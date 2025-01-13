Ryan Dorsey remembers late ex-wife Naya Rivera on her birthday: ‘Still in disbelief’

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ryan Dorsey is remembering his late ex-wife, Naya Rivera, on her birthday, over four years after her death at age 33.

The Big Sky actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a poem he wrote to Rivera, who died in an accidental drowning while swimming in Lake Piru in Southern California in July 2020.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday,” Dorsey began his post. “5 birthdays since you’ve been gone. Thoughts everyday about how it went wrong. The memories attached to places, Still see all the things, see all our faces.”

“Visions of happiness and sadness, 15 years flash by when I hear a certain song. I shake my head often still in disbelief, They say time heals all, but all is not grief,” Dorsey continued.

Next, Dorsey shared his commitment to the pair’s son, 9-year-old Josey Hollis Dorsey.

“Doing the best I can for our JoJo Binx, As the time goes by, Im often alone and sit and think. I think more of our better times, Like this picture from the past, but it still f****** stings,” he wrote.

Dorsey concluded his tribute, “So give Emmy and Lucy one good rub, And if you’re reading this, Be kind to the one’s you love, You’ll never know when you give your last hug.”

Dorsey and Rivera were married for four years before divorcing in 2018.

At the time of her death, the Glee actress was alone on a boat with her son, who was then 4 years old. Josey told authorities that he and his mother went for a swim and that afterward, he got back in the boat, but his mother did not.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet made a surprise appearance at his own lookalike contest in New York City.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet made a surprise appearance at his own lookalike contest in New York City.

It was an unofficial event organized by his fans that was eventually disbanded by police.

A TikTok video shows the Oscar nominee walking through the crowd greeting contest attendees in Washington Square Park in Lower Manhattan.

His arrival was accompanied by cheers and screams from his fans.

“Just a typical sunday in new york city,” a user by the name of Sophie Mannes wrote in the TikTok caption, as she posted the video.

Chalamet was also seen taking a moment to pose for photos with his doppelgängers, some of whom had dressed up as his characters from Wonka and the Dune films for the lookalike contest, per images released by The Associated Press.

As the contestants began walking on a red carpet for the competition, the New York Police Department instructed the large crowd to disperse and issued organizers a $500 fine for holding an “unpermitted costume contest,” the AP reported, adding that the police arrested at least one contestant, with pending charges.

The organizers had promoted the event by posting flyers for the contest around the city, offering a $50 dollar prize to the winner, which led to social media buzz and thousands of online RSVPs.

Paige Nguyen, a producer for the YouTube personality Anthony Po, who hosted the event, told the AP, “It started off as a silly joke, and now it’s turned pandemonium.”

ABC News has reached out to the NYPD for comment but did not hear back immediately.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

DISNEY/John Argueta

People magazine is out with its list of the 25 Most Intriguing People of 2024.
DISNEY/John Argueta

People magazine is out with its list of the 25 Most Intriguing People of 2024.

Stars making the list this year include Demi Moore, who had a buzzed about role in the horror movie The Substance; The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri; Zendaya, who starred in Challengers and Dune 2 this year; Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan; Sing Sing’s Colman Domingo; and Nicole Kidman, who had multiple TV projects out this year and is set to star in the steamy film Babygirl.

Also on the list are Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Bowen Yang, and Gladiator II stars Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington.

Jennifer Lopez is on the list as well, thanks to a roller-coaster of a year that saw her release a less-than-successful album and big-bucks documentary, cancel her tour and split with husband Ben Affleck.

The magazine’s People of the Year issue hits newsstands Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Out of time: ‘Back to the Future – The Musical’ closing on Broadway in January
Universal Theatre Group

This is heavy: Back to the Future: The Musical will officially close on Broadway on Jan. 5, 2025. 

The musical won an Olivier Award in the U.K. — where it has been playing for four years — and sold $80 million in tickets over its 18 months and over 500 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City. After it pulls up stakes on the Great White Way, it will be headed to Germany in the 2025-26 season.

Back to the Future: The Musical currently stars Tony Award winner Roger Bart as Doc Brown, Casey Likes playing Marty McFly, Evan Alexander Smith as George McFly, Liana Hunt as Lorraine Baines, Nathaniel Hackmann as Biff Tannen and Jelani Remy as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.