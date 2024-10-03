‘Rust’ to debut, with Q&A panel, at Polish film festival

Courtesy EnergaCAMERIMAGE Festival

The controversial Western film Rust is making its world premiere at Toruń, Poland’s EnergaCAMERIMAGE Festival, which runs from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23. 

Almost three years ago, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was mortally wounded and director Joel Souza injured when a live bullet in the chamber of a Colt-style revolver being aimed by Alec Baldwin discharged, striking both of them. 

The annual event is the most recognized festival dedicated to the art of cinematography and cinematographers, and the screening — and a follow-up Q&A panel that will include Souza — will be a tribute to Hutchins, who was born in nearby Ukraine.

Hutchins “was part of the festival family [and] Camerimage is set to honour her memory and remind the world of her legacy,” organizers say. 

Also on the panel will be Bianca Cline, the cameraperson who stepped in to Hutchins’ shoes to complete the movie, as well as Stephen Lighthill, “Halyna’s mentor from her beloved film school, AFI.”

“We knew that our event was important to her, and that she felt at home among cinematographers from all over the world, who have been gathering at Camerimage for over 30 years,” says festival director Marek Zydowicz.

“During the festival, we [previously] honoured Halyna’s memory with a moment of silence and a panel of cinematographers discussed safety on set. Now, once again, together with cinematographers and film enthusiasts, we will have this special opportunity to remember her,” he concludes. 

As reported, a New Mexico judge recently declined to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter case against Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez, who was responsible for the weapons and ammunition on set, and who was convicted in the fatal shooting.

The same judge, Mary Marlowe Sommer, had in July dismissed the involuntary manslaughter case against Baldwin for evidence suppression.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.