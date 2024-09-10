Ryan Seacrest makes ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host debut, kicks off new era with Vanna White

Ryan Seacrest makes ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host debut, kicks off new era with Vanna White
Eric McCandless/Sony Pictures Television

Ryan Seacrest has kicked off a new era of Wheel of Fortune with his co-host, Vanna White.

Seacrest made his debut Monday for season 42 of the iconic game show and began the show by walking out on the new set with White.

“So happy to be here with you,” Seacrest told White. “Let’s have fun.”

Seacrest received a warm greeting from the contestants before welcoming the in-studio audience and those watching at home to Wheel of Fortune.

“I still can’t believe my luck being here with you tonight to continue this legacy of this incredible show with all of you and of course my good friend Vanna White,” he said. “Thank you for the very warm welcome.”

“Hosting Wheel of Fortune is a dream job,” he continued. “I have been a fan of this show since I was a kid watching in Atlanta with my family and I know how special it is that Wheel has been in your living rooms for the past 40 years. And I’m just so grateful to be invited in.”

“I also know I’ve got some very big shoes to fill,” he said before beginning the game.

Seacrest was announced as the new Wheel of Fortune host in June 2023 shortly after longtime host Pat Sajak announced that he would be stepping down from the role.

Sajak officially said goodbye to the show on June 7 after 43 years as host.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Carol and Daryl’s ‘Walking Dead’ adventures to continue in Spain for ‘Daryl Dixon’ season 3
Carol and Daryl’s ‘Walking Dead’ adventures to continue in Spain for ‘Daryl Dixon’ season 3
AMC/Jace Downs

One of the most beloved duos in pop culture, Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier, will apparently be busting heads in Spain as The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon‘s third season will take place in the European country. 

Production is currently underway, with Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, Alexandra Masangkay, Candela Saitta and Hugo Arbués joining the cast.

The second season of Norman Reedus‘ spin-off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol debuts on Sept. 29 on AMC and AMC+. It centers on Carol’s journey from the States to France to find her zombie apocalypse battle buddy. 

Once reunited, it seems they’ll be off to Spain. 

AMC explains production of season 3 is based in Madrid with extensive location shooting planned in the Galicia, Aragón, Catalonia and Valencia regions, “each providing a new and unique backdrop for the post-apocalyptic world.”

The network teases, “Season three follows Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier as they continue their journey to somehow return home and to the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the walker apocalypse.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Lady in the Lake’s’ Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram on their special connection to the film
‘Lady in the Lake’s’ Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram on their special connection to the film
Apple TV+

Of the many things Natalie Portman has done in her career, starring in a TV series hasn’t been one of them, until now. She stars opposite Moses Ingram in the new Apple TV+ drama Lady in the Lake, premiering Friday. The show follows the very different lives of two women, one Black, one Jewish, in Baltimore in the 1960s — two very different lives that share some striking similarities.

Portman tells ABC Audio that when this role came about she had been in the process of researching her family tree, leading to a discovery that gave her a special connection to the role.

“I discovered … the immigration papers of my family when they moved from Eastern Europe to Baltimore and the addresses where they lived in census data,” she shares. “And walking into the Jewish deli that still exists after 100 years thinking, like, my great grandmother probably came here and bought her meat.”

Ingram is actually a Baltimore native, and noted show creator and director Alma Har’el “would have people from the community come and set up chairs and watch. And so we were all there together, you know. It was really beautiful.”

Har’el says telling Jewish stories is very important right now: “I think as a Jewish person you are a living contradiction … in some ways, you are a person who can easily be shunned, persecuted, seen in the wrong light, stereotyped. And at the same time, you can also be an oppressor … somebody who is tone-deaf to your assimilation into white America or privilege or however you want to call it. So there’s a lot of duality in that existence. And I think that’s very relevant to our time.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trailer for ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ teases “trial of the century” for Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck
Trailer for ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ teases “trial of the century” for Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck
Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. just dropped the trailer to the anticipated sequel Joker: Folie À DeuxJoaquin Phoenix‘s Arthur Fleck/Joker is about to take center stage in the “trial of the century” for his crimes from Todd Phillips‘ Oscar-winning original.

“Two years ago, the name Arthur Fleck hit Gotham like a hurricane,” a voice says at the beginning of the trailer. Another adds, “They believe Arthur Fleck to be some kind of martyr. Well, he’s not. He’s a monster.”

We then see a meet-cute between Fleck and Lady Gaga‘s Harley Quinn, with the latter telling him, “When I first saw Joker, when I saw you, for once in my life I didn’t feel so alone anymore.”

Toward the end of the trailer, we see the duo onstage at what looks to be a talk show studio set with “Joker & Harley” in bright lights.

“I got this sneaking suspicion that we’re not giving the people what they want,” Fleck says. Harley Quinn comforts him, saying, “It’s OK, baby. Let’s give the people what they want.”

The trailer also gives us hints as to what songs we’ll hear in the film, including “When You’re Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You),” “For Once in My Life” and “Get Happy.” The latter is sung quietly between Harley and Joker, with Phoenix in chains as he’s literally getting ready for the judgement day, as the song says.

The official synopsis reads: “Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that’s always been inside him.”

Joker: Folie À Deux opens in theaters Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.