Russia-Ukraine talks: Prisoner exchange agreed upon, Ukraine requests Putin-Zelenskyy meeting

(LONDON) — Russia and Ukraine agreed to a prisoner exchange during peace talks in Turkey on Friday, which were led by a U.S. delegation headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The two sides will conduct a 1,000 for 1,000 person prisoner exchange at a yet-to-be determined time, officials said.
Both sides also agreed to present their vision for a ceasefire, officials said.
Notably absent from Friday’s talks were Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is in Albania, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in Moscow.
Ukrainian officials on Friday asked for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin; Russia officials said they would take the proposed meeting under advisement.
The Turkish foreign minister said Russia and Ukraine have agreed in principle to come together again after Friday’s talks in Istanbul, which lasted for 1 hour and 50 minutes.
President Donald Trump said Friday morning in Abu Dhabi that he wants to meet with Putin “as soon as we can set it up” to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.
“We’re going to do it,” Trump said. “I actually think it’s time for us to do it.”
Trump suggested that “in two or three weeks” the world could be “a much, much safer place.”
“I will tell you that the world is a much safer place right now, and I think in two or three weeks we could have it be a much, much safer place,” Trump said. “We’re going to handle a couple of situations that you have here with some very serious situations. and we’re looking at Gaza, and we’ve got to get that taken care of. A lot of people are starving. A lot of people. There’s a lot of bad things going on.”
A Ukrainian diplomatic source in Istanbul has told ABC News that “we value President Trump’s genuine effort to end the war and stop the killing. Ukraine itself is the country that wants peace more than anyone else.”
“We’re going to get it done,” Trump said of Ukraine negotiations. “Five thousand young people are being killed every single week on average, and we’re going to get it done.”
ABC News’ Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.
(LONDON) — American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, who had been held captive by Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, was released on Monday after successful negotiations between the U.S. and the Palestinian group.
Alexander’s mother, Yael, has arrived at Re’im military base in Israel near the Gaza border to see her son before he’s taken to a hospital in Tel Aviv. Retired Brig. Gen. Gal Hirsch, the Israeli coordinator for prisoners of war and missing persons, and U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff are also heading to the military base, an Israeli official told ABC News.
Israeli security officials told ABC News there would be a temporary pause in combat, airstrikes and aerial reconnaissance in the area of Gaza where Alexander was to be released. The pause will last until Alexander crosses into Israeli territory, officials said, which is expected to take less than 30 minutes.
Alexander, a New Jersey native, traveled to Israel at the age of 18. He was serving in the Israel Defense Forces when captured from his base close to the Gaza frontier during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. He was 19 when abducted and has had two birthdays while in captivity.
Alexander is the last living American citizen still believed to be held hostage by Hamas. The terror group is believed to also be holding the bodies of four dead American hostages, according to U.S. officials.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday met with Witkoff and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, per a readout from his office. Netanyahu also spoke with President Donald Trump, the statement said, with the Israeli leader thanking Trump for his assistance in securing Alexander’s release.
“The prime minister discussed the last-ditch effort to implement the outline for the release of the hostages presented by Witkoff, before the escalation of the fighting,” the statement said. “To this end, the prime minister instructed that a negotiating delegation be sent to Doha tomorrow.”
“The prime minister clarified that the negotiations will only take place under fire,” it added.
Hamas announced its intention to free Alexander on Sunday, describing the decision as a “part of the steps being taken to achieve a ceasefire.”
The statement said Hamas has been in contact with American officials “over the past few days” as part of ceasefire negotiations.
Trump posted to Truth Social saying Alexander’s release “is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict.”
A U.S. official familiar with the deal to release Alexander told ABC News that the agreement came together in recent days via direct talks between the U.S. and Hamas.
Alexander’s release is being viewed as a goodwill gesture toward the Trump administration and a potential opening to jumpstart talks surrounding the broader conflict, U.S. officials told ABC News.
Still, officials said the U.S. did not secure all the concessions it was seeking. Negotiators had also been pushing Hamas for the release of the remains of the four dead American hostages still held in Gaza, officials said.
Alexander’s family said in a statement released through the Hostage Families Forum that it was informed of Hamas’ announcement and “is in continuous contact with the U.S. government regarding the possibility of Edan’s expected release in the coming days.”
They added that “it is forbidden to leave any hostage behind” and said that “Israel is committed to ensure the return of all 58 remaining hostages without delay.”
Alexander was one of the 253 hostages taken during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, in which some 1,200 people were also killed, according to Israel.
Israel’s subsequent offensive in Gaza had killed 52,829 people and wounded 119,554 more as of Sunday, according to figures released by the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in the strip.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
ABC News’ Shannon K. Kingston contributed to this report.
(VATICAN CITY) — Pope Francis made a short and unannounced visit Saturday to St. Peter’s Basilica to pray before this evening’s Easter vigil and greet some of the faithful present.
The 88-year-old pontiff, in a wheelchair, arrived at around 6 p.m. local time accompanied by his nurse and stayed for about a quarter hour, stopping to pray at St. Peter’s tomb, the Italian press service Ansa reported.
