Russia’s ‘massive strike’ on Ukraine overnight kills 1, injures 29, Ukrainian authorities say

Russia’s ‘massive strike’ on Ukraine overnight kills 1, injures 29, Ukrainian authorities say

Anastasia Potapenko/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC “UA:PBC”/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Russia carried out “a massive strike” on Ukraine overnight, launching 537 drones and 45 missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force said Saturday morning.

Ukraine’s air defense systems took out most of the projectiles, but five missiles and 24 drones still struck seven locations, while the debris of shot down projectiles fell in 21 locations, according to the air force.

The southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia was particularly hard hit, with at least one person killed and 29 others injured, including three children, according to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. More than 40 houses and 14 apartment buildings were damaged as a result of the overnight attack, and some 25,000 households were without power Saturday morning, authorities said.

Some homes, businesses and infrastructure were also hit in the neighboring region of Dnipropetrovsk, according to the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the attack in a post on X, saying the “only way to reopen a window of opportunity for diplomacy is through tough measures against all those bankrolling the Russian army and effective sanctions against Moscow itself – banking and energy sanctions.”

“It is absolutely clear that Moscow used the time meant for preparing a leaders-level meeting to organize new massive attacks, he added. “This war won’t stop with political statements alone; real steps are needed. We expect action from the U.S., Europe, and the entire world.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine said early Saturday that its forces have struck two Russian oil refineries.

The targets were the Krasnodar Refinery in southwestern Russia’s Krasnodar Krai and the Syzran Refinery in the Samara Oblast, southeast of Moscow, according to Ukraine’s drone commander, Maj. Robert “Magyar” Brovdi.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also confirmed the attack, adding that the results of the strikes are still being clarified.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said its air defense systems shot down 86 Ukrainian drones late Friday into early Saturday, including 11 over Krasnodar Krai, without specifying any attacks on oil refineries. The ministry also didn’t mention the Samara Oblast, but the head of the region, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, said drones had attacked an industrial enterprise in Syzran early Saturday.

Earlier this week, Zelenskyy called for pressure on Russia, such as sanctions and tariffs, and said Ukraine is “counting on strong steps.” He urged a response from nations like China and Hungary, which have expressed sympathy with Russia’s position. “It is definitely time for new tough sanctions against Russia for everything it is doing,” he added.

“All deadlines have already been missed, dozens of opportunities for diplomacy have been spoiled. Russia must feel its responsibility for every strike, for every day of this war,” Zelenskyy said.

The latest barrage continued the nightly tempo of Russian strikes, though the scale of the attacks through August have so far been smaller than in July and June. In August so far, Russia has launched a daily average of around 118 drones and four missiles into Ukraine, according to Ukrainian air force data analyzed by ABC News.

The daily averages for July were around 201 drones and six missiles, and in June there were 181 drones and eight missiles.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed frustration this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the strikes, which continue despite White House efforts to broker a peace deal.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was “not happy about this news, but he was also not surprised.”

“The president is continuing to watch this intently. And this killing, unfortunately, will continue as long as the war continues, which is why the president wants it to end,” she said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Russian drone strike on Ukraine apartments kills several before Trump-Zelenskyy meet
Russian drone strike on Ukraine apartments kills several before Trump-Zelenskyy meet
Pierre Crom/Getty Images

(LONDON) — At least seven people, including two children, were killed by a Russian drone strike in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Sunday night, according to local officials.

Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of Kharkiv National Police’s investigations unit, said in a post to Facebook that five Shahed strike drones hit an apartment building at dawn.

“An entire family died in an apartment on the fifth floor,” Bolvinov said.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 140 drones and four missiles in the country overnight into Monday morning, of which 88 drones were shot down or suppressed.

Missile and drone impacts were reported across 25 locations in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Kyiv regions, the air force said.

Zaporizhzhia Gov. Ivan Fedorov said in a post to Telegram that at least three people were killed and at least 20 people injured by missile strikes in the southern region.

The latest attacks come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares to meet President Donald Trump and a host of European leaders at the White House on Monday, where Trump has said he hopes his Ukrainian counterpart will agree to a deal to end Russia’s war.

Andriy Yermak, Zelenskyy’s influential chief of staff, wrote on Telegram of the latest round of strikes, “Russia continues to deliberately kill civilians.”

“That’s why [Russian President Vladimir] Putin doesn’t want to stop the fire — he likes to shell peaceful cities and talk about wanting to end the war,” Yermak wrote. “We don’t see this desire yet.”

Both sides have continued their long-range strike campaigns throughout Trump’s efforts to craft a ceasefire and peace deal to end the conflict, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022.

Through July, Russia launched a record 6,443 drones and missiles into Ukraine, according to data published by the Ukrainian air force, with a daily average of 201 drones and six missiles.

July’s monthly total was the highest of the war to date, and around 13% more than were recorded in June.

