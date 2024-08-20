Ryan Reynolds explains memorial tribute to Rob Delaney’s late son in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ credits

Ryan Reynolds explains memorial tribute to Rob Delaney’s late son in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ credits
Getty Images for Disney

Ryan Reynolds paid tribute to his Deadpool franchise co-star Rob Delaney and memorialized Delaney’s late son, Henry, in an emotional Instagram post Monday.

Delaney played Peter, initially the only non-superpowered member of Deadpool’s very short-lived superhero team X-Force, beginning with 2018’s Deadpool 2

“There’s more to @robdelaney than some realize,” Reynolds wrote. “He’s one of the most subversively funny people I know. He’s a beautiful, acerbic and vulnerable writer. If you stayed through the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine, you might notice a credit saying, ‘For Henry Delaney’. Henry is Rob’s son. And Rob lost his little boy to a brain tumor in 2018. Right as we finished Deadpool 2.”

Reynolds wrote, “I’ve always kicked my own a** because I didn’t place a tribute to Henry over the end credits of DP2. If there’s a bright side, even more people are seeing Henry’s name in the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine. And at long last, father and son are sharing the same screen.”

Reynolds says Delaney “has a vivid perspective on unimaginable grief. And he takes an unfiltered, rage-ful [sic] loving, sad and hilarious (yes, HILARIOUS) look at grief through his book, A HEART THAT WORKS,” Ryan says, calling it “an incredible piece of writing which explores the kaleidoscopic colours of emotion Henry’s passing revealed.”

Reynolds concluded, “I’m lucky to know Rob. And I’m lucky to have friends willing to put themselves on the line to make others feel less alone.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jonathan Majors says he’s “heartbroken” his Marvel character Kang is being replaced by Downey’s Dr. Doom
Jonathan Majors says he’s “heartbroken” his Marvel character Kang is being replaced by Downey’s Dr. Doom
Marvel Studios

Jonathan Majors says he’s “heartbroken” his Marvel Studios future was Thanos-snapped — a decision cemented last weekend after it was announced that Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. was taking the role of baddie Dr. Doom.

Majors was to reprise his Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania character Kang in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, but the studio severed ties with him following his 2023 convictions on third degree assault and second-degree harassment following an incident with his ex Grace Jabbari.

The movies were pulled from the schedule, and recently retitled, with Downey now the heavy, starting with Avengers: Doomsday.

Earlier this week, TMZ caught up with the actor, who said he’s “heartbroken, of course,” about the decision, and bristled that Downey — and The Flash‘s Ezra Miller — were allowed to portray their respective characters in spite of their past legal troubles, while he was let go.

“I think it’s fair that Mr. Downey is being and has been greeted with patience and curiosity and love, and that Mr. Miller has gotten the same treatment,” Majors said. “And that they’re being allowed to work their art and be creative at that level … I didn’t really get that.”

Majors added, “I love Kang,” but allowed, “Dr. Doom is wicked, though.”

When asked if he’d ever reprise as the character if Marvel allowed it, Majors said he’s all in. “Hell yeah! Hell yeah! Hell yeah!” he enthused. “I love him. I love Kang. If that’s what the fans want, if that’s what Marvel wants, then let’s roll. Hell yeah.”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netflix says ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ tops streaming charts; ‘Bridgerton’ climbing Most Popular top 10
Netflix says ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ tops streaming charts; ‘Bridgerton’ climbing Most Popular top 10
Netflix

Netflix just announced that Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the fourth film in Eddie Murphy‘s franchise, arrested some 41 million views worldwide in its first week on the streaming service. 

The action comedy, which also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kevin Bacon and Taylour Paige, debuted at the top spot for English language movies worldwide, with 80 million hours viewed globally.

Axel F is also in the top 10 for English movies in 93 countries. 

In the English TV category, while the third season of Netflix’s Bridgerton might have slipped to #4 after eight weeks on the streamer, the Regency-era hit’s third year is steadily climbing the charts of Netflix’s Most Popular TV top-10 list.

For the week of July 1 through July 7, the third season scored an additional 4 million views, bringing its total to 95,800,000 — good enough for #8 on the ranking, two slots above Bridgerton: Season 2

The first season of Shonda Rhimes‘ romantic hit, which was released in December 2020, remains the fourth most-viewed show in the streamer’s history, with 113,300,000 views. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scarlett Johansson confirms ‘Jurassic World 4’ casting: “Cannot express how excited I am”
Scarlett Johansson confirms ‘Jurassic World 4’ casting: “Cannot express how excited I am”
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson can’t wait to headline the next Jurassic World film.

In an interview with ComicBook.com released on Monday, Johansson confirmed she is starring in Jurassic World 4.

“I am an enormous Jurassic Park fan,” Johansson said. “It is one of the first movies I remember seeing in theaters. I remember it so vividly. It was life-changing and mind blowing. I cannot express how excited I am.”

This new Jurassic World movie will be directed by Gareth Edwards from a script by David Koepp, who wrote Steven Spielberg‘s original Jurassic Park film, as well as The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Johansson says this new script, which will follow an entirely different story from the Jurassic World trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, “is so incredible.”

“David Koepp wrote it and returned after 30 years to write it and he’s so passionate about it,” Johannson said. “I’ve been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I’m like, ‘I’ll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I’ll do the craft service!’ I’ll do anything for it. The fact that it’s happened in this way at this time just is actually unbelievable.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.