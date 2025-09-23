Ryan Routh, would-be Trump assassin, tries to stab himself after being found guilty on all counts

Trump International Golf Club on September 15, 2024 after apparent assassination attempt. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Ryan Routh, the man accused of trying to assassinate Donald Trump on Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course last year, has been found guilty on all five counts.

He was forcibly removed from the courtroom following the announcement of the verdict after sources say he tried to stab himself.

Routh attempted to stab himself in the neck with a pen amid the chaos after the verdict was handed down, according to sources. However the pen he had access to is specially designed not to injure, so it only left bruises or marks on his neck and he wasn’t injured, a source said.

Four armed marshals surrounded Routh, who appeared to stand once the jury left the courtroom. Routh was then walked out of the courtroom.

Sara Routh, his daughter seated in the courtroom, shouted, “Dad, I love you. Don’t do anything. I will get you out.” 

“He didn’t hurt anybody. This is not fair. This is all rigged. You guys are a——s,” she shouted before also being escorted from the courtroom.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon subsequently allowed Routh back in the courtroom in shackles and escorted by marshals. He was informed that he will be sentenced on Dec. 18.

According to federal prosecutors, some of the jurors saw the outburst as they were exiting.

“The jury has not yet left the room at the time of the defendant’s conduct,” a prosecutor said.

Judge Cannon, who previously oversaw and dismissed one of Trump’s criminal cases, thanked the lawyers and Routh for their time, “despite your outburst today.”

Routh, who was representing himself despite lacking any legal education or experience, faced five criminal charges, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, using a firearm in furtherance of a crime, assaulting a federal officer, possessing a firearm as a felon, and using a gun with a defaced serial number. He faces up to life in prison.

The jury reached their verdict after deliberating for approximately two hours. Their only note was a request to see the rifle, ammunition and magazine that Routh allegedly used. 

Judge Cannon allowed the jurors to view the exhibits in open court. 

Routh argued during his closing argument Tuesday that he did not intend to shoot Trump and that he lacks “the capacity to kill.” 

“The prime opportunity was there for the defendant to shoot the president,” Routh said in a rambling, 55-minute closing argument. “Why was the trigger not pulled?”

Routh said that he never brandished his rifle to shoot either Trump or the Secret Service agent who spotted him, and he said any evidence suggesting otherwise was a “blatant fabrication.” 

“It was just an individual on the fence with a gun resting there,” Routh told jurors. 

Throughout his argument, Rough repeatedly claimed his “intent was harmless.” He argued that killing Trump was a “fantasy,” comparing the idea to longing for a high-end sports car, dreaming of a vacation home, or lusting for his best friend’s wife. 

“It was never going to happen,” he told jurors. “It is not in the defendant’s heart.” 

“The opportunity was there,” Routh said. “It was so simple and easy — just pull the trigger.” And yet, said Routh, “This human being does not have the capability to shoot someone else.”

Judge Cannon cut off Routh’s closing about half a dozen times to remind the jury about their legal instructions, including two instances when she excused the jury so she could rein Routh in. 

In a brief rebuttal, federal prosecutor John Shipley argued that Routh should be found guilty because he still took multiple steps to carry out his alleged assassination plot, casting doubt on Routh’s central argument that he lacked the intention to actually shoot Trump.

“You’ve heard the evidence. This is not a peaceful and nonviolent man,” Shipley said. 

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, posting to social media following the announcement of the verdict, wrote, “Today’s guilty verdict against would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh illustrates the Department of Justice’s commitment to punishing those who engage in political violence.” 

“This attempted assassination was not only an attack on our President, but an affront to our very nation itself,” Bondi wrote.

Prosecutors allege that Routh put together a methodical plan — including purchasing a military-grade weapon, researching Trump’s movements, and utilizing a dozen burner phones — to kill Trump based on political grievances.

Hiding in the bushes of Trump’s Palm Beach golf course and armed with a rifle, Routh allegedly came within a few hundred yards of the then-presidential nominee before a Secret Service agent spotted his rifle poking out of the tree line.

Routh allegedly fled the scene but was later arrested by a local sheriff’s office on a nearby interstate.

Routh spent three hours Monday presenting his defense case after prosecutors called more than three dozen witnesses over the last two weeks in the government’s case. 

Routh called a firearms expert and two of his longtime friends in his defense.

“Is it your personal opinion of me that I am peaceful and gentle, and nonviolent?” Routh asked his second witness, longtime friend Marshall Hinshaw.

“I would say so,” Hinshaw said. “I would not expect you to harm anyone, Ryan.”

Routh argued that he lacked the capacity to kill Trump, though he appeared to concede some of the prosecution’s allegations during the trial. He acknowledged that he authored a letter that prosecutors say outlined his plans to kill Trump.

He was cut off multiple times Monday by Judge Cannon, who ended the day with a warning for Routh ahead of Tuesday’s closings. 

“Any argument you make … must be reasonably tied to the admitted evidence. Do you understand?” the judge asked Routh, saying that any deviation will “cause a problem.” 

“Yes, your honor,” Routh said. 

ABC News’ Luke Barr and Pierre Thomas contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

At least 31 workers rescued after tunnel collapse in Los Angeles: LAFD
KABC

(LOS ANGELES) — At least 31 workers were safely rescued after a tunnel collapsed in a large industrial complex in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The collapse took place at the “18-foot diameter tunnel, being constructed for municipal wastewater management, occurred at an underground (undetermined depth) horizontal excavation site about 5 to 6 miles south of the sole entry/rescue access portal,” LAFD said.

