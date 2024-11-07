Ryan Reynolds says Marvel is “obsessed” with seeing Channing Tatum as X-Men hero Gambit

Ryan Reynolds says Marvel is “obsessed” with seeing Channing Tatum as X-Men hero Gambit
Reynolds and Tatum in 2015 – Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

As a guy who spent years trying to get Deadpool off the ground, Ryan Reynolds says he feels for his pal Channing Tatum, who never got the chance to play the X-Men hero Gambit onscreen — until Ryan brought him into Deadpool & Wolverine, that is.

Tatum tried to get a Gambit project off the ground before Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, but his hopes were dashed when that deal went through. 

After the blockbuster success of D&W, however, it seems there’s renewed hope for Tatum’s Cajun, card-slinging, mealy mouthed mutant. 

“I honestly don’t know what goes on behind closed doors in the bookkeeping sessions at Marvel, but I do know that they’re obsessed with him in that role,” Reynolds tells Entertainment Weekly‘s Awardist podcast.

Reynolds compared Tatum’s journey to his own, when the success of leaked test footage of him playing Deadpool convinced Fox to greenlight the 2016 smash hit original.

“It’s kind of like the same situation I went through,” Ryan says. “Once you show that it works well, that’s really what they need. Sometimes they just need to see it in action. And Channing is so singular in how he plays that character. But also he’s so beautiful physically, the way he moves and the way he can pick up steps.”

As reported, Tatum remained optimistic — but realistic — regarding his future in the role. He told Collider some months back, “You never know. I mean, literally, I could never be in another Marvel movie again, and it wouldn’t surprise me because I’ve had it in my hand before, and it’s gone away.” He added, “I’m always grain-of-salting it, but I’m hoping that [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] will allow me in.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Warner Bros. Studio Tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of ‘Friends’ by bringing back Friendsgiving event
Warner Bros. Studio Tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of ‘Friends’ by bringing back Friendsgiving event
Warner Bros.

If you’re a Friends fan, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood has just made some holiday plans for you. 

In celebration of the sitcom’s 30th birthday, the tour is bringing back one of its fan-favorite traditions: Friendsgiving. Bookings are now available for you to get your seat at the table.

“This special event offers fans the ultimate opportunity to celebrate the beloved show with a unique behind-the-scenes tour and themed holiday dining at the location where the show was originally filmed!” the ad copy announces. 

Highlights include a Friendsgiving holiday meal at the iconic fountain where the opening credits were shot. There are even vegetarian and gluten-free options for the Phoebe in your group. 

Just remember to wear your Thanksgiving pants, like Joey did.

There’s also a 90-minute Friends-themed studio tour where fans can visit iconic locations, including the studio in which the show was shot. The tour will also include trivia contests and exclusive clips of the show’s stars.

For the sake of your Insta feed, there will also be a costume display where you can take photos of screen-used costumes from the show, and you can “sip character-inspired drinks at Central Perk Café” — and naturally there is exclusive Friends merch to be had at the boutique.

The event will be open Nov. 8 through Nov. 10; Nov. 15 through Nov. 17; Nov. 21 through Nov. 24; and Nov. 29 through Nov. 30. 

Could you be any more grateful?

Sorry, we had to.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jean Smart kicks off ‘SNL”s 50th season with Jelly Roll; Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton coming back, too
Jean Smart kicks off ‘SNL”s 50th season with Jelly Roll; Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton coming back, too
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Saturday Night Live has revealed that Jean Smart will be the first guest host of the show’s 50th season on Sept. 28. It will mark her debut on the stage of Studio 8H.

Smart and her HBO show Hacks were honored Sunday at the 76th Emmy Awards with an upset win for Outstanding Comedy Series, and Smart picking up her sixth trophy.

Incidentally, Jelly Roll, who was featured in the Emmys in memoriam statement, will be Smart’s musical guest.

SNL also announced that stand-up comic Nate Bargatze is returning with Saturday Night Live veteran Coldplay on Oct. 5; Wicked star Ariana Grande will be Oct. 12’s guest host, with Stevie Nicks as her musical act.

The Oct. 19 show will feature Michael Keaton, with Billie Eilish returning as musical guest, while Nov. 2 show will welcome back John Mulaney, with Chappell Roan making her SNL debut.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

76th Emmys: Liza Colón-Zayas, Elizabeth Debicki win in Supporting Actress categories
76th Emmys: Liza Colón-Zayas, Elizabeth Debicki win in Supporting Actress categories
Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Leon Bennett/WireImage

Liza Colón-Zayas and Elizabeth Debicki won the Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, respectively, during Sunday night’s 76th annual Emmy Awards.

Colón-Zayas won her first Emmy for her role as Tina in the FX series The Bear, while Debicki was also awarded her first Emmy for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the Netflix series The Crown.

The other nominees for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series were Carol Burnett, Hannah Einbinder, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Meryl Streep.

In the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, the other nominees included Christine Baranski, Nicole Beharie, Greta Lee, Lesley Manville, Karen Pittman and Holland Taylor.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.