Sabrina Carpenter channels Carrie Bradshaw in new ‘SNL’ promo

Host and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter during ‘SNL’ promos in October 2025. (Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Sabrina Carpenter is pulling double duty on the Oct. 18 edition of Saturday Night Live, hosting and performing as the musical guest. In a new promo for the show, called “Sabrina in the City,” she struts through the SNL offices at 30 Rock while channeling Carrie Bradshaw.

“New York is one Big Apple,” Sabrina says in a voice-over as she arrives in the elevator. “And I’m taking my bite at Saturday Night Live.” She goes on to misunderstand and disrespect all the cast members who approach her.

When new cast member Tommy Brennan says, “Sabrina! What are you up to?” she replies, “In these heels? Probably like 5’4″.” When cast member Sarah Sherman asks, “Hey, Sabrina, excited for the weekend?” she replies, “Sorry, hun. I prefer a strong end,” and slaps Sarah in the butt. 

After calling Marcello Hernandez “Mr. Big,” she hands him her empty martini glass, and when writer Martin Herlihy approaches her with a script question, she autographs it instead, saying, “Anything for a fan.”

Sabrina sits down, opens her laptop and continues her Carrie Bradshaw interior monologue: “The woman wondered what she’d gotten herself into. Having won over the cast and crew, the only thing left do was—”

She’s interrupted by Sarah, Martin, Tommy and Marcello, who are standing behind her. “What is she writing?” Tommy asks. “No idea. The computer’s not even on,” Sarah replies.

But when Sabrina turns around they’re all smiles, giving her a thumbs-up.

Sabrina was last on SNL as a musical guest in May 2024 and also appeared on the SNL 50th Anniversary Special.

In brief: ‘Rental Family’ trailer debuts and more
Lilo & Stitch are headed to Disney+. The live-action remake of the animated Disney film will arrive on the streaming service on Sept. 3. Disney made the announcement in a post shared to Instagram. “watch #LiloAndStitch at home with your ʻohana,” the caption reads …

The official trailer for season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys has arrived. The Netflix series returns for its second season on Aug. 28. The trailer finds Jackie looking for a fresh start in Silver Falls, but instead finding out that will be easier said than done …

Brendan Fraser stars in the trailer for the upcoming film Rental Family. The movie, which is set in Tokyo, finds an American actor struggling to find a purpose until he lands a gig playing stand-in roles for strangers. Rental Family arrives in theaters on Nov. 21 …

Ariana Grande says new ‘Wicked’ song marks the moment Glinda becomes ‘truly good’
‘Wicked: For Good’ (Universal Pictures)

In the original novel The Wizard of Oz, Glinda is the Good Witch, but in the upcoming film Wicked: For Good, Ariana Grande says we’ll see the moment when Glinda chooses that path thanks to new songs written just for the film.

As previously reported, Wicked: For Good will feature a new song for Ariana’s Glinda, called “Girl In the Bubble,” and a new song for Cynthia Erivo‘s Elphaba, called “No Place Like Home.” Ari tells Empire magazine that the new song marks a turning point in Glinda’s life. 

“We get to see [Glinda] decide, ‘I’m going to change the course of Oz. I’m going to become deeply, truly good and make a safe space for people,’” she explains. “She earns her title for real, and we get to see that self-discovery. I’m so grateful for that song, because she deserves it as a character.”

Ari tells the mag that leading up to that moment, “It’s traumatic event after traumatic event after traumatic event” for Glinda, “and they’re all shaping her and propelling her into her actual goodness, that has quietly been there all along, but she wasn’t ready for it yet.”

“Even in the first film you get to see those layers slowly peeling away, but in this film, it’s rapid and urgent,” she adds. “It goes even deeper than imaginable.”

Wicked: For Good hits theaters Nov. 21, the same day the film’s soundtrack drops. The final trailer will arrive on Wednesday.

‘Overcompensating’ renewed for season 2 at Prime Video
The cast of ‘Overcompensating.’ (Cobrasnake/Prime Video)

Overcompensating has been renewed for a second season.

Prime Video has announced that the hit comedy series from creator and star Benito Skinner will return for season 2. Skinner will once again write, star in and executive produce this upcoming new season of the show.

“I have been so overwhelmed by the insane response to the show, and feel so damn lucky to go back to Yates University with Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Strong Baby, and this legendary cast for season 2!! PLAY SUPER BASS :),” Skinner said in a press release.

The first season of Overcompensating followed Benny (Skinner), a closeted former homecoming king who heads to college and “becomes fast friends with Carmen (Wally Baram), a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs,” according to its official synopsis. “With guidance from Benny’s older sister (Mary Beth Barone) and her campus-legend boyfriend (Adam DiMarco), Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavored vodka, and fake IDs. Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are.”

Rish ShahOwen ThieleConnie BrittonKyle MacLachlan and Kaia Gerber also appeared in season 1. Charli XCX guest starred in the first season and served as its executive music producer.

Skinner took to Instagram to celebrate the season 2 renewal news.

“WE’RE OFFICIALLY GOING BACK 2 SCHOOL,” he captioned his announcement post. “Thank you so much for all your insane love for this show … And thank you for being so patient while Daddy’s been cooking season 2. One guy at Hudson News told me he’s watched it 7 times… that’s mental illness my love <3.”

