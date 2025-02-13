Sadie Sink leads a revolution in trailer for rock opera ‘O’Dessa’

Searchlight Pictures

Sadie Sink is on a quest to save a cherished family heirloom in the trailer for O’Dessa.

The original rock opera is set to premiere on Hulu on March 13. Written and directed by Geremy Jasper, the film follows a farm girl, played by Sink, who heads out on an epic quest.

“Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love — but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test,” the film’s logline reads.

Jasper collaborated with Jason Binnick to write and produce 16 original songs for the film, as the pair previously did on Jasper’s debut feature, the 2017 film Patti Cake$.

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Murray Bartlett and Regina Hall also star in the film.

“Name’s O’Dessa,” Sink says in the trailer. “My daddy used to tell me my singing had the power to bring light to the darkness and change things.”

As the trailer goes on, O’Dessa makes her way to Satylite City, which is described to her as a depraved and sinful place. There, she finds romance with Euri Dervish, played by Harrison Jr., and discovers the evil Plutonovitch, played by Bartlett.

“This world is cruel, O’Dessa,” Euri tells her in the trailer. “Maybe it doesn’t have to be,” she responds.

Michael Gottwald and Noah Stahl produced the film, which debuts at the 2025 South by Southwest Film and TV Festival on March 8.

Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun inherit the Earth in new trailer for ‘Love Me’
Bleecker Street

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun are a buoy and a satellite in the new trailer for Love Me.

The film, which is the debut feature from writers and directors Sam and Andy Zuchero, blends genre to explore what it means to be alive and in love. Through the use of live action, animation and animatronics, the movie also explores artificial intelligence and self-identity.

Taking place after humanity is extinct, Love Me follows a buoy and a satellite who inherit the Earth with only the internet to teach them about what it means to be humans who are alive and in love.

Over the course of the trailer, the buoy and the satellite search about humanity on several different websites, such as Google and YouTube. Eventually, they take on the physical form of a once real-life couple who made videos about their lives for YouTube, played by Stewart and Yeun.

“Have you ever considered how impossible it is that we found each other?” Stewart asks Yeun in the trailer. “Life, it’s full of rainbows and light. It’s intense … I’m not even a buoy anymore. I’m just me.”

Love Me arrives in theaters on Jan. 31.

‘Emilia Pérez’ director Jacques Audiard calls Karla Sofía Gascón’s offensive tweets ‘inexcusable’
SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard is speaking out on Karla Sofía Gascón‘s offensive posts amid the backlash that his lead actress has recently received.

In an interview with Deadline published Wednesday, Audiard condemned Gascón’s tweets, which contained Islamophobic, racist and other offensive remarks on a wide range of topics.

“It’s very hard for me to think back to the work I did with Karla Sofía,” Audiard began. “The trust we shared, the exceptional atmosphere that we had on the set that was indeed based on trust.”

He continued, “And when you have that kind of relationship and suddenly you read something that that person has said, things that are absolutely hateful and worthy of being hated, of course that relationship is affected. It’s as if you fall into a hole. Because what Karla Sofía said is inexcusable.”

Audiard said he hasn’t spoken to Gascón since her comments resurfaced.

“I don’t want to,” he said. “She is in a self-destructive approach that I can’t interfere in, and I really don’t understand why she’s continuing. Why is she harming herself? Why? I don’t understand it, and what I don’t understand about this too is why she’s harming people who were very close to her.”

“I’m thinking in this thing of how hurting others, of how she’s hurting the crew and all these people who worked so incredibly hard on this film,” he added. “I’m thinking of myself, I’m thinking of Zoe [Saldaña] and Selena [Gomez]. I just don’t understand why she’s continuing to harm us.”

Audiard continued, “I’m not getting in touch with her because right now she needs space to reflect and take accountability for her actions.”

Emilia Pérez earned 13 Oscar nominations, including best picture. Audiard is nominated for best director for the film, as well as best adapted screenplay. Gascón is nominated for best actress. She is also the first openly trans actor to earn an Oscar nomination.

Good Morning America has reached out to a representative for Gascón, Audiard and Netflix.

Brad Pitt to star in, produce action film ‘Heart of the Beast’
Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Brad Pitt has found his next starring role.

The actor will star in and produce the film Heart of the Beast for Paramount Pictures, Deadline first reported on Friday. David Ayer will direct the action adventure movie, marking his and Pitt’s first collaboration since they worked together on the 2014 film Fury.

Cameron Alexander wrote and will executive produce Heart of the Beast, which follows the story of a former Army Special Forces soldier and his retired combat dog who have to survive after their plane crashes in the Alaskan wilderness.

La La Land director Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton will also work as producers on the film, along with Ayer and Richard Raymond, who is co-producing. 

