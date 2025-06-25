Ryan Coogler on why ‘Ironheart’ is the next superhero we need

Jalen Marlowe

Ryan Coogler is out with a new series exploring a character from his blockbuster hit Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The first three episodes of the new series, Ironheart, launch on Disney+ on Wednesday. The series focuses on Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), “a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world” and whose iron suits “rival the best” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to a press release.

Coogler, who is an executive producer on the project, spoke with Good Morning America at the Ironheart fan event in Hollywood on Monday and shared why Riri is the next superhero fans need in the MCU.

“She’s a true Gen Z MCU hero,” Coogler said. “I think she’s dealing with the world at a point where it’s very similar to our own. It’s a lot of anxiety around AI, around ethics of advanced technology and its usage and, also, she’s dealing with relationships and her own mental health.”

He added, “I’m so excited, it’s the perfect time for this show.”

Along with Thorne, the cast includes Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White.

Additionally, Anthony Ramos portrays Parker Robbins/”The Hood.”

Ironheart is set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to a press release. In the film, Riri is introduced as a brilliant 19-year-old MIT student who has reverse-engineered Tony Stark’s Iron Man tech to build her own suit. She becomes a target after she created a vibranium-detecting machine used by the U.S. government.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ryan Gosling to lead ‘Star Wars: Starfighter,’ coming in 2027
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images for Disney

Ryan Gosling is set to join the Star Wars galaxy, landing the lead role in a new standalone film titled Star Wars: Starfighter, Lucasfilm announced Friday.

Star Wars fans cheered when they learned of the news at Star Wars Celebration 2025, a three-day fan event running through April 20 outside Tokyo, Japan.

Star Wars: Starfighter director Shawn Levy, who also directed Deadpool & Wolverine, broke the news to the legions of fans gathered at the Makuhari Messe convention center. Gosling himself made a surprise appearance.

“One of those rumors I heard that I do need to dispel, is, I had heard at one point that my movie was going to star Ryan Gosling and believe me, that would be a dream come true for me,” Levy said on stage. “So today, I just wanted to tell you here in this room that that rumor is 100% true.”

Gosling said he’s excited to join the all-new Starfighter project.

“I think the reality is that this script is just so good,” he said. “It has such a great story with great and original characters. It’s filled with so much heart and adventure. And there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn [Levy]. So it’s something I just really, really wanted to do.”

According to Lucasfilm and Levy, Star Wars: Starfighter is scheduled to begin filming this fall. The movie takes place five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, which was released in 2019.

Star Wars: Starfighter will open exclusively in movie theaters on May 28, 2027.

Disney is the parent company of Lucasfilm and ABC News.

Denzel Washington stars in trailer for Spike Lee’s ‘Highest 2 Lowest’
A24

Denzel Washington reteams with Spike Lee after nearly 20 years in the official teaser trailer for Highest 2 Lowest.

A24 released the trailer for the new film from the Oscar-winning writer and director on Monday. In the teaser, Washington stars as a titan music mogul known for having the best ears in the business. When he “is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

“There’s more to life than just making money,” Washington says in the trailer. “There’s integrity, there’s what you stand for. There’s what you actually believe in. You believe in yourself, you believe you’ll be successful.”

Highest 2 Lowest marks the fifth collaboration between Washington and Lee, who previously worked together on Mo’ Better Blues, Malcom X, He Got Game and Inside Man.

This new film was written by William Alan Fox. It is a reinterpretation of renowned filmmaker Akira Kurosawa‘s crime thriller High and Low, only now taking place in modern-day New York City.

Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera and A$AP Rocky also star in the upcoming movie, which will have its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Highest 2 Lowest arrives in theaters on Aug. 22 and will stream on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5. 

‘The Bachelor’ star Grant Ellis, Juliana Pasquarosa part ways, say they still ‘love and respect’ each other
Anne Marie Fox/Disney via Getty Images

Former Bachelor star Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa have ended their relationship.

Ellis took to his Instagram Story on Friday to share a statement, saying that he and Pasquarosa were “simply not the right fit” for a long-term relationship.

“This is one of the harder things I’ve had to write, but I want to share it honestly,” he wrote.

He continued, “Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship. We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we’ve come to the understanding that we’re simply not the right fit long term.”

Ellis called the pair’s relationship “meaningful,” writing that “the connection we built on the show was real, and so was the effort we made to continue once the cameras stopped rolling.”

He added, “There’s no negativity here. No resentment. Just two people who care about each other and want the best for one another moving forward. I’ll always be grateful for what we shared and for the growth that came with it.”

Ellis ended his message by thanking those who supported them.

“This chapter is closing, but we’re both walking away with love and respect in our hearts,” he wrote.

Pasquarosa also shared a statement on her Instagram Story and highlighted the commitment that comes with marriage.

“After a lot of honest conversations and reflection, we’ve come to the decision that this chapter of our lives is meant to continue on separate paths,” she wrote. “We shared something meaningful, navigating a unique journey side by side, learning, growing, and showing up for each other the best we knew how. And while this isn’t the ending we once imagined, it’s one filled with mutual respect, care, and hope for what’s ahead.”

