Ryan Seacrest talks “out of body” experience working with Vanna White on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Ryan Seacrest talks “out of body” experience working with Vanna White on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Phillip Farone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventures/Sony Pictures Television

Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White are excited and gearing up to work alongside each other on Wheel of Fortune.

“I mean, it’s Wheel of Fortune. How could you not be happy?” Seacrest told ABC News’ Ginger Zee in an interview that aired Tuesday on Good Morning America.

White added, “It’s energetic, it’s positive, it’s fun. I’m so excited.”

It was announced in June 2023 that Seacrest would take over Pat Sajak‘s decadeslong role as co-host of the iconic show. Seacrest begins his new role as the co-host of “Wheel of Fortune” this fall for the show’s 42nd season.

Seacrest opened up about his experience working with White, who has been co-hosting the show with Sajak since 1982.

“I mean, it’s out of body,” Ryan tells GMA. “It’s out of body for me, you know, to have watched Vanna, and watched this show and Pat, and what they’ve built with audiences across this country. And what this show means to people in their living rooms every night, and their families, and generations of people who have watched this show, it is a very special thing that just doesn’t exist anywhere else.”

As part of his preparation to take the reins from Sajak, Seacrest said he has “watched endless episodes of Pat and Vanna on Wheel of Fortune.”

“We have played mock Wheel of Fortune games in many cities across America, depending on where I am, on conference tables, in meeting rooms,” he shared. “We’ve had makeshift wheels and makeshift contestants for months, just to sort of get the gameplay down, and the time and the pacing down. And hopefully it all pays off.”

In July, Seacrest shared a Reel on Instagram from his first day on the Wheel of Fortune set, which was recorded earlier in the year.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

FKA Twigs on reinventing ‘The Crow’ for a new generation
FKA Twigs on reinventing ‘The Crow’ for a new generation
Lionsgate/Larry Horricks

Lionsgate’s forthcoming big-screen adaptation of James O’Barr’s classic graphic novel The Crow his theaters Friday.

The revenge film stars It‘s Bill Skarsgård and actress-singer FKA Twigs.

As in the comic and the original movie, The Crow centers on Eric Draven, who is murdered along with the love of his life, Shelly, only for him to be supernaturally resurrected and avenge their deaths.

The 1994 original is synonymous with the tragic death of its lead, Brandon Lee: The only son of legendary martial artist Bruce Lee was mortally wounded by a mishap with a firearm on set on March 28, 1993. He was 28.

“In stepping away from the first Crow, we are going to experience a great loss. Like, first of all with Brandon Lee,” Twigs tells ABC Audio.

“But second of all, a great loss of where culture was at that time musically. And kind of just on a sensory level of, like, on the street, things are very different. And even I often think to myself, ‘Oh, I wish I … could have experienced what it would be like to go and see The Cure in concert, or to kind of live this romanticized version of what goth was then. … It’s a great loss because it’s just not like that anymore.”

She continues, “But I think in stepping into this new Crow, I really wanted to focus on what we gained, which was really an incredible love story between Eric and Shelley.”

FKA expresses, “This love is worth fighting for, and I am so excited for younger generations to feel that fire for themselves and the type of relationships that they deserve, the same way that Eric and Shelly fought for the relationship with each other that they finally achieved and deserved.”  

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal and more hype up Marvel Studios slate at San Diego Comic-Con
Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal and more hype up Marvel Studios slate at San Diego Comic-Con
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

While Marvel’s presentation ended on Saturday evening, July 27, by bringing the house down with Robert Downey Jr.‘s surprise return to the MCU for two films, president Kevin Feige teased three other films with the help of some major star power. 

The studio’s other presentations included a showcase with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach from the just-rebranded The Fantastic Four: First Steps — complete with their ride, the Fantasticar, somehow floating across the stage. That film is due out July 25, 2025.

Another presentation featured Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford, two of the stars of the February 2025 release Captain America: Brave New World.

Ford said he was “so proud” to be joining the other fine actors who have been having so much fun in the MCU, expressing, “I wanted to get in on the action.”

He also Hulked out on stage, in a nod to his character Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross becoming Red Hulk in the movie. 

That film’s Giancarlo Esposito was also there, to “finally unleash” that he’s playing the villain Sidewinder. It was previously rumored he’d be playing a different character. 

Marvel’s spotlight also saw David Harbour, in character and in costume as his Black Widow character the Red Guardian, walking through the crowd to hype up Thunderbolts, his team-up movie with other stars who were there, including Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier), Florence Pugh (Yelena), and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine). 

After a thunderous introduction, Harbour then broke character, saying to his co-stars meekly, “Oh my God: You guys didn’t dress up?”

Fans in Hall H were treated to a tease of that forthcoming film as well, which is due out May 5, 2025. 

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Glen Powell honors late ‘Twister’ star Bill Paxton as ‘Twisters’ blows into theaters
Glen Powell honors late ‘Twister’ star Bill Paxton as ‘Twisters’ blows into theaters
MEGA/GC Images – Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Twisters, the action-heavy disaster thriller and standalone sequel to the popular 1996 film Twister, is finally in theaters.

To mark the occasion, Twisters star Glen Powell took to social media to share a tribute to late Twister actor Bill Paxton.

Powell wrote, “As we release Twisters into the world today, I just wanted to look up and tip my hat to the legend that is Bill Paxton. A great friend of mine who saw poetry in the natural world. His boots are impossible to fill, but this life is all about chasing the greats.”

Powell shared a photo of himself and Paxton from what appeared to be a behind-the-scenes snap from Red Wing, the 2013 film they starred in together.

Paxton, who starred in Twister alongside Helen Hunt, died in February 2017 due to complications from surgery.

Paxton’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and the surgeon who operated on him; the lawsuit was settled in 2022.

As a tribute to Paxton, his 30-year-old son, James, has a cameo in the new film. According to Variety, he and his sister, Lydia, 27, walked the Twisters red carpet for the film. 

He told the trade the first time he saw the “exhilarating” original film was on cable when his father pointed it out to him. “‘Hey, look, what’s on. It’s your old man,'” James recalls him saying.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.