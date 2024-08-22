Russian authorities urge citizens to avoid social media, dating sites in areas where Ukraine is attacking
(NEW YORK) — Russian authorities are urging citizens in the Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions of Russia — areas where Ukraine has been attacking — to stop using video cameras, social media and dating sites.
The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs issued the memo Tuesday, saying the “enemy,” referring to Ukraine, is using video cameras and social media to gather information.
“The enemy massively identifies IP ranges in our territories and connects to unprotected video surveillance cameras remotely, viewing everything from private courtyards to roads and highways of strategic importance. In this regard, if there is no urgent need, then it is better not to use video surveillance cameras,” Ministry of Internal Affairs officials told Interfax, a Russian news service.
Russian authorities told citizens not to use online dating services, as such resources are used to collect information. Russian servicemen were advised not to open links coming from strangers and to try not to use a phone with a lot of official and personal information.
“It is necessary to control and moderate chats, as well as promptly delete from them the accounts of persons captured by the enemy, as well as the accounts of persons to whose phones the enemy has gained access,” the Russian interior ministry said.
The Russian agency asked citizens not to post DVR recordings on social networks and messengers, not to conduct live broadcasts, close their personal data and remove all geotags and photo bindings on social networks.
More than 30 people have died and more than 140 people have been injured in Russia’s Kursk region since Ukrainian forces started their incursion in the region two weeks ago, the Russian news agency TASS reported Wednesday, citing unnamed medical personnel.
Hundreds of thousands of Russians have been ordered to evacuate the Kursk region since Ukraine’s attacks began, according to Russian news outlets.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is seeking to create a “buffer zone on the aggressor’s territory.”
(NEW YORK) — Over 1,100 flights have been canceled and 2,867 delayed in the U.S. as private and public sector industries continue to be impacted by the the CrowdStrike outage around the world more than a day after it began. While many businesses appear to have recovered, the issue has not yet been fully resolved.
The outage impacted 8.5 million Windows devices, according to Microsoft, sparking global chaos with airline, bank and other disruptions. Crowdstrike, a cybersecurity firm, is not owned by Microsoft but still operates largely on their systems.
“While the percentage was small, the broad economic and societal impacts reflect the use of CrowdStrike by enterprises that run many critical services,” Microsoft said in a post.
The outage came from a faulty software update sent to computers running Microsoft Windows by CrowdStrike, causing flights to be grounded, disruptions to financial services and hospital systems to be knocked offline.
Rebooting systems multiple times worked for some agencies while others continue to be impacted, according to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency report reviewed by ABC News.
Multiple U.S. government facilities have reported not being able to operate because they do not have access to multiple Microsoft 360 applications. Election related and voting registration databases in Arizona, South Dakota, Texas and Washington state were impacted by the outage as well, according to the report.
While American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Airlines issued a global ground stop on Friday due to communications issues, TSA systems were not impacted, according to the report. There are at least 1,143 cancelled flights in the U.S. on Saturday, far fewer than the over 3,200 cancelations on Friday.
Delta continues to be the airline most impacted by the outage and Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport continues to see the highest number of delays and cancellations on Saturday.
American Airlines said it has “fully recovered” and canceled less than 1% of flights today — 43 flights.
Emergency 911 systems that were affected by the outage switched to fully operational backup systems, according to the DHS report.
It was early Friday when reports started coming in that a tech outage was beginning to knock services offline across the globe, a cascading effect that would impact millions.
In an update Friday night, the company said they were “actively working with customers impacted” by the issue.
Hospital systems like Mass General Brigham, who halted elective and non-emergency surgeries yesterday, said they would be working through the night and expect to be fully operational on Saturday.
“We are doing everything possible to restore the electronic systems that support our patient care delivery across our system. Our teams will continue to work throughout the night to implement solutions and, at this time, we expect to be operational on Saturday, July 20, 2024,” Mass General Brigham said in a statement late Friday.
-ABC News’ Ayesha Ali and Luke Barr contributed to this report
(NEW YORK) — In a major turn of events, Kenyan President William Ruto announced Wednesday afternoon from the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, that he is withdrawing the contentious 2024 finance bill.