The trapped workers were able to “scramble with some effort” over a 12-15 foot tall pile of loose soil, to meet several coworkers on the other side of the collapse, and be shuttled several at a time by tunnel vehicle to the entry/access point more than five miles away, according to preliminary reports.

“Tonight, we were lucky,” LAFD Interim Chief Ronnie Villanueva told reporters during a press conference.

Mayor Karen Bass also attended the press conference, telling journalists, “We’re all blessed today in Los Angeles. No one injured. Everyone safe, and I am feeling very, very good, that this is a great outcome. And what started as a very scary evening.”
More than 100 LAFD responders were responding to the scene, including LAFD Urban Search and Rescue team members, “specially trained, certified and equipped to handle confined space tunnel rescue,” according to the department.

Workers were brought out of the tunnel area in a cage hoisted up by a crane; it wasn’t immediately clear if that’s the normal way to go in and out of the tunnel project or due to the rescue.

They came out about eight workers at a time in the cage, and many seemed fine walking out.

At least 27 of the workers are being evaluated by paramedics at the scene, but all walked out without visible injury, according to the fire department.

This tunnel is scheduled to be finished by 2027, according to ABC News’ affiliate, KABC.

Bass arrived at the scene and thanked first responders.

“I just spoke with many of the workers who were trapped. Thank you to all of our brave first responders who acted immediately. You are L.A.’s true heroes,” Bass said on X.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Los Angeles home where D4vd has stayed searched after body of teen found in singer’s Tesla: Sources
Police sources say a decomposing body was located in a Tesla in a tow yard in Hollywood, California, Sept. 8, 2025. KABC

(LOS ANGELES) — A Los Angeles home where D4vd had been living was searched overnight, law enforcement sources told ABC News on Thursday, as authorities investigate the death of a teenage girl whose body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to the 20-year-old singer. 

A search warrant was executed at a home in Hollywood Hills that the singer does not own but had been staying at, the sources said.

The development came after the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified the female body discovered last week in the trunk of a towed Tesla registered to the singer as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. The teen, from Lake Elsinore in Riverside County, was reported missing last year, investigators confirmed to ABC News.

The body was discovered in the trunk of the Tesla on Sept. 8, two days after it had been towed from a Los Angeles street, police sources said.

The circumstances of how she died and ended up in the front trunk are unclear, investigators told ABC News.

The cause of death is still being determined. 

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division is leading the death investigation. The case is not a homicide investigation because authorities do not yet know how she died, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The case relies on the medical examiner determining a cause of death, which is proving difficult, the sources said.

No arrests have been made.

The Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News on Thursday that they are following up on leads in the case as they try to move the investigation forward. 

Police responded to an impound lot in Hollywood on Sept. 8 “for a foul odor coming from a vehicle,” Los Angeles police said.

Authorities located a body in the front trunk of the Tesla that was in a state of decomposition, LAPD sources said.

The victim was about 5-foot-1 with wavy black hair and was wearing a tube top, black leggings, a yellow metal bracelet and metal stud earrings, according to the medical examiner. She also had a tattoo on her right index finger that said “Shhh…”

The vehicle is registered to David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, according to a senior LAPD source. It is one of several vehicles owned by the singer, with many different people using any of the vehicles at any given time, the source added.

ABC News reached out to his representative and lawyer for comment but did not receive a response.

D4vd, who first went viral on TikTok, where he has 3.8 million followers, released his debut album in April. The singer, known for his indie, R&B and alt-pop sound, has been on tour since August. The tour’s stop in Seattle on Wednesday was canceled, with shows next set for San Francisco on Friday and Los Angeles on Saturday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Organization airlifts 130 cats, dogs amid deadly Texas floods
Organization airlifts 130 cats, dogs amid deadly Texas floods
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

(Texas) — Animal rescue groups are stepping up to take in displaced pets amid the deadly flooding in central Texas, relocating them and keeping them safe until they can be reunited with their owners.

“When the floods occurred, we knew right away from other emergency response situations, such as the fires in Los Angeles, that we have shelters that are full of animals and what we are going to need in any event like this was to make room for displaced pets, lost pets and provide that relief for families that are already going through complete tumultuous situations to maybe have one less thing to worry about,” Marc Peralta, chief program officer for Best Friends Animal Society, said in an interview on ABC News Live.

The organization and its partners airlifted about 130 cats and dogs that were already available in shelters so there was room and time for displaced pets to be able to stay in the community, be safe and hopefully get reunited with their families, Peralta said.

At least 120 people were killed after catastrophic flooding swept through Texas in the overnight hours of the Fourth of July.

Peralta said the organization can facilitate longer stays of pets in emergency situations to allow for reunification, but at some point those pets can be put up for adoption.

“Just like any pet in a shelter, they can go up for adoption. But a lot of times if situations like this occur, we will extend wait periods just to make sure that we are giving ample amount of time because we always want them to go back home first, especially if we know they are stranded or lost,” Peralta said.

Many of the local organizations Best Friends Animal Society is working with on the ground are operating based on donations and there are wish lists available online for anyone interested in purchasing specific things needed by shelters on the ground.

If you are able to take in a pet through adoption or rescue, it will also help make room for other animals who need help because of the flooding, Peralta said.

“Just like for people, we’re just kind of scratching the surface in understanding what the actual devastation is for animals in the area is as well,” Peralta said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.