Ryan Reynolds wishes Hugh Jackman a happy 56th birthday

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds wished his friend Hugh Jackman a happy 56th birthday in a sweet way on social media.

Jackman’s friend and Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Reynolds took to Instagram on Saturday to share a wide-spanning collection of photos and pen a note to Jackman.

“I hope we get to do this til we’re 90. Happy Birthday, @thehughjackman,” Reynolds wrote. “A lot of years. A lot of adventures.”

Reynolds overlaid the slideshow of photos with “A Million Dreams,” a song Jackman sang along with Ziv Zaifman and Michelle Williams in his hit musical movie The Greatest Showman.

Reynolds also posted a tribute to Jackman on his Instagram Story, sharing a smiling photo of his friend. He quoted Indiana Jones in the post, writing “‘It’s not the years, honey. It’s the mileage,'” along with another birthday greeting: “Happy Birthday to the one and only, Greatest Showman.”

The post included pictures of Jackman and Reynolds smiling together and photos of the pair in their Deadpool & Wolverine outfits in the film.

Jackman posted his own message on Instagram on Sunday, thanking friends and followers for the birthday wishes. “Thank you all for the incredible birthday love! I am grateful. #thisis56,” Jackman wrote.

The pair teamed up last week to announce Jackman’s new show, From New York, With Love, where he will play 12 performances at Radio City Music Hall.

The world premiere of ‘Gladiator II’ will be staged as a UK charity event with a Royal Film Performance
Paramount Pictures

The U.K. nonprofit organization The Film and TV Charity has teamed up with Paramount Pictures for the world premiere of Gladiator II

The film starring Pedro Pascal, Paul MescalJoseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington will be presented in London as one of the charity’s Royal Film Performances — the 72nd film to be so honored — on Nov. 13.

Director Ridley Scott‘s sequel will screen for an A-list crowd, including “members of the Royal Family, making it a glamorous occasion filled with star-studded appearances and iconic red-carpet moments,” according to the organization.

Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, who head the charity, are expected to be there.

The Film and TV Charity is dedicated to raising “essential funds to support people working behind the scenes in the UK’s film, TV, and cinema industry.”

Red carpet footage of the event will be streamed to 30 cinemas hosting regional premieres across the U.K.

Scott said in a statement, “Ever since making Gladiator, year after year, I kept asking myself, ‘Is there a sequel?’ After nearly 25 years, we are excited to finally answer that question for you, and audiences everywhere.”

He continued, “It feels only right that the UK premiere of Gladiator II is taking place in aid of the Film and TV Charity, an organization that works tirelessly to support the UK industry. I think it will live up to your expectations.”

The movie premieres stateside on Nov. 21.

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ scares up 0 million opening weekend
Warner Bros. Pictures

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to Tim Burton‘s 1988 horror comedy Beetlejuice, delivered an estimated $110 million at domestic box office in its opening weekend. That’s the second-biggest October debut in history debut behind It‘s $123 million in 2017, according to Variety.

Starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe, the film’s debut was also 2024’s year’s third-biggest open, behind Deadpool & Wolverine with $211.4 million and Inside Out 2 with $154.2 million.

The spooky sequel added an estimated $35.4 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $145.4 million.

Deadpool & Wolverine took second place with an estimated $7.2 million. Its seven-week domestic tally now stands at $614 million — and $1.287 billion globally.

Third place went to Reagan, the biopic starring Dennis Quaid, which earned an estimated $5.2 million, bringing its North American total to $18.5 million.

Alien: Romulus, the seventh installment in the Alien franchise, came in fourth, collecting an estimated $3.9 million. Its four-week domestic tally now stands at $97.1 million and $314.3 million worldwide.

Rounding out the top ten was It Ends with Us, grabbing an estimated $3.7 million at the North American box office, for a five-week total of $141 million. The movie has eclipsed $300 million globally.

Margot Robbie + Jacob Elordi join director Emerald Fennell for ‘Wuthering Heights’
ABC – Elordi in ‘Saltburn’ – Amazon Content Serivices

Margot Robbie is teaming up with Jacob Elordi and director Emerald Fennell for an adaptation of Emily Brontë‘s classic Wuthering Heights, Variety is reporting. 

Robbie’s LuckyChap production company produced Fennell’s Saltburn, which starred Elordi, and Promising Young Woman, which netted the writer-director an Academy Award, as well as four other nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Carey Mulligan.

Fennell, incidentally, also appeared in Robbie’s blockbuster Barbie, which was also produced by the Australian actress’s company. 

Wuthering Heights is the classic story of class, love and revenge; Robbie will play the book’s Catherine Earnshaw and Elordi, Heathcliff.

According to the trade, Saltburn producer MRC is backing the project, which is in preproduction and will shoot in the U.K. in 2025.

