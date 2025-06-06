Ryan Coogler confirms Denzel Washington will be in ‘Black Panther 3’

ABC/Jeff Neira

Denzel Washington‘s news about Black Panther 3 holds up. Ryan Coogler confirmed he will indeed be part of the cast of the 2028 movie, sharing it’s been a longtime desire to work alongside the Othello star.

“Denzel is family at this point … I’ve been trying to work with him since day one,” Coogler said on Carmelo Anthony‘s 7PM in Brooklyn podcast. “I think he’s the greatest living actor, and in terms of what he means to our culture, forget about it. I’ve been talking to him about this for a long time.”

Washington previously spilled the beans in November 2024 while sharing his upcoming projects on Australian Today. According to Variety, he said Coogler was “writing a part for me in the next Black Panther. After that, I’m going to do the film Othello. After that, I’m going to do King Lear. After that, I’m going to retire.”

“For me, it’s about the filmmakers. Especially at this point in my career, I am only interested in working with the best,” he said at the time. “I don’t know how many more films I’m going to make. It’s probably not that many. I want to do things I haven’t done.”

Of the revelation, Coogler admits, “I was surprised when he mentioned it, but it’s not like it’s not true.” 

Washington is currently wrapping up Othello on Broadway, with the movie Highest 2 Lowest on the way. Meanwhile, Coogler’s latest movie, Sinners, is now available to stream at home; it’s up for digital purchase on Prime Video.

Kim Kardashian graduates from law study program after 6 years
Disney

Kim Kardashian has graduated from her law program after six years of studying and working under California’s Law Office Study Program.

The reality TV star, mom of four and entrepreneur shared video clips and photos on her Instagram Story Wednesday from a backyard graduation ceremony, which was attended by family members and friends.

Attorney Jessica Jackson, one of Kardashian’s mentors in her Law Office Study Program, spoke during the ceremony, praising Kardashian’s dedication to her studies.

“Six years ago, Kim Kardashian walked into this program with nothing but a fierce desire to fight for justice — no law school lectures, no ivory tower shortcuts, just determination and a mountain of case law books to read,” she said. “Over the course of this program, Kim has dedicated 18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years. That’s a total of 5,184 hours of legal study.”

Instead of attending formal law school, Kardashian announced back in April 2019 that she had enrolled with the State Bar of California in 2018 to study law while completing a four-year apprenticeship, which would be completed with the supervision of a licensed California attorney. Only a small number of states, including California, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, offer an alternative pathway to legal training without a law school requirement.

Kardashian passed California’s First-Year Law Students’ Exam or the “baby bar” examination in 2021 after her fourth attempt. She is now eligible to sit for the bar exam and follow in her late father Robert Kardashian‘s footsteps to become a lawyer.

In addition to reading law and working, Kardashian has also advocated for prison reform and nonviolent offenders, including Alice Marie Johnson, whose life sentence for drug trafficking was commuted. Johnson, a great-grandmother, served over 20 years in jail and was released in June 2018.

‘The Real Housewives of Rhode Island’ ﻿among new series ordered at Bravo
Griffin Nagel/Bravo

The Bravo-verse is expanding.

The network has announced a new expansion to its programming slate, which includes new and returning series, such as a brand-new addition to its Real Housewives franchise.

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island is the latest entry in the beloved reality franchise. Andy Cohen will executive produce the new series, which will be set along the shores of the Ocean State.

According to an official synopsis, The Real Housewives of Rhode Island will expand “into the world of a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations. With aspirational lives, thriving businesses and tangled family dynamics, these decade-long friendships prove that in a state this small, there’s no escaping your past … or each other.” No cast members have been announced for the upcoming series.

Additionally, Bravo has reimagined the series Ladies of London, and is also introducing Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition and a revival of Shahs of Sunset, which has the working title of The Valley: Persian Style.

Ladies of London, which is a documentary-soap that previously ran from 2014 to 2017, will have an entirely new cast.

All Bravo series are available to stream on Peacock the day after they air on TV. Shows The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Summer House, The Real Housewives of Miami and Southern Hospitality just delivered their most-watched seasons ever, according to the network, and will all return for new seasons.

Charli XCX crashes a college campus in ‘Overcompensating’ trailer
Prime Video

Charli XCX crashes a college campus in the official trailer for Overcompensating.

Prime Video released the trailer for the upcoming series produced by A24 and Amazon MGM Studios on Tuesday.

Set to Charli XCX’s hit song “I Love It,” the trailer shows off the college-set ensemble comedy created, written and executive produced by Benito Skinner.

Skinner stars as Benny, a closeted former high school football player and homecoming king who is on a mission to fit in at college at all costs.

“Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are,” according to its official synopsis.

Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, Adam DiMarco and Rish Shah co-star in the new series, while Connie Britton, Kyle MacLachlan, Kaia Gerber and Charli XCX guest star.

Prime Video also announced a new list of additional guest stars for the season, including Lukas Gage, Megan Fox, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers and James Van Der Beek.

“I’m starting to think I’m better at being in the closet,” Benny says in the trailer. Van Der Beek’s character then says: “Just remember no matter how much we try to be something that we are not, does not mean that we are that thing.”

In addition to guest starring, Charli XCX also serves as the executive music producer on the series. She is featured at the end of the trailer, where she yells at a student: “What the f*** am I f****** doing here?”

The eight-episode first season of Overcompensating premieres on May 15.