The pope greeted those in attendance before heading back to his residence.
The Vatican confirmed Pope Francis “went to St. Peter’s Basilica for a time of prayer, to be close to the faithful who will be celebrating the Vigil of the Holy Night of Easter in the next few hours,” a statement read.
This is the pope’s third public appearance during Holy Week. On Thursday, he met with about 70 inmates at a prison in Rome.
“Every year l like to do what Jesus did on Holy Thursday, the washing of the feet, in a prison,” the pope told the attendees, according to a statement from the Vatican. “This year I cannot do it but i wanted to be close to you. I pray for you and all your families.”
The pontiff also appeared at a mass in St. Peter’s Square on Palm Sunday, greeting a crowd of thousands gathered for the service.
Francis has remained mostly out of public view since his release in March from Rome’s Gemelli hospital, where he’d spent more than five weeks after being diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.
Francis delegated to two cardinals his role in presiding over this weekend’s Easter masses, the Vatican Press Office said on Wednesday.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said Sunday he wants a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war in “two weeks or less,” but later said a little more time might be acceptable.
Trump’s deadline comes a day after he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Vatican City while they were in Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral.
“I think the meeting went well, we’ll see what happens over the next few days. We’ll probably learn a lot,” Trump told reporters on the tarmac at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey before returning to Washington.
Trump said he was “very disappointed” that Russia continued to carry out missile and drone strikes in Ukraine days after he had implored Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the attacks while negotiations continued.
When asked what he and Zelenskyy talked about, Trump said Zelenskyy emphasized their need for more weapons.
“He told me that he needs more weapons and we’re going to see what happens — I want to see what, with respect to Russia — with Russia I’ve been surprised and disappointed when they did the bombing,” Trump said.
When asked what he wants from Putin, Trump replied, “I want him to stop shooting, sit down and sign a deal. We have the confines of a deal I believe and I want him to sign it and be done with it and just go back to life.”
Trump also said that Ukraine reclaiming its territory in Crimea that Russia occupied in 2014 would be complicated while blaming former President Barack Obama for allowing Russia to take the region. Asked whether he thought Ukraine would give up Crimea, Trump said “I think so.”
Earlier Sunday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Russia and Ukraine are closer to a deal after Trump’s meeting with Zelenskyy, but a deal is still not there.
He said the U.S. will now need to weigh if it’s time for the U.S. to step in to mediate talks.
“Well, I think they’re closer in general than they’ve been any time in the last three years, but it’s still not there,” Rubio told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
“We cannot continue, as I said, to dedicate time and resources to this effort if it’s not going to come to fruition. So the last week has really been about figuring out how close are these sides really and are they close enough that this merits a continued investment of our time as a mediator in this regard.”
Trump and Zelenskyy met in Vatican City on Saturday while both were in Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said the two had a “very productive session.” Zelenskyy described the meeting as “good” in a post on X and said, “Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out. Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results.”
After their meeting, Trump blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow’s continued bombardments of Ukrainian cities, which continued overnight into Sunday morning with more drone attacks on six Ukrainian regions. Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces downed eight Ukrainian drones overnight into Sunday morning.
Rubio was asked why the U.S. trusts that Putin won’t invade Ukraine again or another European country as he has never acknowledged Ukraine’s right to exist.
“Well, I don’t think peace deals are built on trust. I think peace deals have to be built on verification. Have to be built on facts, have to be built on action, have to be built on realities,” Rubio said. “So this is not an issue of, well, of trust. It’s an issue of building in these sorts of things, verification, security, guarantees, things that have been discussed in the past,” Rubio said.
Rubio said the U.S. has made “real progess, but those last couple steps of this journey were always going to be the hardest ones, and it needs to happen soon.”
Rubio wouldn’t elaborate on a timeline of a deal but instead stressed this is a “critical week” for the U.S.
“This week is going to be a really important week in which we have to make a determination about whether this is an endeavor that we want to continue to be involved in, or if it’s time to sort of focus on some other issues that are equally, if not more important, in some cases, but we want to see it happen, there are reasons to be optimistic, but there are reasons to be realistic, of course, as well,” he said. “We’re close, but we’re not close enough.”
Asked if he supported negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told CNN’s “State of the Union that he fears Trump will cave in to Putin and “sell out” Zelenskyy.
“Well, look, my great fear, Dana, is that Trump will just cave in to Putin,” Schumer told CNN’s Dana Bash. “That’s been the overall indications all along. And, of course, the bottom line is very simple, that if we cave to Putin, if Trump caves in to Putin, it’s three — it’s bad in three very bad ways:” abandoning Ukraine would be a “moral tragedy, he said, and would “tear asunder” alliances with European allies.
“But, third, and maybe worst of all, it’s a sign that the United States is weak. It sends a signal to every dictator in China, in North Korea, in Iran that, if you stand up and bully Trump, you’re going to get your way,” he said.
National Security Adviser Mike Waltz told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that more sanctions against Russia could be coming as the U.S. tries to force it to make a deal.
“[Trump] talked about potential action on banking, potential action on the oil and gas sector. But he’s determined to use both carrots and sticks to get both sides to the table,” he said.