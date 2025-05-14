Russian delegation to meet Ukrainian officials in Turkey, but unclear if Putin will attend

Contributor/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Moscow on Wednesday said it would send a delegation to Istanbul to meet with Ukrainian officials, potentially bringing diplomats from the two at-war countries together for the first known in-person direct talks in more than three years.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday that Russian diplomats would travel to Turkey, but didn’t detail which officials would be present.

The confirmation followed an act of one-upmanship from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, who on Wednesday said he would be willing to meet personally with Russian President Vladimir Putin, should the latter decide to travel to Turkey.

“We are ready for such direct diplomacy to put an end to killings and advance real peace,” Zelenskyy said on social media “And this must certainly be discussed with the person who makes decisions in Russia.”

Peskov, who spoke in Moscow on Wednesday, wouldn’t confirm which Russian officials would be present. Putin had on Sunday proposed the direct talks.





Pope Francis thanks public for prayers in first public comments since hospitalization
Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

(ROME) — Pope Francis on Thursday made his first public comments since being hospitalized on Feb. 14, thanking the public for their prayers.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the Square, I accompany you from here. May God bless you and the Virgin protect you. Thank you,” the pope said in a recorded statement made in Spanish. The statement was played at the start of the rosary in St. Peter’s Square.

The pope, 88, “remained stable compared to previous days” and did not have “episodes of respiratory insufficiency” on Thursday, his 21st day in the hospital, the Vatican in its evening update.

The pope “continued with respiratory and motor physiotherapy with benefit,” the Vatican press office, the Holy See, said Thursday in its evening update. “Hemodynamic parameters and blood tests remained stable. He did not present fever.”

“The doctors are still maintaining the prognosis as reserved,” the Vatican said.

The Vatican said that, “in view of the stability of the clinical picture,” it won’t provide another medical update on the pope until Saturday.

Francis on Thursday “dedicated himself to some work activities in the morning and afternoon, alternating rest and prayer,” the Vatican said, and he received the Eucharist before lunch.

The pope “remained stationary” on Wednesday, “without showing any episodes of respiratory failure,” and rested peacefully overnight into Thursday, the Vatican said.

The pontiff had needed medical intervention amid two episodes of “acute respiratory failure” on Monday, Vatican sources told ABC News.

Pope Francis spent his 20th day in hospital on Wednesday in an armchair, participated in the “ritual blessing of the Holy Ashes that were imposed on him by the celebrant” and received the Eucharist, the Vatican said.

“During the morning he also called Father Gabriel Romanelli, parish priest of the Holy Family in Gaza. In the afternoon he alternated rest with work,” the Vatican said.

Francis, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14 and was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.



Pope suffers 2 episodes of respiratory failure, Vatican says
Chris Furlong/Getty Images

(ROME) —  Pope Francis suffered two episodes of “acute respiratory failure” on Monday, the Vatican said.

The episodes were caused by a “significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm,” the Vatican’s press office said in a brief statement.

Two bronchoscopies were performed on the pontiff, with “the need to aspirate abundant secretions.” Non-invasive mechanical ventilation was resumed on Francis and he continues to be “alert, oriented and cooperative,” the Vatican said.

His prognosis “remains reserved,” the Vatican said.

Earlier Monday, the Vatican said the pope “rested well” overnight, his 17th night in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

“The pope rested well all night,” the Holy See, the Vatican’s press office, said in a brief statement.

The pope’s clinical condition had on Sunday remained “stable,” the church said. Vatican sources told ABC News on Sunday that the pope had eaten breakfast with coffee and continued his treatment. He read the daily newspapers, as usual, the sources said.

Francis, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, was admitted to Gemelli on Feb. 14 and was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

The 88-year-old pontiff had been in stable condition on Saturday, church officials said, following a bronchospasm attack on Friday.





Dozens dead after roof collapses at Dominican Republic nightclub
Photo by FRANCESCO SPOTORNO/AFP via Getty Images

(DOMINICAN REPUBLIC) — The death toll has continued to rise after the roof of a Dominican Republic nightclub collapsed during a concert.

At least 44 people were killed and 160 people injured at the Jet Set nightclub, located in the capital of Santo Domingo, according to the Dominican civil defense.

A search-and-rescue operation was underway in the rubble following the collapse, police said.

The incident happened at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday, during a concert by the Dominican merengue singer Rubby Pérez, according to the national police. The roof collapsed within seconds, police said.

“We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub,” Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader said in a post on social media. “We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred. All relief agencies have provided the necessary assistance and are working tirelessly in the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the affected families.”

The deceased included Montecristi Gov. Nelsy Milagros Cruz Martinez, according to national police and Abinader’s office. She was the sister of former MLB star Nelson Cruz, who shared a statement from the Cruz Martinez family on social media that said her “legacy of service and love for others will live forever in our hearts.”

Many families gathered at the scene looking for their loved ones who were inside the club, according to DJ Shakirax, who was at the nightclub and shared videos from the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway, police said.

There was a fire in 2023 that damaged part of the nightclub, authorities said.