At least 286 people were killed and 1,388 injured in Ukraine in July, making last month the deadliest for Ukrainian civilians since May 2022, according to data published by the United Nations’ Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

So far in August, the scale of Russian strikes has diminished. As of Monday, Ukraine’s air force had recorded 1,344 drone and 27 missile launches by Russia in August — an average of around 74 drones and more than one missile per day so far this month.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, has claimed to have shot down 1,740 Ukrainian drones so far in August, at a daily average of around 96 per day.

The Defense Ministry in Moscow said its forces downed at least 24 Ukrainian drones overnight into Monday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Zelenskyy demands ‘action from America’ after latest Russian drone, missile attack
Zelenskyy demands ‘action from America’ after latest Russian drone, missile attack
Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(ODESA, UKRAINE) — At least two people were killed in the Ukrainian city of Odesa overnight into Tuesday morning amid another night of intense nationwide Russian drone and missile strikes.

Ukraine’s air force said in a post to Telegram that Russia launched a total of 322 “air attack vehicles” into the country, among them 315 drones and seven missiles. The air force said 277 drones were shot down or otherwise neutralized, as were seven missiles.

Kyiv’s military administration said that at least four people were injured. “The majority of the damage was sustained by civilian infrastructure,” the administration wrote in a post to Telegram.

Two people were also killed in Odesa, local authorities said, with nine others injured. Among the buildings hit in the Black Sea coastal city were a maternity hospital and an emergency medical center, officials said.

Closer to the front, local officials said that three people were killed and eight injured in the eastern Donetsk region by artillery fire and drone attacks. One person was killed and eight injured in the southern city of Kherson, local authorities said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post to social media that Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro and Chernihiv regions were targeted. Russia’s bombardment included at least two North Korean-made ballistic missiles, he added.

“Residential buildings and urban infrastructure were damaged,” Zelenskyy wrote. “In Odesa, even a maternity hospital became a Russian target. Thirteen people were injured. Tragically, there are fatalities. My condolences to the families.”

“It is vital that the response to this and other similar Russian attacks is not silence from the world, but concrete action,” Zelenskyy said in his statement.

“Action from America, which has the power to force Russia into peace,” he continued. “Action from Europe, which has no alternative but to be strong. Action from others around the world who called for diplomacy and an end to the war — and whom Russia has ignored. There must be strong pressure for the sake of peace.”

Ukraine continued its own drone strike campaign overnight, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. Russian forces downed 103 Ukrainian drones on Monday night and Tuesday morning, the ministry said in a post to Telegram.

Monday night’s attacks came 24 hours after Russian forces targeted regions throughout Ukraine with more than 470 attack drones — one of the largest aerial strikes of the war, according to Ukraine’s air force.

Earlier Monday, Russia and Ukraine held the first stage of a prisoner swap following an agreement reached during peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey.

ABC News’ Oleskiy Pshemyskiy, Morgan Winsor and Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

15 dead in massive overnight Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine says
15 dead in massive overnight Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine says
Kyic Oleksandr Gusev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

(KYIV, Ukraine) —  Massive overnight Russian strikes on Kyiv killed 15 people, Ukrainian officials said, as Moscow launched hundreds of drones and missiles at targets across the country.

The strikes wounded at least 177 others in the Ukrainian capital, according to officials. A United States citizen was among the 15 killed, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Nearly 150 residential buildings were damaged in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said, with search and rescue efforts ongoing.

“Rescuers and police officers continue to work at the sites where residential infrastructure was hit,” Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. “The rescue operation is ongoing at two locations in Kyiv. There are still people trapped under the rubble, so the work will not stop until everyone is found.”

At a residential building in the Solomianskyi district, “an entire entrance collapsed,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in an update on Telegram.

The mayor posted a video to Telegram showing what he said were Russian cluster munitions found at one of the impact sites in the capital. Klitschko later declared Wednesday a day of mourning for the victims of the attack.

Ukraine’s air force said in a post to Telegram that the attack consisted of 440 drones and 32 missiles — of which 402 drones and 26 missiles were shot down or otherwise neutralized. The air force reported impacts in 10 locations and downed debris in 34 locations. The attack is believed to have been one of the largest on the capital in several months.

Kyiv bore the brunt of the strikes, Zelenskyy said, with impacts also reported in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad and Mykolaiv.

At least two people were killed and 18 injured in Odesa, according to officials. The deceased were recovered from under rubble, Klymenko said.

“Such attacks are pure terrorism,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. “And the whole world, the U.S. and Europe must finally react the way a civilized society reacts to terrorists.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy said, “is doing this solely because he can afford to continue the war. He wants the war to continue. It is bad when the powerful of this world turn a blind eye to this. We are contacting all partners at all possible levels to ensure an appropriate response. It is the terrorists who should feel the pain, not normal, peaceful people.”

The attacks came as G7 leaders gathered in Canada, where Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine is one of several key topics of discussion. President Donald Trump on Monday suggested that Russia — previously a member of the group when it was known as the G8 — should not have been expelled from the bloc in 2014 after its invasion and annexation of Crimea.

Putin “sends a signal of total disrespect to the United States and other partners who have called for an end to the killing,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a post on X. “Putin’s goal is very simple: make the G7 leaders appear weak. Only strong steps and real pressure on Moscow can prove him wrong.”

ABC News’ Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.