Sadie Sink, Noah Jupe to star in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ on the West End
Sadie Sink is heading to fair Verona to take on one of Shakespeare‘s classics.
The actress is set to star in an upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet on the West End. She makes her London stage debut alongside Noah Jupe. The pair will portray the titular star-crossed lovers in the new staging of the classic play.
Robert Icke is set to direct the Empire Street Productions adaptation, which will run at the Harold Pinter Theatre.
The production runs from March 16, 2026, through June 6, 2026. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. GMT Wednesday.
“In a minute there are many days,” an Instagram post announcing the production reads. “Two young people meet at a party. The rest is tragedy.”
Additional casting announcements for the production will be made at a later date.
Kim Kardashian has revealed an update on her ambitions of being a qualified lawyer. In an interview on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the reality TV star said that she will receive the results of her bar exam within the next two weeks.
“I will be qualified in two weeks. I hope to practice law. Maybe in 10 years, I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want,” Kardashian said.
Kardashian appeared on the talk show to promote season 1 of her upcoming Hulu series All’s Fair. She spoke on what her hopes are for the future of her entertainment career.
“I have a few projects coming up — I film my first movie in January, and we are hoping for a season 2 of All’s Fair,” Kardashian said. “I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me.”
While Kardashian never attended college, she started an apprenticeship at a law firm in San Francisco, California, in 2018. She then took the First-Year Law Student’s Examination, also known as the “baby bar,” in 2021. This March she took the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE), which is a mandatory test one must complete to practice law in California.
Kardashian was asked by Norton how she juggles all of her projects — from her acting roles, to her law aspirations, and her business empire. She said there was a learning curve at first.
“I’ve learned you can. It was mentally challenging having to do it all, but I loved it,” Kardashian said.
The reality show that helped people discover the truth about suspicious romantic prospects they met online has been canceled at MTV after nine seasons, ABC Audio has learned.
Paramount has notified the show’s production company that MTV will pass on future seasons of the show. The network will continue to air past episodes from the show’s library. MTV has given the producers permission to shop the series elsewhere.
Nev Schulman hosted the show that was based on the 2010 documentary of the same name. The documentary coined the term “catfish” and detailed Schulman’s own experience tracking down a woman he had an online relationship with, not knowing that she was using a fake, online persona.
Shulman developed the show with his brother, Ariel Schulman, and Max Joseph. It debuted in 2012 and spanned over 200 episodes. Its most recent season premiered on April 30, 2024.
Nev Shulman and Joseph hosted the show during its first seven seasons. Joseph was replaced by a group of rotating co-hosts in 2018. Katie Crawford eventually joined as permanent co-host, taking on duties alongside Nev Shulman for 96 episodes.
Production has officially started on Black Doves season 2.
Netflix has announced that cameras are rolling on the sophomore season of the spy thriller series starring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw.
The streaming service also revealed several new additions to the cast. One Day star Ambika Mod will play Laila, an anarchic Black Doves agent who has been sent to help Helen on a mission. Babou Ceesay is set to portray Mr. Conteh, a Black Doves executive with suspicious motivations, while Sam Riley will play Patrick, an emissary who offers Whishaw’s Sam a lifeline.
Notably, Neve Campbell has also joined the cast, playing a character named Cecile Mason. Other additions include Sylvia Hoeks, who plays Katia Chernov, Goran Kostic, who takes on the role of Alexi Chernov, and Samuel Barnett, who plays Jerry.
Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Buchan, Kathryn Hunter, Ella Lily Hyland, Gabrielle Creevy, Agnes O’Casey and Molly Chesworth all also return for season 2, which is now filming in London.
Season 2 finds Helen (Knightley) still betraying her nation’s secrets to the Black Doves, according to its logline.
“But after the misadventures of last Christmas, and with her husband Wallace (Buchan), preparing to become Prime Minister, she is walking a more treacherous line than ever,” the logline reads. “As Helen’s enigmatic handler Mrs. Reed (Lancashire) is ensnared in a ruthless plot to undermine her position in the Black Doves, Helen is reunited with her best friend Sam (Whishaw).”
The show’s creator, writer and executive producer, Joe Barton, says he “couldn’t be more excited to delve back into the world of our murderous little spy family.”
“To have so many of our amazing cast returning and also being able to add some of my absolute favourite actors into the mix is such a great joy. Downing Street will never be the same again,” Barton said.