Sadie Sink joins Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man 4’

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sadie Sink is slinging into Spider-Man 4.

The actress, known for playing Max on Stranger Things, is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man film, Deadline reports. ABC Audio reached out to Sony, but they had no comment. 

While it has not been announced who Sink will portray, the outlet suggests she will play a significant role in the film. It is hinted she could be introduced as the X-Men character Jean Grey, though the outlet does not rule out other options from the Spider-Man universe. Jean Grey has previously been brought to the screen by actresses Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner.

Destin Daniel Cretton will direct the fourth Spider-Man film, taking over for Jon Watts, who helmed the first three. Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige will serve as producers on the project. The sequel comes from both Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios.

Plot details for the fourth MCU Spider-Man film are being kept under wraps.

In the third film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker opened the multiverse and allowed other versions of the Spider-Man character, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, to appear alongside him. This also caused his identity to be erased from his own universe, making every person who knew and loved him forget he exists.

Holland is currently filming Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey. Production on Spider-Man 4 is expected to begin after he finishes wrapping Nolan’s epic.

Spider-Man 4 will swing into movie theaters on July 31, 2026.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News. 

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
The Bachelor: Your wish has been Grant-ed! Watch Grant meet his future wife in the season 29 premiere.

Paradise: Sterling K. Brown is a Secret Service agent in charge of the president’s safety in the new drama series.

Apple TV+
Mythic Quest: Everyone at the video game company strives for a work-life balance amongst the chaos in season 4 of the comedy show.

Netflix
Mo: Watch Mo straddle the line between two different cultures in season 2 of the comedy series.

The Recruit: Owen is pulled into a life-threatening situation in season 2.

Prime Video
You’re Cordially Invited: Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon plan weddings for the same venue on the same day in the comedy film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

In brief: ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ renewed for season 4 and more
In brief: ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ renewed for season 4 and more

Dylan O’Brien will star alongside Rachel McAdams in the upcoming horror thriller Send Help. Deadline reports that the 20th Century Studios film will be directed and produced by Sam Raimi and will follow two colleagues who get stranded on a deserted island after they’re the only survivors of a plane crash. After the crash, they have to overcome their differences to survive. The movie is written by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, who wrote Baywatch, and is expected to release in theaters …

Sydney Sweeney is in talks to star in a revisionist take on the Edgar Allen Poe short story The Masque of the Red Death for A24. According to Deadline, Charlie Polinger will write, direct and executive produce the film, which will also be executive produced by Lucy McKendrick. While details are being kept under wraps, the new film will be a darkly comedic take on the original story, which follows a prince who tries to avoid the plaque by hiding in his abbey …

A fourth season of The Lincoln Lawyer is a go. Netflix has renewed the series, which stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, for season 4. Production on the new episodes will begin in February. Neve Campbell will return for all episodes of the new season, along with cast members Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson

In brief: ‘Dying for Sex’ gets a premiere date, and more
In brief: ‘Dying for Sex’ gets a premiere date, and more

FX’s new limited series Dying for Sex is premiering Friday, April 4, on Hulu. The eight-episode series stars Michelle Williams as a woman who finds out she has terminal cancer and decides to leave her husband to explore her sexual desires with the time she has left. The show also stars Jenny Slate and Jay Duplass 

Miranda July’s 2024 book, All Fours, is getting the small-screen treatment. Starz has announced it will be adapting the novel, about a woman in her 40s who has a sexual awakening after an extramarital affair. “Rather than shying away from all the messy contradictions within sexuality and desire, Starz really digs into the reality of who women are and what we want, which makes it the perfect place to bring my novel to life,” July says in a statement. “This is going to be wild.” …

The Oscar-nominated film Sing Sing ﻿is making its streaming debut March 21 on Max. Sing Sing, starring Colman Domingo, is about the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at New York’s Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison, where inmates put together theatrical productions as a creative outlet while behind bars. It was initially released in theaters last July …