The bill rocked the East African nation, sparking huge protests nationwide over the past two weeks that turned deadly on Tuesday. At least 23 people were killed and more than 300 injured, according to Amnesty International.
Ruto said he had “reflected” and listened “keenly” to the people of Kenya. He said he concedes, and will not sign the bill.
“The people have spoken,” said Ruto, adding the government has listened to calls from the public for the government to make concessions.
The controversial legislation was aimed at raising $2.7 billion in revenue to alleviate debt and reduce borrowing. Critics argue corruption and greed at the hands of Kenya’s politicians have stolen money from the economy and that ordinary people should not be the ones to pay the price.
(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department has reached an agreement with Julian Assange to plead guilty to a single felony count of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified information, in a deal that is expected to resolve the WikiLeaks founder’s charges in the U.S. with no further time in prison, according to court documents unsealed Monday evening.
The deal is expected to effectively bring to an end to a yearslong legal battle by the U.S. to prosecute Assange over the publishing of classified military and diplomatic materials that were leaked by former American soldier Chelsea Manning in 2010, including some that showed possible war crimes committed by American forces in Iraq.
According to a letter posted by U.S. prosecutors, Assange will plead guilty in U.S. federal court in the Northern Mariana Islands and is expected to return afterward to Australia, indicating prosecutors will not be requesting a judge sentence him beyond the term of time served for the five years he has spent in London’s Belmarsh prison fighting extradition.
The plea deal would resolve charges federal prosecutors brought against Assange under the Espionage Act over WikiLeaks’ publication of the leaked diplomatic and military documents that has come under criticism by First Amendment advocates over its potential implications for media freedom, as well as Assange’s ongoing detention in the U.K. which has been widely condemned by human rights organizations.
The deal should mean that Assange will finally walk free after spending more than a decade in some form of confinement while seeking to avoid prosecution by the U.S.
For the past five years, Assange has been imprisoned in London’s Belmarsh prison, one of the U.K.’s most secure jails, while he fought a U.S. extradition effort.
Before that, Assange spent seven years confined inside Ecuador’s embassy in London, where he fled in 2011 to avoid potential sexual assault charges brought in Sweden. Assange was granted asylum by Ecuador’s government, which permitted him to live in the embassy building while British police mounted a permanent watch outside.
But in 2019, Ecuador’s government evicted Assange, and British police arrested him on the embassy steps. Although by then, Swedish prosecutors had dropped the sexual assault case, a U.K. court convicted Assange of breaching his bail conditions and sentenced him to 50 weeks in prison. Despite long since serving that sentence, he has remained held in Belmarsh ever since.
After his arrest in London, U.S. prosecutors swiftly revealed a sealed indictment charging Assange with conspiring to hack into a classified Pentagon computer network and sought his extradition. Weeks later, the Justice Department under the Trump administration then announced a second superseding indictment charging Assange with 17 additional counts of violating the Espionage Act.
That decision to prosecute Assange under the Espionage Act prompted heavy criticism from press freedom groups as well as major U.S. media organizations, which feared it risked setting a precedent that could criminalize any media outlet publishing classified information. Leading news organizations, including the New York Times, had urged the Biden administration to drop the case.
But the Biden administration continued to pursue the Espionage Act charges and after years of legal challenges, Assange appeared to be inching closer to extradition in the past year. But in May, Britain’s High Court ruled Assange had grounds to again appeal against the U.K. government’s effort to extradite him, once more prolonging the legal battle.
Amid the court fight, President Joe Biden earlier this year said publicly he was “considering” a request from Australia to end the prosecution against Assange.
An international campaign to free Assange has been ongoing for years, joined by celebrities and press freedom advocates. In 2019, a UN Special Rapporteur on torture criticized Assange’s treatment by U.K. authorities, saying the handling of his case put in doubt Britain’s commitment to human rights and that his treatment in Belmarsh amounted to “psychological torture.”
Assange’s wife, Stella Assange, has been helping lead the campaign to free him. Stella, who has two young sons with Assange, had said she feared for her husband if he was extradited to the U.S.
Speaking to ABC News outside Belmarsh prison last summer after visiting Assange, Stella said, “If he’s taken to the U.S., I can feel it that he will never come home.”