We want to know what went on during the prosecution, when many believe that Epstein was awarded a sweetheart plea deal. So, we’re going to ask a lot of questions about this. This is going to be a pretty hard-hitting deposition,” Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said ahead of Acosta’s interview Friday.

Comer said the committee will have “a lot of questions” for Acosta.

“So according to the victims and the survivors of Epstein, there was a lot of warning about the crimes that Epstein and [Ghislaine] Maxwell were committing. But yet, it appears the government let the victims down, and they didn’t, they didn’t prosecute. So, Acosta was a major player in that,” Comer claimed.

Comer said the committee’s Epstein investigation is “very serious” and “fast moving.”

“The Trump administration is fully cooperating with us in this investigation. We’re going to continue to get more documents in from the estate unredacted, and we will be able to answer some more questions,” Comer added.

Earlier this month the committee released tens of thousands of records related to Epstein, provided by the Department of Justice in response to a committee subpoena. A review of the documents released by the committee indicates they largely consist of public court filings and transcripts from Maxwell’s trial, previously released flight logs from Epstein’s plane, already public Bureau of Prisons communications the night of Epstein’s death and various other public court papers from Epstein’s criminal case in Florida.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.