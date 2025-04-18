Ryan Gosling to lead ‘Star Wars: Starfighter,’ coming in 2027

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images for Disney

Ryan Gosling is set to join the Star Wars galaxy, landing the lead role in a new standalone film titled Star Wars: Starfighter, Lucasfilm announced Friday.

Star Wars fans cheered when they learned of the news at Star Wars Celebration 2025, a three-day fan event running through April 20 outside Tokyo, Japan.

Star Wars: Starfighter director Shawn Levy, who also directed Deadpool & Wolverine, broke the news to the legions of fans gathered at the Makuhari Messe convention center. Gosling himself made a surprise appearance.

“One of those rumors I heard that I do need to dispel, is, I had heard at one point that my movie was going to star Ryan Gosling and believe me, that would be a dream come true for me,” Levy said on stage. “So today, I just wanted to tell you here in this room that that rumor is 100% true.”

Gosling said he’s excited to join the all-new Starfighter project.

“I think the reality is that this script is just so good,” he said. “It has such a great story with great and original characters. It’s filled with so much heart and adventure. And there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn [Levy]. So it’s something I just really, really wanted to do.”

According to Lucasfilm and Levy, Star Wars: Starfighter is scheduled to begin filming this fall. The movie takes place five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, which was released in 2019.

Star Wars: Starfighter will open exclusively in movie theaters on May 28, 2027.

Disney is the parent company of Lucasfilm and ABC News.

Jenna Ortega and Taylor Russell are in talks to star in a Single White Female remake. Sony and 3000 Pictures are working on the film, Variety reports. The original movie, which debuted in 1992, starred Jennifer Jason Leigh and Bridget Fonda

Isabel May is in talks to join David Corenswet in the upcoming sports drama film Mr. Irrelevant. Deadline first reported the casting news for the Jonathan Levine-directed film, which is from a script by Nick Santora. The film will be about the football player John Tuggle, who was the last person to be picked in the final round of the 1983 NFL Draft …

Jason Ritter is joining the upcoming DC Comics series Lanterns. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is joining the cast of the series based on the Green Lantern in a recurring role. Ritter will play Billy Macon, who is described as a good-looking charmer who does his father’s bidding. The show, which comes from showrunner Chris Mundy, is filming now …

C Flanigan/WireImage

The Hollywood community is remembering fellow actor, producer, director and friend Val Kilmer, who died Tuesday at the age of 65, according to a report from The Associated Press. 

Actor Josh Brolin said he would miss his “firecracker” friend in an Instagram post featuring a photo of the pair smiling widely for the camera. 

“See ya, pal. I’m going to miss you,” Brolin wrote. “You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker. There’s not a lot left of those. I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts. #valkilmer #marktwain” 

Director Francis Ford Coppola, who worked with Kilmer on 2011’s Twixt, wrote on Instagram, “Val Kilmer was the most talented actor when in his High School, and that talent only grew greater throughout his life. He was a wonderful person to work with and a joy to know — I will always remember him.” 

Ron Howard, who directed Kilmer in 1988’s Willow and 2003’s The Missing, shared on X, “#RIPValKilmer I was incredibly fortunate to collaborate with Val a number of times over the years … Check out his filmography. Amazing. His art extended to his poetry, artworks, filmmaking and simply the way he lived. Bon Voyage, Val And thank you.” 

In an X post, Matthew Modine, one of Kilmer’s peers, credited Kilmer for one of the biggest roles early in his career “RIP Val Kilmer. If it wasn’t for our chance encounter … in 1985, I may never have been cast in FULL METAL JACKET. Thanks, Val.,” Modine wrote. 

Following a blockbuster career in the 1980s and 1990s, Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and lost his voice after undergoing a tracheotomy. He shared an inside look at his work and life in the 2021 documentary Val, which features footage he recorded himself from his childhood, during his Hollywood career and at home with his family. 

Kilmer was previously married to actress Joanne Whalley from 1988 until their divorce in 1996. The former couple shared daughter Mercedes Kilmer and son Jack Kilmer.

 

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

A first look at Matt Damon as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming star-studded film The Odyssey has been released.

The image of Damon as Odysseus, the hero and main character of the Greek classic the Odyssey, was posted on Monday by Universal Pictures and the movie’s Instagram account.

“Matt Damon is Odysseus. A film by Christopher Nolan, #TheOdysseyMovie is in theaters July 17, 2026,” the caption of the post read.

The photo features Damon donning a beard, looking forward in character while wearing battle gear including a helmet and a wrist guard.

In addition to Damon, the star-studded cast is also set to feature Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron. Fans have speculated on social media on what roles each actor will take on but that information hasn’t been announced yet.

“Christopher Nolan’s next film ‘The Odyssey’ is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology,” wrote Universal Pictures in a December post on X. “The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time.”

The Nolan film follows Oppenheimer, which earned Nolan best picture and best director at the Academy Awards in March 2024.

Homer’s Odyssey, originally written around the 8th century B.C., is one of the most well-known literary works of all time. The story covers Odysseus’ long journey home after the Trojan War.

