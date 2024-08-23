Ryan Reynolds on cutting “darling friend” Rob McElhenney from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

It took a bit, but Ryan Reynolds has finally opened up about cutting his “darling friend” Rob McElhenney from one of the biggest movies of the year. 

McElhenney filmed his sequence in Deadpool & Wolverine as a Time Variance Authority foot soldier who meets his end at the mouth of the vaporous monster Alioth. But alas, the scene was cut. 

Ryan posted photos from the set on Instagram, noting, “While editing a movie, they say you ‘sometimes have to kill your darlings.’ And with a heavy heart (and through great outside intervention) I had to kill a darling with this cameo.”

“The sequence wasn’t working the way we’d originally constructed it,” Reynolds continued. “Rob was the only reason it stayed in the cut for as long as it did, because even under a TVA mask and helmet, you can feel him smoldering with a raw and almost infinite reservoir of talent, writerly wit and ‘I create hit tv shows’ swagger.”

He continued, “Anyway, I loved making this movie but it wasn’t without stress. … And when you do stressful stuff, it feels good when friends are nearby. And even though I’m mortified he flew all the way to London for a cameo that wasn’t meant to be, I’m grateful my friend was there with me on that set,” Ryan said. “When I see Rob, my heart-rate [sic] slows and my nervous system stops yelling at me.”

Ryan revealed McElhenney’s character “begged for his life before Alioth snatched his unsuspecting body into the air, swallowing him whole, eventually digesting and converting him into Alioth-poo,” adding it will “hopefully live on in the digital extras.”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Robert De Niro turned 81 on August 17, and he’s diving headfirst into it. Well, almost.

The legendary actor’s eldest daughter Drena posted a Happy Birthday message complete with video of the Oscar winner diving off a boat into the water. Although he started off headfirst, he didn’t quite stick the landing, making a huge splash.

“He’s so crazy!” she admonished him for the stunt from the deck above him, laughing, adding, “Oh my God, are you all right?”

“I’m OK,” the Wading Bull said after he surfaced, and began treading water.

“Happy 81st Bday to my Dad and #1 ride or die .. Love you with all my [heart]” she captioned the post, adding, “#BobbyD forever.”

“Happy Birthday to the king of the jungle,” she wrote alongside a photo of her in a white dress perched up in her father’s arms.

Another photograph on Drena De Niro’s Instagram Story shows her and her father arm-in-arm in formal attire. “Happy Birthday to my favorite Fella,” the text on the photo read.

Other throwback photos showed Robert with Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Drea’s 19-year-old son, who died of an accidental drug overdose in July of 2023.

The Taxi Driver actor is a father of seven. He shares daughter Drena, who was adopted by Robert De Niro while he was married to his now ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, and son Raphael with Abbott.

In 1995, Robert De Niro welcomed twin sons, Julian and Aaron, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. His children with ex-wife Grace Hightower include son Elliot and daughter Helen Grace. Robert De Niro welcomed daughter Gia with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen in April 2023.

 

Hallmark Movies Now, the cable channel’s on-demand service, will be rebranded as Hallmark+ and launch in September, according to Variety. Among the new content debuting on the service will be The Groomsmen — its first-ever movie trilogy told from the man’s point of view, starring Jonathan Bennett. The app will also feature Hallmark’s first unscripted venture, Finding Mr. Christmas, a competition series to become the company’s next leading man, hosted by Bennett. Hallmark+ plans will start at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year …

Amazon Prime announced it has given the go-ahead for the first authorized scripted series about the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, titled The Greatest. The series, co-produced by Michael B. Jordan and starring Jaalen Best in the titular role, will utilize unprecedented access to Ali’s estate to explore his career, as well as his life outside the ring. Per the studio, “The world remembers an icon, but The Greatest is about a man, a husband, a father, a brother, and a son” …

Variety reports that on the heels of Despicable Me 4‘s $230 million debut over the July Fourth holiday, Universal and Illumination on Thursday revealed Minions 3 as the next installment in the animated franchise. Minions 3 is slated for a June 2027 release. The Despicable Me and Minions movies have become the biggest global animated franchise in history, grossing nearing $5 billion worldwide, according to Variety

 

Ryan Reynolds shared a sweet message for his family at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York City on Monday night — and revealed the name of his fourth child.

While standing onstage with his fellow cast members and director Shawn Levy at the David H. Koch Theater at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the actor delivered a speech in which he shouted out wife Blake Lively and their four children by name.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here. Her outfit is amazing — spoiler alert!” he shared from the stage.

“I want to thank my kids — James, Inez, Betty, Olin — who are here,” he continued. “I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life.”

The speech came after Reynolds and Lively celebrated a date night on the red carpet for the premiere, with the Gossip Girl actress wearing a Deadpool-inspired jumpsuit.

Lively’s bestie Gigi Hadid also showed up on theme in a yellow ensemble inspired by Hugh Jackman‘s character, Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on Friday.

